Cathy Shafran: This is 89 one WEMU FM. I'm Cathy Shafran. And today we're looking at the latest on a new Alzheimer's drug. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this month granted accelerated approval for an Alzheimer's disease drug. The studies for the drug showed some promising biological effects of removal of the brain's amyloid buildup that occurs in the disease. It is called a promising breakthrough. But not all in the field are pinning all their hopes on this drug. It is called Lecanemab. Dr. Judy Heidebrink is a neurologist and clinical core lead of the Michigan Alzheimer's Disease Center at University of Michigan Health. She's looking at this drug with caution, noting that it's no way a cure and also carries some serious side effects. Dr. Heidebrink, thanks so much for joining us.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO