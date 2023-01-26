Read full article on original website
N.D.’s airports recovering, Hector International had second busiest year ever
FARGO (Prairie Public KFGO) – Commercial airports in North Dakota are seeing passenger activity rebound closer to pre-pandemic levels. North Dakota Aeronautics Commission Director Kyle Wanner says the eight major airports are all seeing the restoration. “Airports throughout the state have been doing really well. Every commercial service airport...
South Dakota GFP Offers Assistance to Landowners Experiencing Wildlife Damage
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) wants landowners to know that services are available to reduce damage to stored feeds due to deer herds moving into farmyards seeking protection and food resources. “Currently, the department is working on approximately 200 requests for assistance with...
