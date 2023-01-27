Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is $300 off in time for the Super Bowl
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. YOu’ll want to act fast, though: Time is running out to have it delivered in time for February 12 if you want to watch the Super Bowl on it.
Digital Trends
Super Bowl TV Deal: 77-inch LG B2 OLED is $900 off right now
Super Bowl 2023 falls on February 12, which means you still have time to upgrade to a large screen OLED 4K TV with brilliant color features and speed to capture all the action. Best Buy’s deal on a 77-inch-class LG B2 Series OLED 4K UHD smart TV is an outstanding opportunity to score one of the most impressive crowd-worthy TV deals this year. Best Buy knocked down the LG’s usual $2,900 price to just $2,000 for this deal, a $900 savings. Whether you only watch this year’s most expensive and entertaining TV commercials, tune in for the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Rihanna and special guests, or gear up for the game and the entire extravaganza, with Best Buy’s deal you’ll be set for jaw-dropping color and detail on a massive screen and save money, too.
Digital Trends
A foldable iPad in 2024? This Apple insider is ‘positive’ it’s happening
Apple could finally be working on foldable iPads, with its first one coming in 2024, according to noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Rather than an iPhone, the company is expected to feature an iPad-branded device for its first foray into the foldable fray. “I’m positive about the foldable iPad in 2024...
Digital Trends
Here’s why Apple’s VR headset may become an ‘expensive flop’
Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset risks becoming a “high-profile flop” due to its high price and the wariness of potential customers. That’s according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who lays out numerous hurdles the headset has to clear if it isn’t to end up an embarrassment for Apple.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 43-inch mini-LED monitor looks stellar — if your desk can handle it
Samsung is sharing the details about its Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor after the peripheral was announced during CES 2023 in early January. The 43-inch mini LED 144Hz 4K gaming monitor will be available in North America during the first quarter of the year, meaning sometime between now and the end of March. Samsung has not, however, revealed pricing details for the product, according to Tom’s Hardware.
Digital Trends
Which GPUs are most reliable? Online retailer ranks defect claims
When discussing which is the best graphics card, performance is usually the most important detail. But something that is often overlooked is how reliable a graphics card is. It can be heartbreaking to buy a powerful, new GPU only to have something go wrong and spoil the fun just a few months after getting it.
Digital Trends
Apple’s Black Unity watch band looks great and supports a good cause
It’s almost February, which, for most people, means pink and red hearts for Valentine’s Day. But there’s more to February than that — February is Black History Month. To commemorate the occasion, Apple released a brand new Black Unity band for the Apple Watch. In 2021, the Black Unity band was in the Sport Band style, while 2022’s version was the Braided Solo Loop. For 2023, Apple went with the Sport Loop style.
Digital Trends
I built a couch gaming PC that puts the PS5 to shame — and you can too
The PlayStation 5 is back in stock, and if you’ve been eagerly waiting to jump into the next generation of gaming, now seems like the time to strike. I’m here to sway you away from a console, though, because you can build a PC for around the same price that puts the PS5 to shame.
Digital Trends
7 PlayStation VR2 launch window games you’ll want to grab on day one
The VR space is ever-expanding with new headsets and technology pushing the medium forward in impressive ways, but it’s usually the games and how they take advantage of each headset that matters most. That’s why Sony is ensuring that its upcoming PlayStation VR2 — set to launch February 22 — has a diverse lineup of titles that showcase what its new device is capable of achieving.
