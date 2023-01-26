Read full article on original website
WMTW
New Hampshire politicians in bipartisan opposition to proposed presidential primary calendar change
CONCORD, N.H. — Even as the 2024 presidential primary season kicked off over the weekend with thefirst campaign visit to New Hampshire by former President Donald Trump, the only announced candidate of either party, New Hampshire's historic first-in-the-nation primary status is in limbo.0. The national Democratic Party, backed by...
Maine GOP elects new party chair
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican party has a new leader. In Augusta on Saturday, the Maine GOP elected former state Rep. Joel Stetkis to serve as chair. Stetkis is a builder from Canaan who served four consecutive terms in the Maine House. Stetkis, a former Maine House assistant...
Bracing for an arctic attack
How’s the weather looking for your Monday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
First round of $450 heating relief payments on the way for eligible Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine — Some eligible Mainers will soon receive their $450 in winter energy relief repayments. Gov. Janet Mills announced the first round of checks are being mailed on Monday. Related video above: Mills' winter heating cost relief plan passes. “High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult...
103-year-old boat miraculously salvaged after historic boathouse collapses
LACONIA, N.H. — After a turbulent week of winter weather near the end of January, a boathouse collapsed on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire,which contained a boat more than 100 years old thought to be lost forever. "It always takes your breath away when you see a historic building...
Gas prices are on the rise in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Gas prices are on the rise across the country and in Maine. According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular gas in Maine on Monday was $3.50. That was about seven cents higher than a week ago and 10 cents higher than a month ago. It was also about seven cents higher than this time a year ago, but well below the record high of $5.09 set in June 2022.
Dangerous cold arrives in Maine late week
The majority of the days in January were warmer-than-normal this year, but as we kick off a new month, temperatures will plummet dangerously low thanks to a brief but intense Arctic outbreak. All of our major computer models have doubled down on moving a brutally cold airmass into New England...
Quick round of snow this evening, Arctic blast ahead
A quick round of snow is expected Monday evening into Monday night with a dusting to 2" of snow possible in most spots. That is our best chance for snow this week as the pattern Tuesday-onward is mainly quiet. Temperatures on Tuesday will remain below freezing throughout the day with...
Sunny and cooler Tuesday
While last week featured snow and above normal temperatures, this week will feature below normal temperatures and very little in the way of additional snow. Weak low pressure brought a round of light snow during the night, but snow for the the rest of the week will largely be confined to the mountains. The real story will be the late week cold snap, when the coldest air of the season arrives in the region. Temperatures are expected to fall well below zero by Friday night along with dangerously cold wind chills. Saturday will be the coldest day with highs mostly between zero and 10 above. Many mountain areas will remain below zero all day long.
More clouds than sun with evening snow today
How’s the weather looking for your Monday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
Police in Lisbon ask for public's help to investigate after shots fired
LISBON, Maine — Police in Lisbon are asking residents for help following a shooting on Sunday night. Lisbon Police say they responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street between Sparsam and Huston Streets in Lisbon Falls at around 7:45 p.m. Officers were not able to find anyone...
