hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
9to5Mac

Twitter now wants to become a payments platform to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal

Since Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter, the company has been looking for new ways to increase its revenue. But now it seems that Musk is about to take a step that will take the company’s services far beyond just a social network, as he’s interested in turning Twitter into a payments platform to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal.
9to5Mac

Apple Music Replay 2023 is here: Track your top songs, albums, and artists

Apple Music Replay 2023 is now rolling out for the new year. This is Apple’s “top songs by year” playlist that it makes available to Apple Music subscribers at the beginning of every year. You can also find additional details, like your top albums and artists, through the Apple Music Replay website…
9to5Mac

1Password announces multiple improvements coming soon to its iOS app

The popular password manager 1Password got a major update last year with 1Password 8, which added a new home screen and more customization options to the app. This week, AgileBits shared a preview of multiple improvements coming with a 1Password update, especially for iOS users. Read on as we detail what to expect with the 1Password update.
9to5Mac

iOS 16 Home Screen master class: 85 tips, tricks, and hidden features – do you know them all?

If you’ve been an iPhone user for any significant amount of time, chances are you’re well-versed in managing the iOS Home Screen. Seasoned veterans have no-doubt adopted best practices for managing Home Screen apps icons, interfacing with the App Library, widgets, etc. But here’s my challenge: Even if you consider yourself to be a Home Screen expert, you’ll likely find at least a few tips in this guide that you didn’t know before.

