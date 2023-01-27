Cedar Hill Artist a Finalist in Nationwide Competition; Work Displayed at African American Museum

Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Black Cowboys Ride into History at the African American Museum, Dallas
At the African American Museum in Dallas, visitors learn the American Old West was really the Black West. “Black Cowboys: An American Story” expands the story of Hollywood’s favorite heroes to include the Black men and women who worked on the cattle drives and ranches. The exhibition is on view at the Fair Park museum through April 15.
Dallas Observer
Dallas' Biggest Restaurant Openings and Closings in January
January has been a busy month on the Dallas restaurant and bar scene. The biggest news for Midwestern hot dog fans is that Portillo's is now officially opened in The Colony. Will Dallas embrace this hot dog institution from Chicagoland? Lines consistently wrapped around the building indicate a resounding yes. Watch out Corn Dog City.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Denton Gets Blast of Winter
A winter storm brought thunder, lightning and sleet to Denton on Monday. The University of North Texas closed as a precaution before the bulk of the bad weather moved across the area. "It looks good, but it doesn't feel good," UNT student Max Santana said. "I'm not a fan of...
tourcounsel.com
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Dallas, Fort Worth ISDs among several canceling classes as winter weather hits North Texas
DALLAS - Several North Texas school districts have already canceled classes Tuesday because of the wintry weather. Dallas and Forth Worth ISDs are among those who announced they will not be holding classes on Tuesday. The majority of the schools that decided to close Monday are west of the Dallas-Fort...
fox4news.com
Young artists design shoes to support Cook Children's
FORT WORTH, Texas - Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth celebrated the start of a one-of-a-kind shoe line. The shoes were designed by young patients to benefit other patients. The hospital partnered with the company Twisted X to make a collection with four unique looks. ◀︎ ▶︎...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mesquite Nonprofit Provides Hotel Rooms for Those Experiencing Homelessness
The freezing temperatures change the pace of services for nonprofits across North Texas. Some of the North Texas Food Bank’s partner food pantries, like Sharing Life Community Outreach, have provided earlier grocery distributions to its clients. “Having our hub here in Mesquite, we serve a little bit under 100...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mattel Donates Barbies to Fort Worth Hospital in Honor of Athena Strand
Cook Children's Medical Center received 2,000 Barbies and other toys Thursday in memory of 7-year-old Athena Strand, the hospital announced in a press release. Strand, who was killed last November, was once a patient at Cook Children's and was hospitalized for three days. During her time there, she was given a pink stuffed "prayer bear" that quickly became her favorite. The bear was in Athena's coffin during her funeral service last month, according to the press release.
tourcounsel.com
Stonebriar Centre | Shopping mall in Frisco, Texas
Located north of Dallas, Stonebriar Centre is a large mall with more than 150 different brands. Thanks to this, it is considered one of the best malls in Dallas for its variety of shopping options. These include the furniture and decoration store Pottery Barn, and big fashion brands such as the Swedish H&M, as well as White House Black Market, Anthropologie, Cotton:On and Lucky Brand.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hundreds of Flights Canceled Tuesday at DFW Airport, Dallas Love Field
Hundreds of flights out of North Texas airports have been canceled Monday and Tuesday as winter weather continues to cause trouble in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A Winter Storm Warning was issued for counties across North Texas on Monday morning until noon Wednesday. North Texans can expect freezing rain, sleet,...
dmagazine.com
Dallas Will Soon Have Smittox Brewing, One of the First Black-Owned Breweries in North Texas
Kuumba Smith thinks he got into the brewing game a little later than he should have. When he brewed his first batch of beer in 2013, he was 35 years old. He watched his friends brew a few times and wondered if he could do it, too. Smith, who goes...
Woman wounded inside her West Dallas home
A woman is in the hospital after being wounded in a West Dallas shooting this morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. someone opened fire on the woman’s home on Navaro Street near Fort Worth Avenue and I-30.
Cedar Hill community honors late elementary school girl with vigil, wearing her favorite color – rainbow
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to Thursday’s balloon release for a Highlands Elementary School student, who choked on a piece of food and died last week. Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) identified the student as Mireya and encouraged the district to wear rainbow colors to school Thursday.
Ice possible this week in Dallas-Fort Worth
The weather Monday afternoon through at least noon on Wednesday could be a royal mess for drivers and residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
Your kids will never want to leave these Dallas resorts
From massive water parks to snow cone happy hours, here's where to check in.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
Multiple boats destroyed in fire at Lake Ray Hubbard
ROCKWALL, Texas — Multiple boats were destroyed in a fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday evening, according to officials. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to calls around 5:33 p.m. about a fire at the Chandler's Landing marina on Harborview Drive in Rockwall. Officials reported that at least three...
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023
Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
