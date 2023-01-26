California farm where worker killed 4 this week had shooting last July where different employee tried to kill supervisor

Read full article on original website
Nevada officials released a man, now wanted in Oregon, the same day he came to a prison to serve a kidnapping sentence
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada officials released a man, now wanted in Oregon, the same day he came to a prison to serve a kidnapping sentence. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, was charged Monday with attempted murder. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence...
Grieving Families Act remains unsigned
ALBANY, N.Y. — The deadline to sign the Grieving Families Act was midnight on Monday but it’s still unsigned on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk. This is a law that would change New York State’s wrongful death statute on how families of those who are wrongfully killed can be compensated. This statute passed in 1847 and hasn’t been updated since.
North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails
KEATCHIE, La. (AP) — About 130 people in north Louisiana were ordered to evacuate Saturday after a train derailed and at least two cars began leaking hazardous products, state police said. The Union Pacific Railroad train derailed about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the DeSoto Parish town of Keatchie, about...
Winter weather leads to scrubbed flights in US
DALLAS (AP) — More than 1,000 flights were cancelled and many more delayed Monday as Texas and nearby states dealt with freezing temperatures. Nearly 350 flights were canceled at Dallas Fort Worth and more than 200 at Dallas Love Field, according to the tracking service FlightAware. About 4,700 flights were delayed nationwide.
Protestors march to governor’s mansion in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, MN – Protests and rallies are underway around the country to demand justice for Tyre Nichols. An aerial view of one protest, in St. Paul Minnesota, shows hundreds of protestors marching to the Minnesota governor’s mansion to demand legislative change. Organizers say necessary police reform wasn’t implemented after the death of George Floyd.
First Alert Forecast: Colder air set to spread across western New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As a cold front moves east of Rochester during this Sunday evening, colder weather will be overspreading the area. This will likely be the coldest temperature in two weeks for Western New York. As we progress through the week and head into early February, a second blast of arctic air will arrive by later Thursday and Friday.
