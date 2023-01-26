Read full article on original website
WSMV
While owing parents $20K, daycare director intends to open new center under different name
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Middle Tennessee parents looking for daycare online could come across a site for Evergreen Montessori and be easily impressed. Scroll down from the attractive logo of a white house with green trees growing behind it, and you’ll come across a picture of founder Holly Jennings, described as a “long time educator in the community and the founder of Little Tree Schoolhouse.”
WSMV
Nashville juice cleanse taking wellness community by storm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the sun comes up over Nashville Yoga Company in West Meade, dozens of Nashville men and women come to get their fix. Only this three-day binge is designed to bring a high of a healthy kind. “I’ve had people lose 150 pounds doing a cleanse...
WSMV
Sigma Chi Vanderbilt University gets suspended
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Executive Committee (EC) of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity voted to suspend the Vanderbilt University chapter. The decision was made due to accountability issues within the chapter. Vanderbilt University stated that the organization’s risk management policies and expectations created unsafe conditions for members of the Vanderbilt community.
WSMV
Bellevue residents shocked to learn body was hidden inside apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bellevue residents said they are shocked and disgusted after finding out they were living next to a dead person for hours. A Bellevue apartment complex is where Metro Police said a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death and then put her body in his apartment closet.
WSMV
Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Korean Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
WSMV
Several face charges as part of Metro Police’s street racing initiative
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were charged on Saturday night as part of Metro Police’s street racer enforcement initiative. Metro Police said officers moved in to disperse a few hundred vehicles that had gathered in the rear parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike. Hijazi Bourini,...
WSMV
Video: Fatal officer-involved shooting in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in North Nashville on Sunday night. The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Buchanan Street around 6:40 p.m. North Precinct officers responded to a call about a man yelling in the street with a gun.
WSMV
Military judge grants continuance in soldier’s murder trial
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - A military judge has granted a continuance in the murder trial of Sgt. Joseph Santiago, Fort Campbell officials confirmed on Sunday. According to a statement from Maj. Russell M. Gordon, Director of Public Affairs, 1st Special Forces Command, the judge ruled against the government on the admissibility of specific evidence during the trial. The government then provided the judge with notice of its intent to appeal this decision.
WSMV
Nashville chefs named semifinalists for national awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Some of the biggest names in the Nashville culinary scene have been named semifinalists in a national food award contest. Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed, of Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria were named Outstanding Restaurateur semifinalists in the 2023 James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards, which were established in 1990. The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to “celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity and sustainability.”
WSMV
Community pitches in after accidental house fire destroys family’s home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An accidental fire has left one family without a home and many neighbors still in shock in the Harpeth Trace neighborhood. According to the Nashville Fire department, a fire pit was the cause of a fire at a home on Harpeth Oaks Court Saturday. “One of...
WSMV
Fire spreads from shed to home in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home caught fire in Nashville early Tuesday morning. Flames spread from a storage shed behind the home in the 1800 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard to the back porch of the home. The people inside the home were able to escape without injuries. Fire...
WSMV
Woman found stabbed to death in closet, ex-boyfriend charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested and charged in connection for the stabbing murder of his ex-girlfriend, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Irene Torres, 24, was found dead inside 28-year-old Dwayn Herrelle Jr.’s closet at 865 Bellevue Apartments, according to police. Detectives believe Herelle met...
WSMV
Woman shot during late-night jog in Green Hills
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured near Green Hills on Monday night. According to MNPD officers at the scene, a 26-year-old woman was out on a jog just after 11 p.m. on Monday when a dark-colored approached her and two people emerged in an attempt to rob her.
WSMV
Two children cause Spring Hill grass fire that threatened to burn home, firefighters say
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two elementary school age children caused a grass fire that threatened to burn a home on Colton Drive on Friday evening, the Spring Hill Fire Department said. Fire investigators determined two children were responsible for the fire after reviewing doorbell camera video and home security...
WSMV
Clarksville PD launches homicide investigation following fatal gas station shooting
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed at a Clarksville gas station early Saturday morning. Police responded to the shooting at Dodge’s on 1504 Fort Cambell Boulevard at around 4:56 a.m., according to the Clarksville Police Department. Upon arrival, police said they found 29-year-old Jarlen Corbin...
WSMV
Ice possible for parts of Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few early showers and some pockets of drizzle to keep an eye out for on our Monday. It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy today. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower and mid 40s. ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT. A FIRST...
WSMV
Hendersonville firefighters rescue 2 people from car crashed into pond
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville firefighters are credited with rescuing two people trapped into a car that crashed into a pond on Friday night. According to Hendersonville Fire Department, a vehicle was exiting off Vietnam Veterans Parkway at Center Point Road when it side-swiped a vehicle at the red light. It then continued through the red light, struck the burb and went airborne over the shrubs and bushes. The vehicle was in the pond located at Monthaven Apartments.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Icy roadways possible today
Most areas east of I-65 have just seen wet roadways so far today, but areas west and north of I-65 had some freezing rain and sleet that have caused some slick spots on the roads. When driving around today, use extra caution especially if you live West of Nashville as ice could persist in these areas.
WSMV
Rain Returns for Sunday & Much of Next Week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a dry Saturday, rain is expected to close out the weekend. Scattered rain continues overnight and into Sunday morning. Rain may be locally heavy at times so ponding on roads appears to be a likely scenario. Temperatures will be in the 40s as you head out the door, so dress warm, but afternoon highs for many will be in the lower 50s. There will be some dry time in the afternoon where skies will just be cloudy, but more rain will return by the overnight hours lasting into Monday.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Freezing Rain & Sleet Likely Tonight & Tuesday Night
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for tonight through Wednesday. A series of winter storms are headed toward the Mid State. They’ll bring rounds of freezing rain, sleet, and liquid rain, depending on your location. These will occur tonight, Tuesday night, and on Thursday. A sharp Arctic cold front is bisecting the Mid State on this Monday. That front will gradually sag southeastward through the afternoon, ushering in much colder air for Nashville and many other communities. Southeastern Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau will remain milder however.
