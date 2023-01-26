ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hundreds of early childhood educators receive cash grants

York, PA — Cash is on the way for hundreds of York County early childhood educators to help pay the bills. Today, 311 educators received grants from the York County Community Foundation and the County of York. In all, over $450,000 was awarded in the Early Childhood Educator Awards....
YORK COUNTY, PA
Hershey Bears Teddy Bear Toss breaks new record

HERSHEY, Pa — The 21st Annual Hershey Bear Toss took place during their game against the Bridgeport Islanders. The Bears lost to the Islanders 0-2, but that did not stop more than 10,500 fans from throwing down their toys with only five seconds left in the game. “It is,...
HERSHEY, PA
Winter is coming; snow showers expected for the midweek

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It's been very mild and that will continue tonight with a low around 32. Get ready for big change. The rest of the week looks much colder with highs in the 30s starting tomorrow. A snow shower will be possible early Wednesday morning but it won't amount to much. Windy and much colder for the end of the week.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Winter weather returns with cold temps and passing snow showers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — After a few early sprinkles, the breezes will pick up and temperatures will fall back through the 30s today. By tonight our overnight low will hit the 20s with a few passing snow showers overnight. WINTER RETURNING:. The rest of the week looks much colder...
HARRISBURG, PA
Fire at Mulberry Street Bridge encampment one week after cleanup

HARRISBURG, Pa — It’s officially a week since the city cleaned up the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment. Some of the homeless are already making their way back to the Mulberry Street encampment, while others never left. The city first noticed the rapid decline of the Mulberry Street Bridge...
Sunny weekend wallops the week into a dry and mild Monday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today will feature the descent part of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the low 50s. We'll see partly cloudy skies tonight with skies becoming overcast by morning. Sunday will be cloudy with more showers throughout the day. It won't be a lot of rain but it will be soggy. Highs tomorrow will be in the middle 40s. The weather dries out tomorrow night with nothing more than a passing shower. Lows will be in the upper 30s.
Casket company ablaze, upgraded to second alarm fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire teams put out a raging blaze that happened at York Casket Company. The fire, officials say, happened on the 2880 Black Bridge Rd. on Saturday at around 3:50 p.m. Emergency dispatch says that no one was injured in the fire. CBS 21 News...
Cat shot in the neck at apartment in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating after a feral cat was shot in the neck outside of an apartment complex. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lykens says the shooting happened on Jan. 28 at around 12:17 p.m. on the 500 block of State St. When Troopers got...
Wendy's ex-employee points gun at co-workers during fight in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested a previous employee of Wendy's who they say pulled out a gun during a fight with coworkers at the fast food chain. According to the Northwest Regional Police Department, the incident happened on Jan. 29 at around 9:16 p.m. at the Wendy's on the 1660 block of S. Market St.
Lancaster City police giving out free gun locks to public

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is taking steps to highlight the importance of gun safety around the area. According to a Twitter post by the department, officials are handing out free gun locks at the station to whoever wants them while supplies last.
Accused shooter that shot two in York County, arrested in Connecticut

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Connecticut authorities were surprised to find a York County shooting suspect among the public on Friday. According to the U.S. Marshal Phillip Lewis, Isaac Ramos-Perez was arrested on Jan. 27 for injuring two in a shooting in Pennsylvania. Officials say Ramos-Perez is still currently...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Tractor-trailer overturns in York County; road reopened

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A tractor-trailer overturned Monday between two roads in Shrewsbury Twp. According to the York County Office of Emergency Management, EMS and police were called to the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer on Steltz Rd. between Keeney Mill Rd. and Ruhl Rd. The driver was...
YORK COUNTY, PA

