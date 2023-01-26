GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 1/31. A criminal complaint identifies a person of interest in the killings of two women in Green Bay as Richard W. Sotka, 48. Action 2 News obtained court documents filed Monday regarding charges of criminal damage to property and bail jumping against Sotka in Brown County. The documents state that police “gained information” that Sotka was a person of interest in Sunday’s double homicide at a duplex in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane in Green Bay.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO