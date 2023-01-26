Read full article on original website
See DIA's clever response to landing on a 'global eyesore' list
Jury convicts 22-year-old in hotel shooting that killed 1, injured 3
Denver loans developer $8.3 million for affordable housing complex
Denver legalizes jaywalking
The Colorado Rockies Have Been Busier Than You Think
Jury convicts 22-year-old in hotel shooting that killed 1, injured 3
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 30, 2023. (Aurora, Colo.) An Arapahoe County jury convicted a 22-year-old man of killing one and injuring three others during an early-morning hotel shooting on Oct. 2, 2021, in the 12000 block of East Colfax Avenue.
Man facing charges in connection with fentanyl death of 14-year-old
AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man faces charges in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who died of fentanyl poisoning last month, the Aurora Police Department said on Monday. Cesar Eduardo Mejia-Sanabria, 28, was initially arrested Dec. 20 on five drug distribution counts. Last week, prosecutors dropped...
1310kfka.com
Police: Man tried to stab Greeley officer with metal file
A man is behind bars at the Weld County Jail after police said he tried to stab an officer while resisting arrest. Police said 29-year-old Joshua Minteer was being arrested for allegedly assaulting people at the cold weather shelter in Greeley earlier this month. The Greeley Tribune reports when deputies responded to the disturbance, they say Minteer tried to stab one of them in the chest with a metal file, but the officer’s bulletproof vest protected him from injury. Police tackled Minteer, who they say kicked an officer in the face. Police said Minteer also had meth on his person. He also had several active warrants out for his arrest on charges of robbery and theft. He now faces new charges of attempted murder, assault, harassment, drug possession and indecent exposure. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
DPD looking for suspect vehicle in hit-and-run that left victim with injuries
Denver police are looking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run that left the victim with serious bodily earlier this month.
Adams County deputy under investigation after using force on jail inmate
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo — A deputy in Adams County is under investigation after using force against an inmate in December. Body camera video appears to show the deputy using a chokehold, which is illegal in Colorado. In the video, a 34-year-old inmate named Gabriel Sisneros is seen talking to...
I-70 truck driver shot during possible altercation, Wheat Ridge police say
Police in Wheat Ridge are investigating a shooting of a truck driver during a possible altercation on Interstate 70 Sunday morning.
Friend of Commerce City homicide victim pleads for new leads in case
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Nearly a year after a young man was killed in Commerce City, his family and friends still don't know what happened. Friends told 9NEWS Erik Sarmiento Rodriguez was killed in a parking lot in October. "He was so passionate about what he did. He would...
Driver dies after crashing into front of home
One person died after a car crashed into a home in the Village East neighborhood.
JeffCo deputies nab suspect accused of attempted murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a suspect wanted on multiple charges was captured Saturday afternoon following a shooting near 59th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, JCSO received a report that occurred on the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Deputies arrived to the scene and conducted an investigation, identifying 36-year-old, Diego Sanchez as the suspect. Officers say Sanchez allegedly began firing a weapon at a specific vehicle. He fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, but struck an innocent bystander inside a business and hit a person's vehicle while they were inside at a red light near the intersection of 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Sanchez currently faces multiple charges including:Criminal attempted first-degree murderFirst-degree assaultIllegal possession of a firearmMultiple counts of criminal mischiefThe investigation remains ongoing.
1310kfka.com
Man shot, juvenile arrested in Fort Collins
A man was shot in Fort Collins. Police were called to the 200 block of Cordova Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They say a disturbance erupted at a large party on the block – and a confrontation in the street led to the shooting. Larimer County deputies arrested the suspect shooter, who’s a juvenile, not long after the gunfire.
Denver police investigates stabbing that occurred in area of W. Evans Avenue
The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a stabbing that was reported in the area of W. Evans Avenue and Delaware Street.Authorities say the victim was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries is unknown. Officers are investigating to develop a suspect in this incident. If anyone has additional information on the investigation are encouraged to contact DPD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Task Force Finds Eleven More Stolen Vehicles, Makes Arrests in Greeley
Several Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies are once again coming together to reduce car thefts, find stolen vehicles and arrest suspects on the felony charges that are associated with vehicle theft. The task force working in the Greeley area goes by BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) North. Just...
Man who killed 2 during police chase sentenced to 40 years
The driver of a stolen vehicle who killed two people during a 2021 police chase was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Son of man beaten to death outside bar on Christmas Day pleads for help
THORNTON, Colo. — The son of a 69-year-old man who died after being assaulted outside a bar in Thornton on Christmas Day made a plea to the public for help in finding the person responsible for his father's death. Thornton Police said officers responded just before 10 p.m. Dec....
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 identified
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 have been identified as a missing Aurora man, the Weld County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Adams County strip mall shooting
Deputies are searching for the suspect who allegedly injured a woman in a Zumba class after firing gunshots in a nearby trailer park. The man is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Sterling Ranch homicide victim ID’d as suspect’s mother
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 27, 2023. (Sterling Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified a woman’s body found inside a Sterling Ranch home by authorities on Jan. 23 as Jill Corbin, 50.
Woman shot in Zumba class speaks from hospital bed, suspect identified
Adriana Lavin said she was working out at a gym when gunshots went through the front window. They were meant for another target, but she ended up taking one to her leg.
Northglenn man acted in self-defense, will not face charges in stepson's murder
A man who shot and killed his stepson in Northglenn Saturday will not be charged with the murder since he acted in self-defense, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. Police responded to a report of an ongoing fight at a home at 11738 Delaware Ct. in Northglenn on Jan. 21...
Man pleads guilty to killing ex-wife after cutting off ankle monitor
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A 33-year-old man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2020 in Westminster after cutting off an ankle monitor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Court records show that James Naulls Jr. entered a guilty plea on Friday in the death of 33-year-old Yasmin Usama Dahabreh, and a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation was dismissed.
