Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Warmer temperatures return this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another cold night is expected with low temperatures in the single digits above and below zero across the area. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Tuesday for southern Campbell, the Weston County plains, the Black Hills, Fall River County, Oglala Lakota County and Bennett County. Wind chills could drop down to -30° at times and frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
WESTON COUNTY, WY
KOLR10 News

Monday, January 30 Weather – Another Wintry Wave Tuesday

Waves of wintry weather have left much of the area blanketed with ice, sleet, and snow. Amounts haven’t been terribly heavy, but with temperatures well below freezing, it’s all stuck. Road impacts are extensive with all untreated roads and parking lots covered with a layer of wintry mix. Driving conditions are much better north of […]
MISSOURI STATE
county17.com

Weather impact high on regional roads with more snow, bitter cold on the way

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Weather impacts remain high on roadways across northeastern Wyoming with additional snowfall expected through Saturday. As of Jan. 28, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is advising of slick roads accompanied by snowfall and blowing snow on every major highway in the Gillette area, the only exception being North Highway 59 to the Montana border which currently shows moderate weather impacts.
GILLETTE, WY
kotatv.com

Accumulating snow and frigid temperatures on tap this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow is expected tonight and for much of Saturday with accumulations expected for much of the area. A widespread range of 3″-7″ should be expected for many. Lesser amounts are likely in northwest South Dakota with a dusting to an inch or two possible. Sheridan will have the most snow with 6″-12″ expected near the Big Horns.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
wyo4news.com

Wyo4News Snow Report: January 27, 2023

Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close swaths of Wyoming interstates

CASPER, Wyo. — Hundreds of miles along all three interstates in Wyoming are closed Thursday night due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures come ahead of a forecast weekend-long snow event across the state. All major routes between Cheyenne and Rock...
WYOMING STATE
KEVN

Big Ol’ Fish-Mike Sheeler

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 30 inch, 10 and a half pound Walleye caught by Mike Sheeler. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Pet of the Week: Zoula

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you are someone who loves to get outside and be active, and are looking for a four-legged companion to accompany you, then this adorable, energetic pooch might just be the one you are looking for. This week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week...
RAPID CITY, SD
gowatertown.net

DPS announces February sobriety checkpoint locations

PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has announced that 18 sobriety checkpoints will be held during the month of February. Checkpoints are scheduled for 15 counties: Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Clay, Codington, Douglas, Fall River, Jackson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, Minnehaha, Pennington, Roberts, and Walworth. The monthly checkpoints are...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Stock Show attendance down from last year’s record numbers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This previous weekend’s snowfall didn’t stop attendees from participating at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. People come from all over the U.S. take in what the stock show has to offer, but after last year’s record-breaking attendance, this year’s opening weekend lagged behind.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Cattle breeders showcase their stock at the Black Hills Stock Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cattle breeders have been gearing up for today’s Angus Show and Sale, an opportunity to show their livestock to buyers. The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the most important events of the year for breeders as it gives them an opportunity to come together with agriculture leaders and ranchers from across the Midwest to share tips of the trade, and show off the product they work to cultivate year-round.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Check Out The Top 10 Most Common Last Names In Wyoming

We all know that Wyoming is a melting pot of people, from all different parts of the world and all different walks of life. When you dive a little deeper into the people that make up Wyoming, you may (or may not be) surprised that many of the top 10 surnames are the same as many other states in the U.S.
WYOMING STATE
KEVN

Celebrating National Croissant Day with Pistachio Pie Bakery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was a display of flaky pastry with layers and layers of buttery goodness all wrapped up in wonderful-smelling fresh croissants this morning. On Good Morning Black Hills, Rochelle Steinback, a pastry maker at the Pistachio Pie Bakery shared with us how she makes these delicious-tasting treats every day.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Sheep Dog Trials hit the Stock Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The festivities rolled on from the Black Hills Stock Show on Monday with the annual Sheep Dog Trials. We take a look at what it takes to be successful in the competition.
RAPID CITY, SD

