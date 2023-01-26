Read full article on original website
Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Koreans Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
Military judge grants continuance in soldier’s murder trial
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - A military judge has granted a continuance in the murder trial of Sgt. Joseph Santiago, Fort Campbell officials confirmed on Sunday. According to a statement from Maj. Russell M. Gordon, Director of Public Affairs, 1st Special Forces Command, the judge ruled against the government on the admissibility of specific evidence during the trial. The government then provided the judge with notice of its intent to appeal this decision.
Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial continues, Hill takes the stand
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The trial of two men charged with the murder of a Nashville nurse while she drove to work in December of 2020 moves into its fourth day on Saturday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are charged with shooting Caitlyn Kaufman on Dec. 3, 2020, while she was driving to work on I-440. A witness testified at a previous hearing that Hill told him he became angry after getting cut off on I-440 and then started shooting.
LIVE: Closing arguments wrap in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The trial of two men charged with the murder of a Nashville nurse while she drove to work in December of 2020 will continue with closing arguments on Monday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are charged with shooting Caitlyn Kaufman on Dec. 3, 2020, while she was...
Video: Fatal officer-involved shooting in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in North Nashville on Sunday night. The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Buchanan Street around 6:40 p.m. North Precinct officers responded to a call about a man yelling in the street with a gun.
Bellevue residents shocked to learn body was hidden inside apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bellevue residents said they are shocked and disgusted after finding out they were living next to a dead person for hours. A Bellevue apartment complex is where Metro Police said a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death and then put her body in his apartment closet.
Metro Police investigating stabbing death in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found on Saturday in the grass near a parking lot on Cherokee Avenue. Police said a passerby found the man’s body just before noon in the grass at 810 Cherokee Ave. Police...
Woman shot during late-night jog in Green Hills
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured near Green Hills on Monday night. According to MNPD officers at the scene, a 26-year-old woman was out on a jog just after 11 p.m. on Monday when a dark-colored approached her and two people emerged in an attempt to rob her.
Several face charges as part of Metro Police’s street racing initiative
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were charged on Saturday night as part of Metro Police’s street racer enforcement initiative. Metro Police said officers moved in to disperse a few hundred vehicles that had gathered in the rear parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike. Hijazi Bourini,...
While owing parents $20K, daycare director intends to open new center under different name
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Middle Tennessee parents looking for daycare online could come across a site for Evergreen Montessori and be easily impressed. Scroll down from the attractive logo of a white house with green trees growing behind it, and you’ll come across a picture of founder Holly Jennings, described as a “long time educator in the community and the founder of Little Tree Schoolhouse.”
Clarksville PD launches homicide investigation following fatal gas station shooting
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed at a Clarksville gas station early Saturday morning. Police responded to the shooting at Dodge’s on 1504 Fort Cambell Boulevard at around 4:56 a.m., according to the Clarksville Police Department. Upon arrival, police said they found 29-year-old Jarlen Corbin...
Community pitches in after accidental house fire destroys family’s home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An accidental fire has left one family without a home and many neighbors still in shock in the Harpeth Trace neighborhood. According to the Nashville Fire department, a fire pit was the cause of a fire at a home on Harpeth Oaks Court Saturday. “One of...
Fire spreads from shed to home in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home caught fire in Nashville early Tuesday morning. Flames spread from a storage shed behind the home in the 1800 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard to the back porch of the home. The people inside the home were able to escape without injuries. Fire...
Missing Springfield man found safe in Kentucky
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing Springfield man has been found safe in Kentucky, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sunday morning. The TBI said 80-year-old Ellis Albritton was located in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and is safe. Albritton was reported missing on Saturday.
Nashville juice cleanse taking wellness community by storm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the sun comes up over Nashville Yoga Company in West Meade, dozens of Nashville men and women come to get their fix. Only this three-day binge is designed to bring a high of a healthy kind. “I’ve had people lose 150 pounds doing a cleanse...
Sigma Chi Vanderbilt University gets suspended
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Executive Committee (EC) of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity voted to suspend the Vanderbilt University chapter. The decision was made due to accountability issues within the chapter. Vanderbilt University stated that the organization’s risk management policies and expectations created unsafe conditions for members of the Vanderbilt community.
Nashville chefs named semifinalists for national awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Some of the biggest names in the Nashville culinary scene have been named semifinalists in a national food award contest. Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed, of Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria were named Outstanding Restaurateur semifinalists in the 2023 James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards, which were established in 1990. The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to “celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity and sustainability.”
Ice possible for parts of Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few early showers and some pockets of drizzle to keep an eye out for on our Monday. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower and mid 40s. ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT. A FIRST...
Rain Returns for Sunday & Much of Next Week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a dry Saturday, rain is expected to close out the weekend. Scattered rain continues overnight and into Sunday morning. Rain may be locally heavy at times so ponding on roads appears to be a likely scenario. Temperatures will be in the 40s as you head out the door, so dress warm, but afternoon highs for many will be in the lower 50s. There will be some dry time in the afternoon where skies will just be cloudy, but more rain will return by the overnight hours lasting into Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Freezing Rain & Sleet Likely Tonight & Tuesday Night
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for tonight through Wednesday. A series of winter storms are headed toward the Mid State. They’ll bring rounds of freezing rain, sleet, and liquid rain, depending on your location. These will occur overnight, Tuesday night, and on Thursday. Thursday’s will just be in the form of plain rain.
