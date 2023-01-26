Read full article on original website
Related
KXL
Oregon Leaders and Protesters Speak Out on Tyre Nichols Death
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)
Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footage
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Jan. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PF&R crews busy overnight responding to multiple fires.
Convicted Portland murderer faces jail time for California crimes
Convicted Portland murderer Larry Hurwitz is facing a potential six-month jail term for violating the terms of his post-prison release supervision for the infamous 1990 murder of Tim Moreau.
KXL
Beaverton Police Officer Up For National Award
BEAVERTON, Ore. – A Beaverton police officer is up for a national award after making a heroic rescue. You can see on Officer Nicholas Jacobs’ body cam footage that when he arrived to a report of a crash last August 30th, the car was on its side and fully on fire.
Mike Schrunk, Multnomah County’s longest serving former D.A., dies at age 80
Mike Schrunk, the humble public servant who masterfully led the largest district attorney’s office in the state for a record 32 years, died Monday from complications from battling Alzheimer’s disease, his family said. He was 80. As Multnomah County’s top prosecutor, Schrunk earned the respect of deputy prosecutors,...
Portland’s Alex Fowler breaks school’s all-time scoring record
“It only came on my radar the last game. I didn’t realize how close I was to the record,” said Alex Fowler, who only learned how close she was in a postgame interview.
kykn.com
Police Chiefs and Sheriff Issue a Statement to the Residents of Marion County Regarding the Death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee
We, as a law enforcement community in Marion County, find the actions of the police officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols to be unconscionable. Collectively, we commend Memphis Police Chief Davis for acting quickly to hold those involved accountable. We hold a deep respect for the sanctity of...
kptv.com
Man pleads guilty to killing a man in a NE Portland WinCo bread aisle
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was an emotional day in a Multnomah County courtroom Monday afternoon as the family of a man who was killed in a Northeast Portland WinCo watched as the judge handed down a 25-year prison sentence to his killer. Blake Daniels sat before the judge and...
kptv.com
Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
Legacy Mount Hood to close birthing center
Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center announced it will close its birthing center in East Multnomah County, meaning local parents will now have to travel into Portland to welcome a baby into the world.
KGW
Portland man indicted for 2011 murder
37-year-old Jawaun Polk was charged for murder in the second degree and other charges. He was already in the Multnomah County Jail on other unrelated charges.
Opinion: Portland Gray Panthers call for Walmart boycott amid gun violence
Lew Church, with the Portland Gray Panthers, says the group supports a boycott against Walmart as a way to tackle gun violence.
Dan Noelle, who served two terms as Multnomah County sheriff, dies at 78
Dan Noelle, who served two terms as Multnomah County sheriff after a long career in the Portland Police Bureau, died last month. He was 78. Noelle, who lived in Bend with his wife, Rosie Sizer, the former Portland police chief, died Dec. 21 from an infection, according to his obituary.
Mercedes crashes in Gresham, parolee booked for 4 felonies
A man wanted for parole and probation violations crashed a Mercedes hit another car as he tried to speed away in Gresham early Saturday night.
kptv.com
Shotgun blast strikes NE Portland house, man charged with attempted murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old Portland man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at another man with a shotgun in northeast Portland last month, according to the Portland Police Bureau. On Dec. 8, 2022, police responded to the 6100 block of Northeast Simpson Street after a report...
4-vehicle crash injures at least 1 on Hwy 26 in Beaverton
A 4-vehicle crash that hurt at least one person snarled traffic on Highway 26 in Beaverton Monday morning.
thereflector.com
Brent Luyster Jr. appears in court for robbery, assault
The son of a convicted triple-murderer is back in court for robbery and assault, only months after being acquitted for the murder of his stepfather. On Feb. 3, Brent Luyster Jr., 18, is set to make a plea on charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and unlawful firearm possession, as well as a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. The charges stem from an incident at an outdoor sporting goods store in east Vancouver in late December.
Fight in Clark County motel room; 1 dead, 1 arrested
A fight in a Clark County motel room left one man dead and another booked into jail for 2nd-degree murder.
Felon faces 14 charges related to Cully shotgun blast
A shotgun blast that hit a house in Portland's Cully neighborhood in early December led to the arrest of a 36-year-old felon on 14 separate charges.
iheart.com
Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland
Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
Comments / 0