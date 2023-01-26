Read full article on original website
One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly DiesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Police, city leaders, and community members come together for an open conversation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police, city leaders, and community members gathered for an open conversation, sparked by the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said her executive team is working to change the culture in the Division of Police. "At the end of...
2 students charged following large fight at Groveport Madison High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two students are facing charges after a large fight at Groveport Madison High School on Monday. Around 12:30 p.m., the Groveport school resource officer called for assistance because the fight was so out of hand. The officer used pepper spray to stop the fighting, according...
Columbus City Council to proclaim February 3 National Wear Red Day
The American Heart Association wants to spread awareness for cardiovascular disease in the U.S. and Columbus City Council is set to help them spread the word. At their meeting on Monday, Council will proclaim February 3 to be National Wear Red Day for the city, calling on the community to wear red and call attention to cardiovascular disease.
How to beat the winter blues
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — — The Chief Health Officer at nonprofit organization Crisis Text Line Dr. Shairi Turner joined Good Day Columbus to discuss how viewers can cope with loneliness this winter season. for more in formation visit Nonprofit Organization: Crisis Text Line.
Protesters gather in Columbus calling for justice for Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members in Columbus gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday afternoon to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Earlier this month, Nichols was severely beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop, and later died at the hospital. Five officers were charged in Nichols' death. According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, the Scorpion unit which the officers were part of has been inactive since the incident on January 7, 2023.
Person shot, critically injured in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was critically injured in a shooting on the north side of Columbus Monday evening. Columbus police said the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Arborwood Court at around 10:37 p.m. One person was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist hospital in critical condition,...
Person injured by gunshots in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man was shot in east Columbus early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 3000 block of Suffield Drive near Tinley Park on the city 's east side around 12:03 a.m. on report of a person shot. The victim told responding officers that he was hit by gunfire while walking.
Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are still a lot of questions that have gone unanswered following the death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas. Columbus police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report of a baby not breathing at 10:54 p.m., Saturday. The...
Man shot in leg while sleeping in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man came to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg early Monday morning. He told police he was asleep in bed in the 200 block of North Powell Circle when he and a woman on the scene was awakened by gunshots around 2:29 a.m. The man realized he had been shot in his right leg and was taken to Mount Carmel Franklinton in stable condition by a friend. The woman was not shot in the incident.
Future & Friends Tour coming to Columbus this March
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will be getting a visit from Future in the near future!. The Grammy-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter has announced his Future & Friends Tour "One Big Party" is getting additional dates, including one at Nationwide Arena on March 25th. Future came onto the scene...
New fashion exhibit coming to Columbus this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is a new fashion exhibit opening up this weekend at the Beeler Gallery at Columbus College of Art & Design and it runs through February 24th. Fashion Designers Celeste Malvar-Stewart and Tracey Powell joined Good Day Columbus to talk about some of the items that they will be featuring.
Man shot in leg in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg early Saturday morning. This happened around 2:22 a.m. Saturday. Police were called to the 700 block of Frebis Avenue where the victim was found with a gunshot wound in his leg.
Alleged robbery caught on camera at local Pizza Hut, police looking for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Pizza Hut in Columbus in the fall and reportedly threatened an employee. According to Columbus Police, a man came into the restaurant on Parsons Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on November 26, 2022 and placed an order. The man told the employee he did not have enough money, but had just gotten out of jail and needed something to eat. The employee then told the man to wait and walked to the back of the restaurant.
Kyair Thomas: Twin baby dies weeks after AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the twin boys at the center of last month's AMBER Alert that gripped the region has died. UPDATE | Family says feeding accident caused Kyair Thomas' death. Police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report...
Two injured in overnight shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds following a shooting early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of Parsons Avenue and around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. where two people were found with gunshot wounds. One victim had been grazed in the face by a bullet, the other was hit in the leg.
Sergeant K9 Gold of Waverly PD passes away
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police department has announced the passing of Sergeant K9 Gold. The 11-year-old dual-purpose K9passed away at the age of 11 on Saturday morning at Ohio MedVet. Gold was with hiss handler Sergeant Taylor as well as Chief Winfield at the time. The K9 started...
1 person in critical condition after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition following a crash in north Columbus early Monday morning. The accident happened on State Route 315 near Henderson Road around 2 a.m. According to police, one car was involved. The victim was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical...
Licking County Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on package thefts
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a theft from a home in Heath. On Saturday, Dec. 17 around 1 p.m. a female took several packages from the front porch of a home in the 1100 block of Thornwood Drive, the Health Division of Police said.
Mayor Ginther wagers ice cream on Bengals game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sports gambling has been legal in Ohio since the beginning of this month, and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is getting in on it, just not with money. "I'm going to put out a wager to Mayor Lucas, a good friend of mine," Mayor Ginther said. "I think a little Jeni's ice cream for his favorite Kansas City BBQ sounds like a great wager."
1 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash Saturday night
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a wrong-way crash late Saturday night. The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office received a call about a wrong-way driver on U.S. Route 23, south of Tarlton Road at 11:24 p.m., Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said in a statement.
