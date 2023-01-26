The son of a convicted triple-murderer is back in court for robbery and assault, only months after being acquitted for the murder of his stepfather. On Feb. 3, Brent Luyster Jr., 18, is set to make a plea on charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and unlawful firearm possession, as well as a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. The charges stem from an incident at an outdoor sporting goods store in east Vancouver in late December.

