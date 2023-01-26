ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

‘We’re finding fentanyl mixed into almost every single drug out there,’ Orange County sheriff says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they are finding fentanyl in just about every type of street drug now, including cannabis. The sheriff’s office showed side-by-side photos of what look like two Xanax and two Oxycontin pills, but what the pictures show is how hard it is to tell which pill is the real one, and which is a fake pill containing fentanyl. They are the same size and even have similar markings.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Superstar Luke Bryan bringing ‘Country on Tour’ to Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Pretty soon, Orlando crowds will be asking this country superstar to “play it again” when he brings his latest tour to the City Beautiful later this year. Luke Bryan announced his “Country On Tour” Monday, which includes a stop at the Amway Center...
ORLANDO, FL
Flashing lights, possibly a guardrail coming to troubled SR 408 exit

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County is making changes after News 6 asked about a State Road 408 exit where two drivers have now ended up severely injured, one of them dying. A 41-year-old man is in critical condition in the hospital after troopers said he ran through a light, veered across six lanes of traffic, then crashed into a retention pond.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Doggone good TV: News 6+ Takeover sheep herding episode mesmerizes dog

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6+ Takeover was must-see TV for this Orlando-area dog on Monday. Meet Miller. His owner Libby Teckenberg found the dog mesmerized by the latest episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate, where hosts Ginger Gadsden and Matt Austin talk about a sheep farm in St. Cloud that gives dogs herding lessons.
ORLANDO, FL
2 teens accused of breaking into multiple vehicles at New Smyrna Beach hospital, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two teens were arrested after police said they broke into and stole items from multiple vehicles at a New Smyrna Beach hospital Monday morning. Officers said they responded to a report of a vehicle burglary around 5 a.m. at AdventHealth in New Smyrna Beach after hospital security had interfered and the boys fled on foot.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
How Financial Advisor Joe Ferrer’s giving heart got him far

ORLANDO, Fla. – You may be good at what you do, or proud of what you do, but can you say you’re in the top 5% of whichever activity or occupation you just thought of? Well, Joe Ferrer can. This week on “Black Men Sundays,” host Corie Murray...
ORLANDO, FL
Check out these February events at Orange County Library System

February is Black History Month, which means there will be plenty of activities at Orange County Library System to celebrate throughout the month. On Feb. 5, the library will host its African American Read-In, an event that will celebrate African American literature in poetry, story and song. Various local luminaries will participate in an event that’s free and open to the public.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Taco & Margarita Festival kicks off spec-taco-ular weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Ready to fiesta, party and tango?. The Orlando Taco and Margarita Festival returns to the Camping World Stadium to guac your weekend on Saturday, Feb. 4. The festival will take place from 12 to 5 p.m. [TRENDING: Man injured when car crashes into pond at...
ORLANDO, FL
1 slain, 1 wounded in shooting on Fairlane Avenue in Pine Castle

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man was killed and another was wounded late Monday in a shooting in Orange County, deputies said. The double shooting happened at 11:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Fairlane Avenue in Pine Castle. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Man found shot to death in South Apopka

SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday night in South Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The fatal shooting was reported at 9:34 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Deputies said when...
SOUTH APOPKA, FL
Crash shuts down part of East Michigan Street in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has shut down one eastbound lane of East Michigan Street from South Conway Road, according to a tweet posted by Orlando Police Department at 5:26 p.m. Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a utility pole, which will need to be replaced. [TRENDING: ‘We will...
ORLANDO, FL
Annual Zora! Festival spells out good time in Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Fla. – If you missed the annual Zora! Festival this weekend in historic Eatonville — filled with culture, great food, music, vendors and shopping — you missed a great time. Karemah Manselle said her friends and family had to attend. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
EATONVILLE, FL

