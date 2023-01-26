DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today will feature the descent part of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the low 50s. We'll see partly cloudy skies tonight with skies becoming overcast by morning. Sunday will be cloudy with more showers throughout the day. It won't be a lot of rain but it will be soggy. Highs tomorrow will be in the middle 40s. The weather dries out tomorrow night with nothing more than a passing shower. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

2 DAYS AGO