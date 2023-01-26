Read full article on original website
KEVN
Warmer temperatures return this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another cold night is expected with low temperatures in the single digits above and below zero across the area. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Tuesday for southern Campbell, the Weston County plains, the Black Hills, Fall River County, Oglala Lakota County and Bennett County. Wind chills could drop down to -30° at times and frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
Monday, January 30 Weather – Another Wintry Wave Tuesday
Waves of wintry weather have left much of the area blanketed with ice, sleet, and snow. Amounts haven’t been terribly heavy, but with temperatures well below freezing, it’s all stuck. Road impacts are extensive with all untreated roads and parking lots covered with a layer of wintry mix. Driving conditions are much better north of […]
More Snow, Brutal Cold In The Forecast Across Southeast Wyoming
More snow is expected across southeast Wyoming today, with up to 8 inches of new snow possible in some areas. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on it's website. Another round of snow is expected across the area today and...
county17.com
Weather impact high on regional roads with more snow, bitter cold on the way
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Weather impacts remain high on roadways across northeastern Wyoming with additional snowfall expected through Saturday. As of Jan. 28, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is advising of slick roads accompanied by snowfall and blowing snow on every major highway in the Gillette area, the only exception being North Highway 59 to the Montana border which currently shows moderate weather impacts.
cowboystatedaily.com
Snowmobiler’s Paradise: Storm Dumps Seven Feet Of Snow Over Weekend At Snowy Range
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fresh powder is a coveted commodity in the snowmobiling business, and riders in the Snowy Range are over their heads in the bounty of recent storms. “We’re hearing reports of up to 7 feet of powder up near the top of...
kotatv.com
Accumulating snow and frigid temperatures on tap this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow is expected tonight and for much of Saturday with accumulations expected for much of the area. A widespread range of 3″-7″ should be expected for many. Lesser amounts are likely in northwest South Dakota with a dusting to an inch or two possible. Sheridan will have the most snow with 6″-12″ expected near the Big Horns.
KELOLAND TV
More snow and cold air is coming: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, January 27
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We started the morning off warm and have been cooling down since. Clouds are filling in from the west. Snow is also making its way across the region. Winds are slowly calming down just in time for the next round of snow. The southern...
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller speaks out; Cold last days of January; Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A member of the South Dakota legislature is speaking out against being suspended from her duties in the state senate. The...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Snow Report: January 27, 2023
Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
capcity.news
Blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close swaths of Wyoming interstates
CASPER, Wyo. — Hundreds of miles along all three interstates in Wyoming are closed Thursday night due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures come ahead of a forecast weekend-long snow event across the state. All major routes between Cheyenne and Rock...
KEVN
Big Ol’ Fish-Mike Sheeler
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 30 inch, 10 and a half pound Walleye caught by Mike Sheeler. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
KEVN
Pet of the Week: Zoula
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you are someone who loves to get outside and be active, and are looking for a four-legged companion to accompany you, then this adorable, energetic pooch might just be the one you are looking for. This week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week...
gowatertown.net
DPS announces February sobriety checkpoint locations
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has announced that 18 sobriety checkpoints will be held during the month of February. Checkpoints are scheduled for 15 counties: Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Clay, Codington, Douglas, Fall River, Jackson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, Minnehaha, Pennington, Roberts, and Walworth. The monthly checkpoints are...
KEVN
Stock Show attendance down from last year’s record numbers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This previous weekend’s snowfall didn’t stop attendees from participating at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. People come from all over the U.S. take in what the stock show has to offer, but after last year’s record-breaking attendance, this year’s opening weekend lagged behind.
KEVN
Cattle breeders showcase their stock at the Black Hills Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cattle breeders have been gearing up for today’s Angus Show and Sale, an opportunity to show their livestock to buyers. The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the most important events of the year for breeders as it gives them an opportunity to come together with agriculture leaders and ranchers from across the Midwest to share tips of the trade, and show off the product they work to cultivate year-round.
Check Out The Top 10 Most Common Last Names In Wyoming
We all know that Wyoming is a melting pot of people, from all different parts of the world and all different walks of life. When you dive a little deeper into the people that make up Wyoming, you may (or may not be) surprised that many of the top 10 surnames are the same as many other states in the U.S.
School closings and delays for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky for Jan. 31, 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — To see school closings and delays, click here.
KEVN
Celebrating National Croissant Day with Pistachio Pie Bakery
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was a display of flaky pastry with layers and layers of buttery goodness all wrapped up in wonderful-smelling fresh croissants this morning. On Good Morning Black Hills, Rochelle Steinback, a pastry maker at the Pistachio Pie Bakery shared with us how she makes these delicious-tasting treats every day.
KEVN
Sheep Dog Trials hit the Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The festivities rolled on from the Black Hills Stock Show on Monday with the annual Sheep Dog Trials. We take a look at what it takes to be successful in the competition.
