California couple accused of attempting to sell meth in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two people with transporting methamphetamine across state lines. According to court documents, Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, California, are charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in air of racketing enterprises.
Kan. woman, 9-month-old injured in crash with police SUV
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury accident involving a Wichita Police Department vehicle. Just before 11:50p.m. Sunday, a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by Officer Mario Ocon, 22 of Wichita and Officer Brennan A. Harris, 31, Goddard, were westbound on 13th Street North responding with their emergency lights and sirens activated to assist officers in a vehicle pursuit in Central Wichita, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Newsum appointed as 27th District magistrate judge
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly today appointed Andrew Jefferson Newsum of Hutchinson, Kansas, to a vacant magistrate judgeship position in the 27th Judicial District. The vacancy results from the resignation of District Magistrate Judge Daniel Gilligan, who is now serving as District Court Judge for Division III. “Newsum has...
HFD releases mitigation burning plan
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department has released its burning plan for wildfire mitigation to the north and east of the city. Burning operations that will begin Feb. 3 and end later in the month will include burning along Plum from 69th to 108th, 82nd from Plum to Monroe, 69th along Sandhills State Park, 30th from Obee to Kent, Buhler Road from 4th to 17th, 4th west of Willison and Willison from 4th to 17th.
Late night Sunday for Hutchinson Fire Department
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) contained and put out a vehicle fire that extended to the garage Sunday night. At 10:12 p.m., the HFD responded to 3809 Queens Place for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, Engine 7 found a half-ton truck on fire. The fire was...
Driver who died in crash fleeing police had history of crime
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon fleeing police died from injuries in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. On Thursday morning, police were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassal in Wichita following up on information regarding a vehicle that had been involved in several larcenies in the Wichita area, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Six hospitalized after violent weekend of gunfire in Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating several shootings including two at Wichita night spots that occurred over the weekend. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, police patrolling the parking lot of Onyx Night Club, at 10001 E Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the Night Club. Officers ran...
Two people rescued at Cheney Lake Saturday
RENO COUNTY — Two people were rescued from Cheney Lake Saturday morning after their boat turned over. According to Reno County Emergency Management, just after 6 a.m., Reno County Fire District 9 was dispatched to a boat that capsized on Cheney Lake while the occupants were hunting. The two...
Cow-Calf Nutrition Program in Lyons Jan. 31
LYONS, Kan. — The Cottonwood Extension District and Rice County Extension will be hosting a Winter Cow – Calf Nutrition Program on Jan. 31 in Lyons, KS. The program will focus on developing and maintaining proper beef cow nutrition programs coming out of a drought and going into the calving season.
Couple charged after 2-year-old shot mother in the foot
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas couple accused in connection with a shooting involving a toddler made their first court appearance on Friday. Kianna Nweji, 22, and Marlon M. Jones, 25, were charged with aggravated endangering a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just after 11:30a.m. Jan. 12,...
🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
Police: Kan. woman shot 3 innocent bystanders during bar fight
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that. Just before 1a.m. Saturday, police were on patrol in the Old Town area of Wichita when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live at 101 N. Rock Island Ave, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers...
KAMS to host session for counselors in Hutch next month
HAYS, Kan. — Fort Hays State University's Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science (KAMS) will host various events, including free information sessions and webinars across the state for any interested students and their families this spring. In addition to the traditional sessions, KAMS will also host Counselor Luncheons for...
Reno County economic event coming up Feb. 7
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wichita State University Economist Jeremy Hill will be in Hutchinson Feb. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom at The Burt for the 2023 Kansas Economic Outlook Conference's Reno County stop. Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce noted that...
Conklin: Time to dedicate to improving economy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Stuart Conklin prepares to join the Hutchinson City Council next month, he's glad to have time to help. "I've lived here all my life," Conklin said. "I've not done a lot of community service type endeavors, because I was really busy working and I didn't have a lot of time to dedicate to outside interests. I do now."
Legislative forums coming up in Feb. and March
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2023 Legislative Forum dates. A forum will take place Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. at the Stringer Fine Arts Center at 600 E. 11th, Hutchinson and again March 4 at the same location.
Salvation Army still short of goal in home stretch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army of Reno County finds itself slightly shy of its Christmas 2022 fundraising goal, despite raising over $75,000 through kettle donations this season. Overall, the Christmas Campaign has made 91% of its total goal, with the campaign set to end Jan. 31. "Current numbers...
Bogey's celebrating Chiefs win uniquely
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Bogey's of Hutchinson is doing a special deal for the stripes Monday. "Referees have a hard job and get NO love! So, today only, anyone in the community who is a Referee for Rec leagues, competitive leagues, school leagues, whatever, come in and get any shake for half off!!"
⛳ Clemons named to Ben Hogan Award watch list
Hutchinson Community College men’s golf first-team All-American Dominic Clemons was selected to be a part of college golf’s elite golfers on Friday when he was named to the Ben Hogan Award watch list. Clemons was one of 37 collegiate golfers from all levels – NJCAA Divisions I, II...
Catholic Schools Week highlights importance of Catholic Education
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Holy Cross Catholic School and Trinity Catholic Jr./Sr. High School, along with Catholic schools throughout the Diocese of Wichita, will celebrate Catholic Schools Week Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. This year’s theme is “Faith, Excellence, and Service.”. “Catholic Schools Week provides us an opportunity...
