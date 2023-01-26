Careful, they’re watching. No one is safe from stolen glances and hidden stares in the new Freeform original series, The Watchful Eye. A mystery thriller series that centers on a grisly murder, it promises to be one of winter’s juiciest new binges. If you’re growing frigid from the snow and cold winds of winter, grab a blanket and cozy up to the fiery new series. The thriller is created by Julie Durk (Grace and Frankie, You’ve Got Mail). Durk also co-executive produces alongside Ryan Seacrest (American Idol), Nina Wass (Insatiable), Andrea Shay (Insatiable), and Jeffrey Reiner (The Affair). Taking a formulaic mystery whodunit and giving it a makeover by dressing it to the nines with a haunted, posh apartment complex and sinful tenants, The Watchful Eye is all smoke and mirrors. Mariel Molino (Promised Land) stars in the series as Elena Santos, a complicated woman with secrets of her own as she infiltrates The Greybourne, a dangerous high-rise apartment in New York City, in order to solve a murder. Co-starring alongside Molino as the various tenants of The Greybourne hiding deadly secrets of their own is Amy Acker (Angel) as Tory Ayres, the grieving sister of the deceased. Acker is a decorated television actress and has been featured in some of the 2000s' most beloved series, including The WB’s Angel (2001-2004) and ABC’s Alias (2001-2006).

