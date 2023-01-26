ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

13-year-old fatally shot, 15-year-old shot and injured in Bedford

CLEVELAND — A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot and a 15-year-old was shot and injured in an incident that took place in Bedford on Sunday. According to Bedford Police, Bedford Police officers and Bedford Fire Medics were dispatched to the area of Corkhill and Lee Rd S. at approximately 6:52 p.m. for a report of a male shot. Upon arrival, officers learned that two victims, ages 15 and 13, had been shot.
BEDFORD, OH
WKYC

Highway Patrol: Richfield man 'purposely' backs into cruiser, leads troopers on chase

AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County man is facing multiple, serious charges after leading state troopers on a chase over the weekend. The trouble began Saturday night, just after 9:15 p.m., when troopers from the Cleveland District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to pull over a driver for a red-light violation at the intersection of S. Main and E. South streets in Akron.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

VIDEO: Cleveland police searching for suspect in hit-skip crash that left bicyclist badly injured

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after a bicyclist was badly injured in an alleged hit-skip crash on Cleveland's west side last Thursday night. Officials say the victim was riding his bike in the curb lane of Warren Road just north of Triskett Road when he was struck from behind by a car. The vehicle then sped off northbound, leaving the man lying in the snow.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Parma City School District appoints Angela Schwark to board

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma City School District Board of Education swore in its newest member during a special meeting on Monday night. Angela Schwark was elected by a majority vote of the board following a search process that narrowed down a field of 18 applicants to seven finalists, with three candidates receiving second interviews. Schwark currently serves as a ministry assistant for global outreach and men's ministry at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights.
PARMA, OH
WKYC

Former MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros defied board's authority by awarding himself bonus, hospital says in court filing

CLEVELAND — The dispute between MetroHealth and former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros over allegations of misappropriation of funds continues in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Boutros was fired in November, one month before his planned retirement, after claims that he authorized more than $1.9 million in bonus payments to himself over a four-year period beginning in 2018, without disclosing those payments to MetroHealth's Board of Trustees.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Stolen vehicle crashes into bus carrying Baldwin Wallace swim team on I-480

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A 15-year-old female and 16-year-old male are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle into a bus carrying the Baldwin Wallace University swim team. On the morning of Saturday, January 28, the Cuyahoga County Automated License Plate Reader System notified police departments that a 2021 gray Kia Forte that had been reported stolen was seen traveling south on Stearns Road at the intersection of Cook Road in Olmsted Township.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
WKYC

41-year-old Ashland man found dead in vacant home

ASHLAND, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the a missing man was found dead inside of a vacant home in Ashland County on Friday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After receiving a...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
WKYC

19-year-old arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — A man has been taken into custody in Elyria following a string of vehicle thefts that occurred over the last 72 hours. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria Police Department officials...
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

Uber driver carjacked in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — An Uber driver was carjacked in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. According to Shaker Heights Police, officers were dispatched to Shaker Boulevard and Lee Road at approximately 9:36 a.m. A 38-year-old female Uber driver reported that she had picked up a male passenger from the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland. The man then displayed a firearm, directed her to leave the vehicle and drove away.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Watch: Cleveland police return stolen scooter to Guardians manager Terry Francona

CLEVELAND — On Tuesday, the Cleveland Police reported that they had recovered Terry Francona's stolen scooter. And they have the video to prove it. Taking to social media on Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians shared footage of officers returning the motorized bike to the team's manager. The 63-year-old Francona was clearly overjoyed to be reunited with his scooter, which was first reported missing on Saturday morning after being parked outside of his downtown Cleveland apartment building on Friday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy