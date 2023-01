WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP)Zach Edey scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, helping No. 1 Purdue beat Michigan State 77-61 on Sunday. David Jenkins Jr. added a season-best 11 points as the Big Ten-leading Boilermakers (21-1, 10-1) won their eighth straight. Edey also had three assists, three steals and a blocked shot.

