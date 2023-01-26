EASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters from multiple agencies were all in Eastern Douglas County on Saturday training search and rescue skills. The day started with everyone at the firehouse moving to the staging area. From there, teams and search grids were assigned. As the day went on, participants were given a description of a missing person along with clues that may help find him.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO