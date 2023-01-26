Read full article on original website
'Wolf Pack' Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals What Drew Her to the Supernatural Series
Sarah Michelle Gellar fans everywhere were beyond stoked to learn that the queen would finally be returning to our screens via Paramount+’s Wolf Pack. The cherry on top was that the series would plant the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star back into her supernatural roots. After years away from taking on any sort of long-term live-action roles, many have wondered exactly what it took for Gellar to sink her teeth into the new series. According to an interview with Digital Spy, the actress said that at the end of the day, she was drawn to Wolf Pack because of its very real characters.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Turns Stephen King's Nightmares Into Reality
The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release. The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an...
From Blake Lively to Justin Baldoni: 8 Things to Know About the Fan Casting of the 'It Ends With Us' Movie
Big news for Colleen Hoover fans. Blake Lively posted on Instagram that she ditched her blonde locks for brown because she’s been cast as Lily Bloom in Hoover’s upcoming movie adaptation of It Ends With Us, the New York Times bestselling novel. The Gossip Girl actress will star opposite Justin Baldoni, who will play Ryle Kincaid and who also developed the movie script with Hoover, according to Variety. Fans now want to know who'll play the teenage Lily, Atlas Corrigan, and Lily's best friend, Allysa Kincaid. Sony Pictures has yet to set a movie release date.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Team Up for Body Swap Comedy at Amazon Studios
In a heated auction, Amazon Studios beat four other studios and streamers for a Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston body swap comedy. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow, who will write and direct, pitched the star powered comedy vehicle last week, per Deadline. The announcement comes off the heel of the...
One Dwayne Johnson Movie Gave Us an Almost Unrecognizable Performance
Are Dwayne Johnson’s modern-day movie choices a 2013 country song by Easton Corbin? Because they tend to function a bit like clockwork. Johnson’s never been somebody who embraced indie cinema (he was The Tooth Fairy, after all), but starting in 2014, he settled into a groove of doing one or two PG-13 tentpoles a year (with the R-rated Baywatch in 2017 being the lone exception to this rule). Each of these movies costs a ton of money to make, often has a heavy amount of family appeal, and typically doesn’t have Johnson stretching beyond his comfort zone as a performer. San Andreas, Black Adam, Red Notice, Skyscraper, they’re all done in this mold.
'SNL': Michael B. Jordan Derails a Men's Confidence Seminar With One Word
Men sometimes need a confidence boost. Just don't go to Andrew Dismukes for help. Described as Jimmy Neutron if he did street magic, Dismukes plays a man hosting a seminar that is meant to give men the confidence boost they need in life. That is until Michael B. Jordan comes in with a water delivery. Jordan hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lil Baby and the episode was funny in general and played a lot on Jordan's charisma and looks.
Leslie Grace Loved Her Moments With Brendan Fraser on the 'Batgirl' Set
We're quickly approaching a high point in the Brenaissance. As awards season rolls on, and we near the Academy Awards in March, plenty of love and acclaim is pouring in for Brendan Fraser and his performance in Darren Arronofsky's The Whale. The fan-favorite star is now up for the Oscar for Best Actor, solidifying his comeback. However, he also nearly got the chance last year to return to the high-profile space he once inhabited with the ill-fated Batgirl. Starring Leslie Grace, the film was a casualty of the cost-cutting and restructuring efforts at the now-merged Warner Bros. Discovery and would've connected to the DC extended cinematic universe, even managing to bring in Michael Keaton. Had the film come to life, Fraser would've played the classic Batman villain Firefly opposite Grace's Batgirl.
Michael B. Jordan on Keeping His 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Appearance Secret
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in November 2022, and to much acclaim as well. The story of the powerful African nation in the Marvel universe was set to chart a new course for its future. The passing of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020 meant that the storyline would have to be changed given Marvel’s decision not to recast the character. While mourning the passing of King T’Challa, fans were treated to an onscreen return of his nemesis in the original film, Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).
How to Watch 'The Watchful Eye' Starring Mariel Molino, Amy Acker, and More
Careful, they’re watching. No one is safe from stolen glances and hidden stares in the new Freeform original series, The Watchful Eye. A mystery thriller series that centers on a grisly murder, it promises to be one of winter’s juiciest new binges. If you’re growing frigid from the snow and cold winds of winter, grab a blanket and cozy up to the fiery new series. The thriller is created by Julie Durk (Grace and Frankie, You’ve Got Mail). Durk also co-executive produces alongside Ryan Seacrest (American Idol), Nina Wass (Insatiable), Andrea Shay (Insatiable), and Jeffrey Reiner (The Affair). Taking a formulaic mystery whodunit and giving it a makeover by dressing it to the nines with a haunted, posh apartment complex and sinful tenants, The Watchful Eye is all smoke and mirrors. Mariel Molino (Promised Land) stars in the series as Elena Santos, a complicated woman with secrets of her own as she infiltrates The Greybourne, a dangerous high-rise apartment in New York City, in order to solve a murder. Co-starring alongside Molino as the various tenants of The Greybourne hiding deadly secrets of their own is Amy Acker (Angel) as Tory Ayres, the grieving sister of the deceased. Acker is a decorated television actress and has been featured in some of the 2000s' most beloved series, including The WB’s Angel (2001-2004) and ABC’s Alias (2001-2006).
