Cedar Hill Artist a Finalist in Nationwide Competition; Work Displayed at African American Museum

Cook Children's Medical Center received 2,000 Barbies and other toys Thursday in memory of 7-year-old Athena Strand, the hospital announced in a press release. Strand, who was killed last November, was once a patient at Cook Children's and was hospitalized for three days. During her time there, she was given a pink stuffed "prayer bear" that quickly became her favorite. The bear was in Athena's coffin during her funeral service last month, according to the press release.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO