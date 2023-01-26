Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
WILX-TV
McLaren Greater Lansing program helping people quit smoking for good
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - January is not quite over. There’s still time to act on those New Years Resolutions. The most popular New Years Resolutions are time and time again related to health and wellness. However, just decades ago, smoking was always a top contender. Health experts say it’s...
WILX-TV
How drinking impacts your health and alcohol alternatives
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The prevalence of binge-drinking has increased since the pandemic because of isolation. Alcohol sales increased by 2.9 percent during the first year of the pandemic. The largest annual increase in over 50 years. Jan. 31 is the last day of the month which means anyone who...
WILX-TV
Capital Area Libraries partner with Sleep in Heavenly Peace for bed drive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) partnered with the Lansing chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace to host a drive in February. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization that helps build and deliver beds to kids who need them. CADL announced on Monday that they have partnered with the non-profit organization to help host a drive From Feb. 6 to Feb. 28. Organizers said people can donate new twin-sized bedding, specifically for comforters, sheet sets, pillows, and bed-in-a-bag sets that are age-appropriate for boys and girls, ages 3 to 17. All 13 branches of CADL are open for donations and people can donate by placing items in a special Sleep in Heavenly Peace collection box.
WILX-TV
Tips to combat the winter blues
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The shorter, darker days of winter can be a difficult time for many people. Winter can deepen anxiety and make you feel isolated. Experts say one great way to pass the time is by starting a DIY project. Dr. Kia-Rai Prewitt, Cleveland Clinic, says “that could...
WILX-TV
Your Health: Meet Moxi, a nurse’s best friend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The world is dealing with a nursing crisis. Two out of three nurses in the United States say they are considering leaving the profession. Between burnout, retirement, and a growing aging population, there may not be enough nurses to handle the rising demand. One answer may...
mibiz.com
Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract
Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
WILX-TV
Sleep in Heavenly Peace holds build a bed community event
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People got a chance to help Sleep in Heavenly Peace Lansing Chapter build 40 beds for kids in need. On Saturday afternoon, the organization built 40 beds for kids in need. Their new warehouse allowed them to build inside instead of outdoors. The chapter helped about 27 children who were left without beds after The Knob Hill Apartment fire that burnt down in December 2022.
wemu.org
U-M Alzheimer's prevention study looking for more participants
Cathy Shafran: This is 89 one WEMU FM. I'm Cathy Shafran. And today we're looking at the latest on a new Alzheimer's drug. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this month granted accelerated approval for an Alzheimer's disease drug. The studies for the drug showed some promising biological effects of removal of the brain's amyloid buildup that occurs in the disease. It is called a promising breakthrough. But not all in the field are pinning all their hopes on this drug. It is called Lecanemab. Dr. Judy Heidebrink is a neurologist and clinical core lead of the Michigan Alzheimer's Disease Center at University of Michigan Health. She's looking at this drug with caution, noting that it's no way a cure and also carries some serious side effects. Dr. Heidebrink, thanks so much for joining us.
WILX-TV
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan Medical School boycotts U.S. News & World Report rankings
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Medical School announced on Monday it will no longer take part in the annual ranking of medical schools by U.S. News & World Report. School officials said the way USNWR ranks medical schools has been a concern for some time. “The fundamental...
A fight over light? Roundabout near Ann Arbor sparks lawsuit, light pollution concerns
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Roundabouts may be a divisive topic for Michigan drivers, but what about what they look like at night?. In Washtenaw County, complaints over street lights at a new roundabout outside Ann Arbor snowballed into a lawsuit alleging they have turned the landscape around a neighboring home “dystopian.”
WILX-TV
East Lansing High School to see safety improvements
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Security will be increased at East Lansing High School. The school board held a special meeting Monday night to discuss the improvements that were put in place that day. The improvements come after several fights involving students and a gun fell out a backpack. The...
COVID-19 case numbers declining statewide, continue downward trend from recent months
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 case numbers across the state are on the decline. While experts say we aren't out of the woods yet when it comes to the pandemic, they believe things are pointing in the right direction. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the...
Michigan, plastics company reach PFAS settlement
(The Center Square) – Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc., has signed a consent decree with the Michigan attorney general’s office. The Monday announcement outlines what is required of Asahi to remediate soil, groundwater, and surface water exposed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl contamination at the company’s former Brighton site. The decree was filed with the Livingston County Circuit Court. PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are widely used,...
Riverbank Farm in Davison area flipped into arts and crafts spot for women
RICHFIELD TWP, MI - When Colleen Pace set out to renovate her Riverbank Farm built in 1987, the 70-year-old two-time breast cancer survivor had no previous building experience for what she envisioned. “When my husband would ask, ‘What are you going to build in here?’ I would reply, ‘I’m not...
Pair of Holly sisters open new apothecary, backed by family history and beliefs
HOLLY, MI - For those only familiar with an apothecary off the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek, there is a new business in the heart of downtown Holly that people can see for themselves. While David Rose’s Rose Apothecary displayed toilet plungers in front of the store, don’t expect...
gandernewsroom.com
Three Michigan Airports Land Big Upgrades with New Federal Funding
Bishop International Airport in Flint, Detroit Wayne County Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $62M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. FLINT—On rainy days, maintenance crews will strategically set up buckets across the concourse of Bishop International Airport, aiming to catch raindrops before...
WILX-TV
‘You can’t hide the truth’ - Traveling Black History Mobile Museum visits East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - History is often told in a way that favors one side, and there are two sides to every story. One Michigander is telling the story of “being Black” in America, one state at a time. His Black History Mobile Museum stopped in East Lansing Monday.
Lansing police officer arrested for domestic violence
Lopez was with the Lansing Police Department for one year, but has since resigned.
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
