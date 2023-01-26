Read full article on original website
Driver plans to pursue legal action after viral encounter with Cleveland Heights police
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Demetrius Kern told 3News on Monday that he's hired counsel to pursue legal action after an encounter with Cleveland Heights police in September. The incident happened September 22, 2022 in Cleveland Heights. A police officer pulled over a vehicle and in the process, almost hit Kern's Tesla.
WKYC
October death of Akron 2-year-old ruled homicide from ingesting fentanyl
Valentina Lenoir passed away at a local hospital last fall. Authorities have not yet specified how the drugs may have gotten into her system.
13-year-old fatally shot, 15-year-old shot and injured in Bedford
CLEVELAND — A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot and a 15-year-old was shot and injured in an incident that took place in Bedford on Sunday. According to Bedford Police, Bedford Police officers and Bedford Fire Medics were dispatched to the area of Corkhill and Lee Rd S. at approximately 6:52 p.m. for a report of a male shot. Upon arrival, officers learned that two victims, ages 15 and 13, had been shot.
Highway Patrol: Richfield man 'purposely' backs into cruiser, leads troopers on chase
AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County man is facing multiple, serious charges after leading state troopers on a chase over the weekend. The trouble began Saturday night, just after 9:15 p.m., when troopers from the Cleveland District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to pull over a driver for a red-light violation at the intersection of S. Main and E. South streets in Akron.
VIDEO: Cleveland police searching for suspect in hit-skip crash that left bicyclist badly injured
CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after a bicyclist was badly injured in an alleged hit-skip crash on Cleveland's west side last Thursday night. Officials say the victim was riding his bike in the curb lane of Warren Road just north of Triskett Road when he was struck from behind by a car. The vehicle then sped off northbound, leaving the man lying in the snow.
Parma City School District appoints Angela Schwark to board
PARMA, Ohio — The Parma City School District Board of Education swore in its newest member during a special meeting on Monday night. Angela Schwark was elected by a majority vote of the board following a search process that narrowed down a field of 18 applicants to seven finalists, with three candidates receiving second interviews. Schwark currently serves as a ministry assistant for global outreach and men's ministry at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights.
Former MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros defied board's authority by awarding himself bonus, hospital says in court filing
CLEVELAND — The dispute between MetroHealth and former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros over allegations of misappropriation of funds continues in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Boutros was fired in November, one month before his planned retirement, after claims that he authorized more than $1.9 million in bonus payments to himself over a four-year period beginning in 2018, without disclosing those payments to MetroHealth's Board of Trustees.
6-month-old twin baby boy dies 1 month after being found safe at Dayton Airport following being kidnapped in a stolen car, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, January 30, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. One of the six-month-old twin boys who was found safe in December after being kidnapped in a stolen car has...
Stolen vehicle crashes into bus carrying Baldwin Wallace swim team on I-480
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A 15-year-old female and 16-year-old male are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle into a bus carrying the Baldwin Wallace University swim team. On the morning of Saturday, January 28, the Cuyahoga County Automated License Plate Reader System notified police departments that a 2021 gray Kia Forte that had been reported stolen was seen traveling south on Stearns Road at the intersection of Cook Road in Olmsted Township.
Norton police: Driver in State Route 21 crash dead after head-on collision
NORTON, Ohio — One is dead and another injured after a crash on State Route 21 southbound at the Dorothy Road overpass. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On the morning of January 30 at...
'He was a human being, he deserved due process, his life mattered' | Vigil held in downtown Cleveland for Tyre Nichols
CLEVELAND — A vigil was held in downtown Cleveland Saturday evening following the release of the shocking body cam footage from Memphis, Tennessee police showing the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. A crowd gathered by the free stamp on Lakeside Avenue, many of whom having...
Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren calls for expedition of police reform after traffic stop goes viral
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren is calling for police reform in the city after a video went viral this week of a confrontation between officers and a driver that happened in September 2022. On Friday night, Mayor Seren sent a letter to residents saying that...
WATCH | Body camera video shows Cleveland police officer shooting suspect outside nightclub
CLEVELAND — Body camera video has been released by the Cleveland Division of Police showing a sergeant shooting a suspect outside a nightclub on the city's west side last weekend. According to police, the incident began with two men involved in an altercation inside of Belinda's Night Club on...
41-year-old Ashland man found dead in vacant home
ASHLAND, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the a missing man was found dead inside of a vacant home in Ashland County on Friday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After receiving a...
19-year-old arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — A man has been taken into custody in Elyria following a string of vehicle thefts that occurred over the last 72 hours. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria Police Department officials...
Parma Heights man accused of committing war crimes during Yugoslav Wars, charged with immigration fraud
WASHINGTON — Federal officials have arrested and charged a Parma Heights man they say lied about war crimes he committed during the Yugoslav Wars prior to immigrating to the United States. The Department of Justice claims Jugoslav Vidic, 55, made "multiple false statements" while applying to be a lawful...
21-year-old fatally shot at gas station in Cleveland; suspects at large
CLEVELAND — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station in Cleveland on Tuesday night. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to the Quincy Gas Station located at 3939 Community College Avenue at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, the Cuyahoga...
Uber driver carjacked in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — An Uber driver was carjacked in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. According to Shaker Heights Police, officers were dispatched to Shaker Boulevard and Lee Road at approximately 9:36 a.m. A 38-year-old female Uber driver reported that she had picked up a male passenger from the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland. The man then displayed a firearm, directed her to leave the vehicle and drove away.
Police shooting in Macedonia is city's first in at least 30 years
MACEDONIA, Ohio — The city of Macedonia is reviewing a case of a police officer shooting an alleged shoplifter over the weekend. The incident is a rarity in the city. In fact, Macedonia had not seen a police shooting in at least three decades prior to Sunday. Around 5...
Watch: Cleveland police return stolen scooter to Guardians manager Terry Francona
CLEVELAND — On Tuesday, the Cleveland Police reported that they had recovered Terry Francona's stolen scooter. And they have the video to prove it. Taking to social media on Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians shared footage of officers returning the motorized bike to the team's manager. The 63-year-old Francona was clearly overjoyed to be reunited with his scooter, which was first reported missing on Saturday morning after being parked outside of his downtown Cleveland apartment building on Friday night.
