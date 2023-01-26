HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department has released its burning plan for wildfire mitigation to the north and east of the city. Burning operations that will begin Feb. 3 and end later in the month will include burning along Plum from 69th to 108th, 82nd from Plum to Monroe, 69th along Sandhills State Park, 30th from Obee to Kent, Buhler Road from 4th to 17th, 4th west of Willison and Willison from 4th to 17th.

