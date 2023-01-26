ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama health officials say COVID and flu cases in decline after early January uptick

By Maddie Biertempfel
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8jby_0kSidbvb00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it’s still important to take precautions.

The state saw an uptick in COVID at the beginning of January, but those with the Alabama Department of Public Health said cases have leveled off in recent weeks.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

Alabama is reporting about 1,000 COVID cases a day, down from about 1,500 a few weeks ago, according to ADPH Dr. Wes Stubblefield.

Stubblefield said the increase early in the year was likely due to multiple factors including new variants and holiday gatherings.

“It obviously didn’t help that there were a lot of people in close proximity and that the weather was cold and people were indoors and all the other things you can imagine,” Stubblefield said.

Most counties are currently at medium or low community COVID levels. When it comes to the flu, Stubblefield said Alabama saw its peak in early winter that has since declined.

“Currently, all of our public health districts except one are below that baseline, although unfortunately we have had 115 influenza-associated deaths, four pediatric and the rest adult,” Stubblefield said.

Hospitalizations across the state are down, too.

READ NEXT: The latest Alabama headlines from WKRG.com

“Things are better now than they were about two weeks ago,” said Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson.

Williamson said about 450 people are hospitalized with COVID and roughly 50 with the flu right now. That’s down from about 700 total at the start of the month. He said the biggest challenge right now is limited staffing.

“I think we would be very stressed to handle a spike of 3,000 which we did with Delta, which we did with the initial variant,” Williamson said. “Could we handle 1,000, 1,500? Probably, but it would be hard.”

Williamson said there’s a shortage of nurses and all hospital positions. He said that’s resulting in longer wait times in the emergency department, and units that can’t handle as many patients.

Both doctors say to continue taking precautions in high-risk settings. They advise that it’s not too late to get a flu shot because some flu seasons can extend well into the spring.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?

FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama lawmakers look to streamline adoption process next session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama lawmakers say streamlining the state’s adoption process will be a top priority this legislative session. This comes after Alabama’s abortion ban took effect last June following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. According to Rep. Ginny Shaver, it can take on average two years for a child in […]
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners

Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Governor Tate Reeves delivers State of the State address

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) delivered his State of the State address on Monday, January 30, 2023, from the Mississippi State Capitol. The governor, who is seeking re-election, delivered the following address. Thank you, Lieutenant Governor Hosemann and Speaker Gunn. To the members of the legislature and other elected officials here tonight, thank […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama postal worker indicted for destroying, mishandling mail

An U.S. Postal Service worker in Alabama has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that he damaged or withheld mail for six months. The indictment alleges that Alexander Dockery, who worked as an USPS employee in Huntsville, Alabama, destroyed, detained and delayed mail for six months. The mail included letters, postcards, packages and other mail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Search continues for fisherman missing after boating accident

The search continued Sunday for an Alabama grandfather who went overboard Saturday morning along with his grandson while they were fishing. The grandson was rescued later on Saturday. The 63-year-old man, who has not yet been publicly identified, fell into Pickwick Lake late Saturday morning after a boating accident sent...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

75K+
Followers
27K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy