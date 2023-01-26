Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
🦉Florida Owl finalist in ‘Superb Owl’ contest, Hoo could win $5K with your vote
MAITLAND, Fla. – Super Bowl is right around the corner and one contest is playing off the game, but with winged-players. It’s called ‘Superb Owl’ and a Central Florida owl made it to the finals, vying for the title ‘Superb Owl 2023′ and a $5,000 donation to a charity that saved his life.
Competency hearing starts for man accused of stabbing, killing couple during Daytona Beach Bike Week
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The man accused of randomly attacking, stabbing and killing a couple in Daytona Beach during Bike Week last year was in court Monday for the first day of his competency hearing. Jean Macean, 32, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the...
‘Welcome to Florida’ billboard highlights bears, toxic water, dead manatees
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A few simplistic billboards tucked among the pines along Interstate 95 near Titusville welcome motorists to Florida: “Home to bears. Toxic Water. Dead manatees.”. The signs show a toilet draining directly into the lagoon, with a dead manatee, a sea turtle and a few fish,...
‘We’re finding fentanyl mixed into almost every single drug out there,’ Orange County sheriff says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they are finding fentanyl in just about every type of street drug now, including cannabis. The sheriff’s office showed side-by-side photos of what look like two Xanax and two Oxycontin pills, but what the pictures show is how hard it is to tell which pill is the real one, and which is a fake pill containing fentanyl. They are the same size and even have similar markings.
It’s still winter, right? Central Florida temperatures to reach mid-80s
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a very warm week across Central Florida. After a mild start on Monday, expect high temperatures in the mid-80s Monday afternoon as some areas flirt with record highs. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Leesburg is forecast to reach a high of 84,...
Superstar Luke Bryan bringing ‘Country on Tour’ to Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Pretty soon, Orlando crowds will be asking this country superstar to “play it again” when he brings his latest tour to the City Beautiful later this year. Luke Bryan announced his “Country On Tour” Monday, which includes a stop at the Amway Center...
Flashing lights, possibly a guardrail coming to troubled SR 408 exit
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County is making changes after News 6 asked about a State Road 408 exit where two drivers have now ended up severely injured, one of them dying. A 41-year-old man is in critical condition in the hospital after troopers said he ran through a light, veered across six lanes of traffic, then crashed into a retention pond.
‘It’s not just the family that is hurting, it’s Orlando:’ Family of well-known promoter speaks out after he was shot, killed
ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is surrounding the family of a man shot dead over the weekend during a candlelit vigil where the mother of the victim is now calling for answers. “Why,” Tuwanan Ware said. “You know, again he went to work, children, and here.”. Ware...
‘You hit her, I hit you:’ Volusia County substitute teacher accused of striking student with book
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An elementary school substitute teacher is accused of hitting a student with a book in a Daytona Beach classroom for children with disabilities. According to officers, 25-year-old Madison Anthony, a substitute teacher who was helping at Champion Elementary School for about a month, was arrested on Thursday.
Doggone good TV: News 6+ Takeover sheep herding episode mesmerizes dog
ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6+ Takeover was must-see TV for this Orlando-area dog on Monday. Meet Miller. His owner Libby Teckenberg found the dog mesmerized by the latest episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate, where hosts Ginger Gadsden and Matt Austin talk about a sheep farm in St. Cloud that gives dogs herding lessons.
2 teens accused of breaking into multiple vehicles at New Smyrna Beach hospital, police say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two teens were arrested after police said they broke into and stole items from multiple vehicles at a New Smyrna Beach hospital Monday morning. Officers said they responded to a report of a vehicle burglary around 5 a.m. at AdventHealth in New Smyrna Beach after hospital security had interfered and the boys fled on foot.
How Financial Advisor Joe Ferrer’s giving heart got him far
ORLANDO, Fla. – You may be good at what you do, or proud of what you do, but can you say you’re in the top 5% of whichever activity or occupation you just thought of? Well, Joe Ferrer can. This week on “Black Men Sundays,” host Corie Murray...
Man injured when car crashes into pond at Alafaya Trail, SR-408 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man was critically injured Monday morning when a vehicle sped through a traffic light and crashed into a retention pond in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The wreck happened around 6:35 a.m. at Alafaya Trail and State Road 408, forcing the...
1 arrested, 1 on the run after stolen vehicle found along I-95 in Palm Coast
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler deputies said there was a heavy law enforcement presence along Interstate 95 on Monday after a stolen vehicle was found in Palm Coast. According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement showed up along southbound I-95 near Palm Coast Parkway following the theft. [TRENDING:...
Check out these February events at Orange County Library System
February is Black History Month, which means there will be plenty of activities at Orange County Library System to celebrate throughout the month. On Feb. 5, the library will host its African American Read-In, an event that will celebrate African American literature in poetry, story and song. Various local luminaries will participate in an event that’s free and open to the public.
Orlando Taco & Margarita Festival kicks off spec-taco-ular weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Ready to fiesta, party and tango?. The Orlando Taco and Margarita Festival returns to the Camping World Stadium to guac your weekend on Saturday, Feb. 4. The festival will take place from 12 to 5 p.m. [TRENDING: Man injured when car crashes into pond at...
1 slain, 1 wounded in shooting on Fairlane Avenue in Pine Castle
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man was killed and another was wounded late Monday in a shooting in Orange County, deputies said. The double shooting happened at 11:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Fairlane Avenue in Pine Castle. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s...
Man found shot to death in South Apopka
SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday night in South Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The fatal shooting was reported at 9:34 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Deputies said when...
Crash shuts down part of East Michigan Street in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has shut down one eastbound lane of East Michigan Street from South Conway Road, according to a tweet posted by Orlando Police Department at 5:26 p.m. Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a utility pole, which will need to be replaced. [TRENDING: ‘We will...
Annual Zora! Festival spells out good time in Eatonville
EATONVILLE, Fla. – If you missed the annual Zora! Festival this weekend in historic Eatonville — filled with culture, great food, music, vendors and shopping — you missed a great time. Karemah Manselle said her friends and family had to attend. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
