Dallas, TX

Cedar Hill Artist a Finalist in Nationwide Competition; Work Displayed at African American Museum

By Sophia Beausoleil
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Black Cowboys Ride into History at the African American Museum, Dallas

At the African American Museum in Dallas, visitors learn the American Old West was really the Black West. “Black Cowboys: An American Story” expands the story of Hollywood’s favorite heroes to include the Black men and women who worked on the cattle drives and ranches. The exhibition is on view at the Fair Park museum through April 15.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas' Biggest Restaurant Openings and Closings in January

January has been a busy month on the Dallas restaurant and bar scene. The biggest news for Midwestern hot dog fans is that Portillo's is now officially opened in The Colony. Will Dallas embrace this hot dog institution from Chicagoland? Lines consistently wrapped around the building indicate a resounding yes. Watch out Corn Dog City.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton Gets Blast of Winter

A winter storm brought thunder, lightning and sleet to Denton on Monday. The University of North Texas closed as a precaution before the bulk of the bad weather moved across the area. "It looks good, but it doesn't feel good," UNT student Max Santana said. "I'm not a fan of...
DENTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Young artists design shoes to support Cook Children's

FORT WORTH, Texas - Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth celebrated the start of a one-of-a-kind shoe line. The shoes were designed by young patients to benefit other patients. The hospital partnered with the company Twisted X to make a collection with four unique looks. ◀︎ ▶︎...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mesquite Nonprofit Provides Hotel Rooms for Those Experiencing Homelessness

The freezing temperatures change the pace of services for nonprofits across North Texas. Some of the North Texas Food Bank’s partner food pantries, like Sharing Life Community Outreach, have provided earlier grocery distributions to its clients. “Having our hub here in Mesquite, we serve a little bit under 100...
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mattel Donates Barbies to Fort Worth Hospital in Honor of Athena Strand

Cook Children's Medical Center received 2,000 Barbies and other toys Thursday in memory of 7-year-old Athena Strand, the hospital announced in a press release. Strand, who was killed last November, was once a patient at Cook Children's and was hospitalized for three days. During her time there, she was given a pink stuffed "prayer bear" that quickly became her favorite. The bear was in Athena's coffin during her funeral service last month, according to the press release.
FORT WORTH, TX
tourcounsel.com

Stonebriar Centre | Shopping mall in Frisco, Texas

Located north of Dallas, Stonebriar Centre is a large mall with more than 150 different brands. Thanks to this, it is considered one of the best malls in Dallas for its variety of shopping options. These include the furniture and decoration store Pottery Barn, and big fashion brands such as the Swedish H&M, as well as White House Black Market, Anthropologie, Cotton:On and Lucky Brand.
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hundreds of Flights Canceled Tuesday at DFW Airport, Dallas Love Field

Hundreds of flights out of North Texas airports have been canceled Monday and Tuesday as winter weather continues to cause trouble in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A Winter Storm Warning was issued for counties across North Texas on Monday morning until noon Wednesday. North Texans can expect freezing rain, sleet,...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Multiple boats destroyed in fire at Lake Ray Hubbard

ROCKWALL, Texas — Multiple boats were destroyed in a fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday evening, according to officials. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to calls around 5:33 p.m. about a fire at the Chandler's Landing marina on Harborview Drive in Rockwall. Officials reported that at least three...
ROCKWALL, TX
dallasexaminer.com

City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023

Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
DALLAS, TX

