demoman6
3d ago
The casino really dropped the ball on that one eh? Wait until their patrons start getting robbed in the parking lot on a regular basis. What were they thinking putting it in Portsmouth?.
Mr C.
3d ago
I am a smoker and they should have a designated smoking area out doors with a overhang so at least us smokers can stay dry. That should have been considered long ago.
Comments / 16