'Poker Face' Episode 4 Ending Explained: Would You Kill for Fame?
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Poker Face.On the last episode of Poker Face, we smoked some meats in Texas and met a fascist dog. Oh, right, and there was a murder. Sleuth extraordinaire Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) made her way to The Lone Star State and solved the murder of recovering carnivore George Boyle (Larry Brown), who was killed by his brother Taffy (Lil Rel Howery) when he heard he was leaving their BBQ business. Let’s drive and see where Episode 4 takes us.
'The Last of Us' Episode 3 Offers the Biggest and Best Change So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Last of Us. The Last of Us series has been faithful to the original video game. We’ve seen Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tess (Anna Torv) travel across the country to get Ellie to the Fireflies. While minor details have been updated for the HBO show, the core elements remain the same. Bill has always been a fascinating character in The Last of Us franchise. In the original game, he seems cold, distant, and angry at the world. In the HBO series, that’s the Bill we’re introduced to, but when the show starts to deviate. We will examine the character and why these drastic changes pay off.
'Star Trek: Picard' Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, the actress who brought to life a number of fan-favorite TV characters has sadly passed away today. Wersching most recently appeared as the villainous Borg Queen in Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, a role that saw her return to the Star Trek franchise in a much bigger capacity a decade after initially making her Star Trek debut in a guest role in Star Trek: Enterprise. Wersching also had roles in popular TV shows such as 24, Bosch, and The Vampire Diaries. Away from TV, Wersching was a big part of the fast-rising The Last of Us franchise. She lent her voice and performed motion capture for the beloved role of non-player character Tess who was recently brought to live action on the HBO series by Anna Torv. Wersching was 45 years old at the time of her death.
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2023
Love is in the air with the approach of Valentine’s Day. However, while expectations would be for Netflix to flood subscribers with romantic comedies, the new batch of original movies is surprisingly well-balanced. Yes, there’s something new coming to watch with your loved one under cozy blankets. Still, for February 2023, Netflix will deliver biopics, documentaries, thrillers, comedies, and touching dramas. There’s literally something for everybody, including some new international releases. Fortunately, there’s not too much coming to the streamer in the original movie front, so we can keep catching up on the best films of 2022 and watching all those Academy Award-nominated movies we missed last year. While we start to make our bets for 2023’s Oscar results, here are the best original movies coming to Netflix in February 2023.
First 'Swarm' Images Introduce Dominique Fishback and Chloe Bailey in Donald Glover's New Series
Donald Glover's upcoming project, Swarm, has just released several new first-look images. The new photos give us an intense new look at Glover's upcoming Prime Video series and follow up to his highly praised series Atlanta. Swarm tells the story of a young woman named Dre, played by Dominique Fishback,...
How 'Mayfair Witches' and 'Interview with the Vampire' Could Cross Over Based on the Books
As AMC’s Mayfair Witches finds its footing a few episodes into its first season, many could be wondering how the show will tie into the other “Immortal Universe” show already finished with its premiere season, Interview with the Vampire. Both are based on novels written by Anne Rice, so there is no shortage of source material to draw on and determine where these shows may fit together. With many of the main characters from both The Vampire Chronicles collection of novels and Lives of the Mayfair Witches novels already established, AMC is primed to bring these stories together at some point in the future.
All of the Evil Dead Movies and Series, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes
The Evil Dead franchise will continue this year, with the Evil Dead Rises trailer teasing hellish family reunions. With four movies and a television show ready to rank, the franchise has already been critically acclaimed. Following Sam Raimi's original iconic trilogy, a reboot premiered back in 2013. Also,Ash vs. Evil...
Angry Populism in ‘The Honeymooners’ Set the Blueprint for the Modern Sitcom
Hey, have you seen that show where the main character is a short-tempered, "Every Man," blue-collar worker, with a beautiful wife or supportive husband, sometimes with a not-so-bright best friend, and they come up with crazy ideas to better their lot in life, ideas which rarely work and are never brought up again? Of course, you have. It’s practically every sitcom you’ve ever watched in your entire life. Married... With Children. The Flintstones. The Simpsons. The King of Queens. And so on and so on and so on. And it all started with The Honeymooners, the classic 1950s show that defined the working class sitcom.
What's New on Disney+ in February 2023
After a more quiet January, things look to be heating up on Disney+ this February. One of 2022's biggest hits, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will finally be hitting Disney+ at the top of the month. The film recently received 5 Oscar nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Angela Bassett (who is the front-runner in the category). The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will also be debuting its second season on Disney+ in February with more adventures focusing on Penny Proud and her friends and family. The brand-new Disney Channel animated series Marvel's Moon and Devil Dinosaur will also be having its first six episodes debut on the service. Lastly, National Treasure: Edge of History, the spin-off to the hit film franchise, will air its season finale in January.
