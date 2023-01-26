ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Club 93.7

How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?

Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
NOVI, MI
Club 93.7

Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?

Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
SAGINAW, MI
Club 93.7

Flint’s MCC Celebrates 100 Years, Prahl Center Gets $25M Upgrade

It's undeniable the impact Mott Community College and the Mott Foundation have had on moving Flint and area residents forward in their education and lives. The Foundation has donated millions of dollars to see our beloved city grow toward its full potential. Now, as MCC turns 100 years old in 2023, the college will upgrade one of its long-time buildings.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Detroit Coney Joint Might Surprise You

There's something about coney dogs that has Michigan and its residents in a chokehold. I can't even begin to explain Michigan's ferocious feelings when it comes to coney dogs. Not only do people have a style preference (you're either Detroit-style or Flint-style, and there is no in-between...), but they also have a location preference.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV

In the broadcasting business, 35 years is a very, very long time, and a legendary TV broadcaster who has been with WXYZ-TV since 1988 is calling it quits. Dave LewAllen joined Channel 7 all those years ago and Wednesday (1/25) - the 35th anniversary of his first day at the station - he announced his retirement. According to the station's website, LewAllen joined WXYZ as a sports reporter before shifting to the news division 15 years later.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten

We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Lincoln Park Man Killed After Shooting at Police Chopper

A Lincoln Park man is dead after opening fire on a Michigan State Police helicopter Tuesday (Jan 24) evening. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the 33-year-old man first flashed a laser at the helicopter, then with a long rifle he started shooting at it. The man was shooting from the 12850 block of Terry Street near Tyler Avenue. They were being fired upon from the second story of the home.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
Club 93.7

Tyre Nichols Death – Pusha T, Meek Mill, Boosie BadAzz and More React to Police Encounter

The hip-hop community is sounding off and demanding justice for Tyre Nichols, an unarmed Black man who was killed by Memphis police officers earlier this month. On Friday (Jan. 27), four videos of Tyre Nichols' Jan. 7 arrest and brutal assault by five Memphis police officers were released to the public. The four clips captured the beating by police via bodycam footage and street surveillance cameras.
MEMPHIS, TN
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy