Detroit News
Ex-St. Clair official's family sentenced in housing fraud case
Relatives of a former St. Clair Housing Commission director who were convicted of stealing government low-income housing money have been sentenced to prison, federal officials announced Monday. Brian Loren, Ryan Loren and Kayla Loren were sentenced before U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith, records show. Investigators announced in 2019 that the...
Doc convicted of painkiller scheme gets years in prison
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor convicted of one of the "most egregious" health-care frauds in U.S. history was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison Monday and ordered to pay $30 million.Frank Patino was accused of leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids."Over the course of approximately five years, Patino steadily increased the potency of the opioids he prescribed, ultimately making him the top prescriber of 30 milligram oxycodone within the state of Michigan," Justice Department attorney Steven Scott said in a court filing.The result: Patino and other doctors got rich while patients became addicted or further addicted to opioids, Scott said.The government said the fraud scheme lasted years and was "one of the most egregious in United States history."Patino declared his innocence in court. His new attorney, Martin Crandall, is seeking a new trial, claiming Patino's trial lawyer botched his defense.Crandall said Patino has traveled the world to give medical care to the poor."It just doesn't fit for him to be involved in philanthropy for all these years and to be committing these crimes," Crandall said.
Detroit News
Michigan's appeals aid for juveniles is 'nonexistent.' This project aims to fix that
When adults are sentenced in a criminal case, they are automatically notified of their right to an appeal. That's not the case for Michigan juveniles when their case is adjudicated. Courts do not have to tell juveniles of their appellate rights and many don't even know they can appeal certain orders and decisions, said Josh Pease, the director of Michigan's new Youth Defense Project, which operates out of the State Appellate Defender Office.
Detroit News
Michigan parents put their son on consent probation. Now they can't get him out of juvenile detention
Hillsdale — Kathy and Gerald Dihle were at a loss over what to do with their 15-year-old son. Brandon was refusing to come home from his friend's house, and the friend's mother told Kathy her son was not there. He was disobedient to his parents, struggling in school and was vaping, Gerald said.
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?
Charges have been pressed against a former Michigan public service director after he threatened three teenagers and assaulted one of them. Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administration leave on September 18 2022 for his actions which occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building in Bay City where he lives, authorities said.
Morning Sun
Parole board reverses course on Floyd Jarvi release
The Michigan Parole Board has reversed its decision to parole Floyd Jarvi, after an appeal filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Judge L. Suzanne Geddis of the Livingston County Circuit Court had granted Nesell’s emergency stay of enforcement, until an appeal hearing could be conducted. Jarvi pleaded no...
wkzo.com
AG Nessel issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Saturday, January 28. “Having viewed the gut-wrenching videos of the unconscionable and brutal attack upon Tyre Nichols, my heart aches for Tyre, his family, and everyone in America who values human life.
Detroit News
Nessel's office files formal appeal to keep Chatfield search warrants concealed
Lansing — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office urged a circuit court judge Thursday to keep search warrants related to an investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield suppressed and concealed from public inspection. Nessel's office filed on Thursday a formal appeal in Ingham County Circuit Court, asking the...
Michigan man accused of killing wife during shootout with other man
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is expected to go to trial related to a shootout that resulted in the death of his wife, WDIV Local 4 reports. Matthew Louis Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with homicide, assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm in connection with an incident that happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 12 at a home in Macomb County’s Ray Township, the report said.
Board reverses decision granting parole to man convicted of 1993 rape
The Michigan Parole Board has reversed a decision that granted parole to a man serving a 25-60 year sentence for the 1993 assault, rape, and kidnapping of a woman.
Michigan AG wants to seal evidence defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot threatened to expose
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – The Michigan Attorney General’s Office wants to block public access to evidence in the case of five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Attorney General Dana Nessel on Jan. 25 submitted a motion requesting a protective order from Antrim...
Detroit News
Michigan reaches first settlement in series of PFAS lawsuits
A plastics manufacturing company agreed to clean up PFAS pollution at the site of its former facility in Brighton, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday, marking the first settlement to result from a series of PFAS lawsuits she filed in 2020. As part of a Jan. 12 consent decree filed...
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Michigan to Automatically Expunge Some Criminal Records Under ‘Clean Slate’ Program
A new system that will automatically expunge Michigan residents’ criminal records based on certain criteria means that as many as 1 million people will have easier access to jobs, housing and education. Run by the Michigan State Police (MSP), the expungement process has historically been labor-intensive: Offenders submit an...
Advocate
Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools
Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, struggling Michiganders who had lost jobs watched as their bank accounts dwindled. As the world around them was engulfed by sickness and death, they saw their savings — often built over years — being depleted while they attempted to put food on their tables and pay their rent or mortgage on time. Finally, when there was close to nothing left, they turned to the Food Bank Council of Michigan. There, they received assistance applying for benefits through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Former reality TV star accused of poaching at least 11 deer in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man and former reality TV star accused of poaching allegedly told investigators that he was addicted to venison. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned Jan. 17, on 10 misdemeanor charges in Kalamazoo County District Court. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources investigated the case and requested charges.
Detroit News
Michigan faces uphill fight to jumpstart sluggish population gain
Michigan faces an uphill battle to jumpstart what has been a slow and sporadic gain in residents during the past two decades, experts said, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lobbied during her State of the State speech last week to recruit more businesses and attract more people from neighboring states. The...
Detroit News
Mich. man in prison pleads to hacking cell phone data, emptying bank accounts
A Michigan man in prison for unemployment fraud pleaded guilty in connection with using cell phone account information to empty bank accounts, the state Attorney General's office announced Wednesday. Johnny Richardson entered his plea Friday in Wayne County Circuit Court in front of Judge Paul Cusick, records show. He was...
WWMT
Former guardian charged for allegedly embezzling from father, says AG
LANSING, Mich. - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that she is charging 40-year-old Tanya Patterson with one count of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. This is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. The investigation conducted by the Department...
