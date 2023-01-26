COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Pizza Hut in Columbus in the fall and reportedly threatened an employee. According to Columbus Police, a man came into the restaurant on Parsons Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on November 26, 2022 and placed an order. The man told the employee he did not have enough money, but had just gotten out of jail and needed something to eat. The employee then told the man to wait and walked to the back of the restaurant.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO