While last week featured snow and above normal temperatures, this week will feature below normal temperatures and very little in the way of additional snow. Weak low pressure brought a round of light snow during the night, but snow for the the rest of the week will largely be confined to the mountains. The real story will be the late week cold snap, when the coldest air of the season arrives in the region. Temperatures are expected to fall well below zero by Friday night along with dangerously cold wind chills. Saturday will be the coldest day with highs mostly between zero and 10 above. Many mountain areas will remain below zero all day long.

MAINE STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO