Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
You’ll Get Serious Beach Vibes at This New Tiki Bar in Metro Detroit
Located in Hazel Park, this new tiki bar is going for a laid-back beach vibe. The kind of beach vibe that you'd find in beautiful Key West. Just because we live in Michigan and have to endure tons of snow and cold temps for months on end, doesn't mean we can't enjoy a little of what Key West has to offer. Well, sort of.
How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?
Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?
Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
Flint Is Not Exclusive To Michigan – 12 Other USA Cities Named Flint
Flint, Michigan is unique, but its name is not. Did you know there are 12 other cities in the United States named Flint? It's true. If you enjoy road trips with a purpose - you may want to set your sights on visiting every Flint in America. Chances are coney...
Ann Arbor Home for Sale Looks Like a Party Pad in a Bond Film
This home would be a hell of a place to throw a party!. A three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on the market right now in Ann Arbor, Michigan that has huge potential to become a party pad. It has an inground pool and several places to serve up some drinks to friends.
Fan Favorites: 16 Flint Area Spots With The Best Ranch Dressing
Sometimes condiments graduate to "beverage" status... where you like it so much; you'd drink it from the serving cup... or with a straw. Many of Genesee County's 20+ favorite restaurants serve homemade ranch or a really strong knockoff. Who serves the best homemade ranch dressing in Genesee County, MI?. We...
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
Yay or Nay? Detroit Distillery Offers Paczki and Horseradish Vodkas
Paczki Day just got real throughout Michigan with these flavored vodkas. The vodka game has been forever changed with these flavors from Detroit City Distillery. Ahead of "Paczki Day," a.k.a. Fat Tuesday, which falls on February 21st of this year, Detroit City Distillery is offering two very uniquely flavored vodkas.
Michigan High School Principal Shares Hilarious Look at What Really Happens on a Snow Day
What really happens at school when there's a snow day? Davison High School Principal Jerry Piger gives us a hilarious look behind the scenes when he has the building all to himself. With most schools in Mid-Michigan closed Wednesday (1/25) because of bad weather, Piger was able to make the...
Check Out the New Arcade Open Inside Grand Blanc Lanes [PHOTOS]
Grand Blanc is now home to a new arcade for your family to check out. Grand Blanc Lanes on Saginaw Street, next to Rollhaven, has added some new entertainment options for you to check out. The former annex of the building, which held 30+ bowling lanes has been converted to offer more family-friendly options.
Flint’s MCC Celebrates 100 Years, Prahl Center Gets $25M Upgrade
It's undeniable the impact Mott Community College and the Mott Foundation have had on moving Flint and area residents forward in their education and lives. The Foundation has donated millions of dollars to see our beloved city grow toward its full potential. Now, as MCC turns 100 years old in 2023, the college will upgrade one of its long-time buildings.
Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Detroit Coney Joint Might Surprise You
There's something about coney dogs that has Michigan and its residents in a chokehold. I can't even begin to explain Michigan's ferocious feelings when it comes to coney dogs. Not only do people have a style preference (you're either Detroit-style or Flint-style, and there is no in-between...), but they also have a location preference.
Flint Back To The Bricks Dust Em’ Off Car Show – What You Need To Know
The annual Back to the Bricks car event in Flint is more than just one week of classic cars. There are quite a few events leading up to the main event, including the Dust Em' Off Car Show. You do not have to be a classic car owner to enjoy...
Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV
In the broadcasting business, 35 years is a very, very long time, and a legendary TV broadcaster who has been with WXYZ-TV since 1988 is calling it quits. Dave LewAllen joined Channel 7 all those years ago and Wednesday (1/25) - the 35th anniversary of his first day at the station - he announced his retirement. According to the station's website, LewAllen joined WXYZ as a sports reporter before shifting to the news division 15 years later.
From Homecoming Queen to Acclaimed Photographer, Grand Blanc Alum Debuts in NYC
Kim Myers-Robertson has come a long way since the 19-year-old girl that got off the bus in New York hoping to discover all the magic the city had to offer. Now, the Grand Blanc High School alum is about to see the years of hard work showcased in one amazing show.
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
Lincoln Park Man Killed After Shooting at Police Chopper
A Lincoln Park man is dead after opening fire on a Michigan State Police helicopter Tuesday (Jan 24) evening. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the 33-year-old man first flashed a laser at the helicopter, then with a long rifle he started shooting at it. The man was shooting from the 12850 block of Terry Street near Tyler Avenue. They were being fired upon from the second story of the home.
Hero Police Officer Saves Baby From Choking to Death in Sterling Heights
A police officer in Sterling Heights is being praised for his quick action to save a choking baby last week. As you'll see in the video below, Sgt. Tony Roeske remained calm and cool as he arrived at the residence on Fox Hill Drive in Sterling Heights. The ordeal began...
Cops Shut Down Massive Party Thrown by Teen Who Rented a Utica Home
Cops in Utica put the kibosh on a massive teen party at a home that was rented from a short-term rental company last month. The 19-year-old who rented the house advertised the bash on social media. Party Quickly Gets Out of Control. Police were called to the Macomb County home...
Tyre Nichols Death – Pusha T, Meek Mill, Boosie BadAzz and More React to Police Encounter
The hip-hop community is sounding off and demanding justice for Tyre Nichols, an unarmed Black man who was killed by Memphis police officers earlier this month. On Friday (Jan. 27), four videos of Tyre Nichols' Jan. 7 arrest and brutal assault by five Memphis police officers were released to the public. The four clips captured the beating by police via bodycam footage and street surveillance cameras.
