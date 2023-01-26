ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detroit News

Ex-St. Clair official's family sentenced in housing fraud case

Relatives of a former St. Clair Housing Commission director who were convicted of stealing government low-income housing money have been sentenced to prison, federal officials announced Monday. Brian Loren, Ryan Loren and Kayla Loren were sentenced before U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith, records show. Investigators announced in 2019 that the...
SAINT CLAIR, MI
CBS Detroit

Doc convicted of painkiller scheme gets years in prison

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor convicted of one of the "most egregious" health-care frauds in U.S. history was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison Monday and ordered to pay $30 million.Frank Patino was accused of leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids."Over the course of approximately five years, Patino steadily increased the potency of the opioids he prescribed, ultimately making him the top prescriber of 30 milligram oxycodone within the state of Michigan," Justice Department attorney Steven Scott said in a court filing.The result: Patino and other doctors got rich while patients became addicted or further addicted to opioids, Scott said.The government said the fraud scheme lasted years and was "one of the most egregious in United States history."Patino declared his innocence in court. His new attorney, Martin Crandall, is seeking a new trial, claiming Patino's trial lawyer botched his defense.Crandall said Patino has traveled the world to give medical care to the poor."It just doesn't fit for him to be involved in philanthropy for all these years and to be committing these crimes," Crandall said.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan's appeals aid for juveniles is 'nonexistent.' This project aims to fix that

When adults are sentenced in a criminal case, they are automatically notified of their right to an appeal. That's not the case for Michigan juveniles when their case is adjudicated. Courts do not have to tell juveniles of their appellate rights and many don't even know they can appeal certain orders and decisions, said Josh Pease, the director of Michigan's new Youth Defense Project, which operates out of the State Appellate Defender Office.
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

Parole board reverses course on Floyd Jarvi release

The Michigan Parole Board has reversed its decision to parole Floyd Jarvi, after an appeal filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Judge L. Suzanne Geddis of the Livingston County Circuit Court had granted Nesell’s emergency stay of enforcement, until an appeal hearing could be conducted. Jarvi pleaded no...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

AG Nessel issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Saturday, January 28. “Having viewed the gut-wrenching videos of the unconscionable and brutal attack upon Tyre Nichols, my heart aches for Tyre, his family, and everyone in America who values human life.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of killing wife during shootout with other man

RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is expected to go to trial related to a shootout that resulted in the death of his wife, WDIV Local 4 reports. Matthew Louis Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with homicide, assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm in connection with an incident that happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 12 at a home in Macomb County’s Ray Township, the report said.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan reaches first settlement in series of PFAS lawsuits

A plastics manufacturing company agreed to clean up PFAS pollution at the site of its former facility in Brighton, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday, marking the first settlement to result from a series of PFAS lawsuits she filed in 2020. As part of a Jan. 12 consent decree filed...
MICHIGAN STATE
Advocate

Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools

Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, struggling Michiganders who had lost jobs watched as their bank accounts dwindled. As the world around them was engulfed by sickness and death, they saw their savings — often built over years — being depleted while they attempted to put food on their tables and pay their rent or mortgage on time. Finally, when there was close to nothing left, they turned to the Food Bank Council of Michigan. There, they received assistance applying for benefits through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan faces uphill fight to jumpstart sluggish population gain

Michigan faces an uphill battle to jumpstart what has been a slow and sporadic gain in residents during the past two decades, experts said, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lobbied during her State of the State speech last week to recruit more businesses and attract more people from neighboring states. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Former guardian charged for allegedly embezzling from father, says AG

LANSING, Mich. - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that she is charging 40-year-old Tanya Patterson with one count of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. This is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. The investigation conducted by the Department...
SAINT LOUIS, MI

