Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Related
Las Vegas medical supply store on verge of closing, in need of financial support
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After nearly 20 years of serving the Las Vegas community, a non-profit medical supply store may be on the verge of shutting down. Medtyme is located near Rancho and Jones and according to its founder, Rosalind Jamerson, it’s survived through donations and also through her own financial support. The medical supply […]
cwlasvegas.com
New Italian restaurant Azzura Cucina opening in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Azzura Cucina officially opens in Henderson this Wednesday!. ChefAlexandra Maddiera, owner Windom Kimsey and Walter Ciccone joined us to share all of the details.
$7.50 bet turns into $18k win for Las Vegas local
Rampart Casino officials in Summerlin said that a local won $18,000 off of a $7.50 bet during one January weekend.
Fox5 KVVU
Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
Don’t bet against snow in Las Vegas
Over the 118 years Las Vegas has been around there have been dozens of times the desert has been blanketed in snow.
PHOTOS: Snow falls in Las Vegas causing road closures, and fun for some families
Snow flurries are reported in the southeast valley in neighborhoods near the base of Black Mountain and also around College Drive and U.S. 95.
Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday
Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland.
news3lv.com
Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
cwlasvegas.com
Actor Alexander Nevsky talks new western film 'Gunfight at Rio Bravo'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Gunfight at Rio Bravo" is a new western film that's out now on digital, DVD and on-demand. Actor, producer, writer and three-time Mr. Universe Alexander Nevsky joined us to talk about the movie.
Las Vegas drivers react to I-15 freeway closure for Tropicana project
Saturday was the first full day of closures on the I-15 as the "Dropicana" project continues. 8 News Now spoke to Las Vegas drivers who are coping with change.
Fox5 KVVU
One dead, 7 injured - including 5 minors - in Saturday crash on Cabana Drive
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died while seven people were injured in a crash near Cabana Drive south of East Desert Inn Road on Saturday, according to police. The LVMPD reports a vehicle-on-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:38 p.m. when a car traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane of Cabana Drive and struck a SUV.
8newsnow.com
Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless encampments in Las Vegas neighborhood
Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and more people are complaining that encampments are now popping up in their neighborhoods. Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless …. Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and...
Driver who killed 9 going 103 mph in Las Vegas-area crash was repeatedly stopped for speeding; on paper, he was a bad parker
The man who police said caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself, had a history of speeding -- but those violations failed to show up on his driving record because they resulted in lesser parking citations and fines.
Woman accused of killing mother returns to Las Vegas to face murder charge
A woman accused of killing her mother, after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested, arrived back in Las Vegas over the weekend to face the murder charge filed against her, records showed.
jammin1057.com
That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger
There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
Family seeks answers after 24-year-old Las Vegas mother killed in hit-and-run crash
The family of Rakiyah Poole, 24, spoke out exclusively to 8 News Now days after the young mother was killed in the northeast Las Vegas Valley after a hit-and-run crash.
Station Casinos' new downtown Wildfire Casino opens in February
In two weeks, Station Casinos' new downtown Las Vegas Casino, Wildfire Casino, will open near Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street.
8newsnow.com
Crash on eastbound 215 between Decatur and I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A vehicle is rolled over on its side in the eastbound 215 lanes between Decatur Boulevard and the I-15. The crash is blocking left lanes and causing delays for motorists. Drivers should be aware and take caution because valley roads are wet or damp due...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One
This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
22-year-old Nellis Airmen found dead in Red Rock Canyon
A 22-year-old hiker was found dead at Red Rock Canyon after he was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, according to the Clark County Coroner.
Comments / 0