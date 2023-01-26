ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

KXL

Oregon Leaders and Protesters Speak Out on Tyre Nichols Death

The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)
MEMPHIS, TN
KXL

Beaverton Police Officer Up For National Award

BEAVERTON, Ore. – A Beaverton police officer is up for a national award after making a heroic rescue. You can see on Officer Nicholas Jacobs’ body cam footage that when he arrived to a report of a crash last August 30th, the car was on its side and fully on fire.
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Brent Luyster Jr. appears in court for robbery, assault

The son of a convicted triple-murderer is back in court for robbery and assault, only months after being acquitted for the murder of his stepfather. On Feb. 3, Brent Luyster Jr., 18, is set to make a plea on charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and unlawful firearm possession, as well as a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. The charges stem from an incident at an outdoor sporting goods store in east Vancouver in late December.
VANCOUVER, WA
iheart.com

Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland

Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
PORTLAND, OR

