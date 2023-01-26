Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
KYTV
On Your Side: Vehicle service contract offers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Perhaps you got a postcard, letter, voucher, or even a phone call about your vehicle service contract. If and when your car breaks down you know it can be a big expense. What if you did not have to dig deep into your pockets? That’s the pitch. Here’s the driver beware.
KYTV
Springfield attorney presented with 2023 Springfieldian award
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Springfield native Lloyd Joseph “Joe” Carmichael was presented with the 2023 Springfieldian award this week by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. According to a news release from the chamber, the Springfieldian is given each year to an individual who exemplifies outstanding...
KYTV
Water pump fails at Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland, Mo.
FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Officials at the Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland expect water to be restored by Wednesday following a boil order. A water pump failed at the facility over the weekend. Crews repaired the water pump. The failure also impacted heat in the facility for a short time. Showers and toilets do work.
KYTV
Experts weigh in on the best ways to avoid falling during icy conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -While you have to be careful when driving on the ice, don’t forget about slick driveways, parking lots, and sidewalks too. Daylon Pheonix works at Ozark Adventures and says there are things you can do to avoid slipping or help make a fall a little bit safer.
KYTV
Springfield driving instructor shares tips on how to drive on ice
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Driving in winter weather can be incredibly dangerous, and depending if you’re driving on snow or ice the way you should handle the situation will differ. Bill Nelson was a state trooper for 35 years and a driving instructor for the last four, he says...
KYTV
Laclede County residents see a lot of ice on roads
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - It was an icy morning for some in Lebanon on Monday. Especially for those on a morning commute. ”I just took a vacation day,” said Bryan Heard. He attempted to go to work this morning, but mother nature had other plans. ”I drive for Walmart,...
KYTV
MoDOT to hold virtual public meeting on Sunshine Street bridge replacement project
Temperatures will stay in the lower 20s today with more light snow and sleet. Tow truck drivers respond to multiple slide-offs in Springfield, Mo. Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before. A man from Carthage is facing charges in a...
KYTV
Hundreds find treasures at the 29th annual Greater Springfield Garage Sale
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just about anyone looking for a good deal could be found at the Greater Springfield Garage Sale on Saturday. The two-day annual event returned to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for its 29th year. More than 400 booths are set up for treasure seekers to find anything...
KYTV
Tow truck drivers respond to multiple slide-offs in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The icy conditions are keeping tow truck drivers in Springfield busy. KY3 spoke with drivers who say they are responding to lots of slide-offs and if you see them, slow down and move over. “People are just not paying attention and driving recklessly,” said Jason Hardin...
KYTV
Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. Springfield Public Works tells KY3 that crews will begin treating bridges and hills and that Springfield roads were treated yesterday to help with conditions for Sunday.
KYTV
Road crews staying busy with wintry weather still passing through the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More rounds of wintry weather have kept the road crews of MoDOT and the City of Springfield busy since Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Despite the freezing rain and mist causing a challenge, Darin Hamelink, district maintenance engineer at MoDOT, said crews were able to keep up with the weather.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Young emaciated Boxer mix found in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is a young puppy found by himself. He’s not just young, but also very underweight, where you can actually see his ribs. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he was found in the 800...
KYTV
Lawrence County, Mo. deputy almost hit, car damaged, while assisting highway crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Lawrence County deputy suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer slid and crashed into his patrol car Sunday night. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Blankenship was outside his car assisting drivers involved in a crash near the 57-mile marker on I-44. The crash occurred during a round of wintery weather mix.
KYTV
Firefighters in Douglas County, Mo. test their search and rescue skills during missing person training
EASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters from multiple agencies were all in Eastern Douglas County on Saturday training search and rescue skills. The day started with everyone at the firehouse moving to the staging area. From there, teams and search grids were assigned. As the day went on, participants were given a description of a missing person along with clues that may help find him.
KYTV
Icy roads across the Ozarks for the Monday morning commute
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Drivers need to be extra cautious when hitting the roads Monday morning. Drizzle and freezing temperatures overnight left a sheet of thin ice on the pavement that caught drivers by surprise. Crews are out salting the streets to clear the ice but most roads are slick. Give...
KYTV
1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man was shot while walking near Glendale High School in Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Witnesses say around 10 to 15 shots were fired. Police say a man showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m.
KYTV
Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Carthage is facing charges in a crash that killed a Marshfield woman in December 2022 near I-44 and Glenstone. According to court records, 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence. On December 3, Jones was...
KYTV
Man who was inside Glendale High School after shots fired says everyone was panicked
