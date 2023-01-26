Read full article on original website
Can you smoke marijuana in public in Missouri? Where weed isn’t allowed
While Missouri Amendment 3 permits marijuana use in private residences, it’s still against the law in parks, while walking along sidewalks, and in schools, both private and public.
Florida bill would ban driving in the left lane ‘continuously’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bill recently filed in the Florida Senate seeks to penalize drivers who “continuously” travel in the left-hand lane without the intent to pass. According to the bill, filed by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-Fort Myers) on Tuesday, vehicles would be prohibited from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways,” namely roads, streets, and highways with two or more lanes and a posted speed limit of at least 65 mph.
Petito family urges Utah lawmakers to pass domestic violence ‘lethality assessment’ bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – The parents of Gabby Petito appeared before the Utah Senate Monday morning to voice their support for a bill that would require a “lethality assessment” in reported cases of domestic violence between intimate partners. The bill, which passed unanimously in the Senate,...
Hazelwood East Security Officer receives $500
Each month, FOX 2 gives out the Proud to Serve award to honor the local heroes who protect and serve.
Missouri children facing high levels of anxiety, depression
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression — that’s according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report finds mental health is a concern across the country, as kids felt the pressures...
Yuengling beer coming to the St. Louis area in February
ST. LOUIS – Yuengling beer will begin to stock Midwestern and southern shelves in early February. “America’s oldest brewery” is coming to area bars and restaurants in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma starting Monday, February 6. Prior to the announcement, the nearest places to get the popular beer were in Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas.
Massive boulder smashes through Hawaii home, barely missing owner
HONOLULU (KHON) — A large boulder smashed into a Hawaii family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. Community members are raising concerns about a nearby development in Palolo that excavated the mountain. They said there were no boulders rolling down the valley before the development, and now, they have experienced three boulders coming down within 24 hours.
East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church cafeteria
The mayor of East St. Louis reacts to the shooting at a church in his city this past weekend.
State considers bill urging companies to switch to 4-day workweek
(NEXSTAR) – A bill working its way through the Maryland Legislature would incentivize companies to switch to a four-day workweek, allowing employees to work 32 hours instead of 40 without seeing any pay cut or loss of benefits. The bill would entice public and private employers to switch over...
Pritzker has bill to ease path for name changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A bill sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker would lift restrictions on Illinois residents who can’t change their names because of past crimes. Supporters say the legislation would especially help people who are transgender or have been victims of human trafficking. “We were really focused...
Republican voters favor DeSantis over Trump for 2024, latest poll shows
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail on Saturday for the first time since announcing his bid to reclaim the White House in 2024, visiting two early-voting states and brushing aside criticism that his run was off to a slow start. “I’m more angry now,...
Infant rescued in Ohio Amber Alert has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert search in Ohio last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house in Columbus, according to a department spokesperson. Ky’air was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead, police said.
Missouri coal power plants polluting the groundwater, report says
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A new report finds nearly all Missouri coal plants are releasing toxins into the local groundwater. The report from two nonprofits, the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice, showed improper storage of waste material from coal-fired power plants is causing unsafe levels of groundwater contamination at 91% of all coal plants in the United States.
Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system
The director of Missouri’s child welfare agency told lawmakers this week that the state has “effectively legally orphanized” around 1,500 children. Those children have had their legal ties to their biological parents severed — by a court, in what’s called termination of parental rights — but the social services agency had no adoptive parents ready to take their place.
St. Charles County first responders caution ice is not gone
First responders faced numerous crashes Monday morning and are urging drivers to slow down. They are worried about overnight refreezing.
You Paid For It: North St. Louis County police, leaders want red light protections
North St. Louis County mayors and police officials are pushing the county government to put measures in place to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles and citizens.
The Illinois museum built on Native American burial mounds
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. This story is part of an ongoing series investigating the return of Native American ancestral remains. Sign up for ProPublica’s Repatriation Project newsletter to get updates as they publish and learn more about our reporting. Every day when Logan...
Another investigation planned over St. Charles water contamination
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles city officials will conduct an independent investigation over recent contamination findings at the Elm Point Well Field. Officials say the results will “provide an early warning of migration of hazardous chemicals towards the city’s drinking water wells.”. Recently, a limited subsurface...
Conservation Department looking to eliminate permits, fees for photography at state parks
The Missouri Department of Conservation is thinking about getting rid of permits and fees for commercial photographers in state parks and conservation areas after hearing complaints from the public.
Did you win? Two St. Louis area tickets match huge Powerball prizes
The Missouri Lottery is looking for two Powerball players who won large prizes over the weekend.
