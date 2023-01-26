Bangladesh researchers: Transfer of immunity against Nipah virus from mother to child confirmed for the first time

Read full article on original website
outbreaknewstoday.com
Panama reports three people Candida auris positive
Hospital officials at the Santo Tomas Hospital in Panama have reported three patients who have tested positive for Candida auris, according to a TVN-2 report (computer translated). Health Minister Miguel Mayo clarified that these three people have not presented any other afflictions or more severe complications, but they are being...
outbreaknewstoday.com
South Korea reports ‘gradual increase’ in Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease in recent years
A joint symposium on by the control of spread of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) was held with the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Korean Neurological Society Saturday. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) is a type of (transmissible spongiform encephalopathies) TSE or prion disease that occurs in humans and is...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Bolivia dengue fever cases continue rise in 2023
Health officials in Bolivia reported 228 new dengue fever cases Saturday, bringing the cumulative total for the year to 1,856. The department of Santa Cruz is the one with the highest number of infected with a total of 1,280, Beni 403, Tarija 77, La Paz 55, Pando 15, Chuquisaca 18 and Cochabamba 8.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Argentina: Trichinosis outbreak reported in Santa Fe province
The Ministry of Health of the province of Santa Fe, issued an alert to a recent outbreak of trichinosis in various locations in the territory. So far, 26 suspected and 8 confirmed cases of this parasitic disease have been registered. At the same time, the provincial health officials asked the population to avoid sausage foods that have not gone through sanitary controls.
outbreaknewstoday.com
DRC reports ‘significant drop’ in sleeping sickness over past decade
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) announced seeing a significant decrease of Human African Trypanosomiasis (HAT), aka sleeping sickness today. “ … This government commitment has had promising effects such as the reduction of cases from 2012 to 2022 from 6,000 to 510. The commemoration of this day aims to raise awareness among stakeholders engaged in the fight and the international community in the sustainability of activities and the support and ownership of this fight with the objective of preserving the collective memory on the achievements obtained by this commitment on the one hand and on the other hand, on the devastating health and socio-economic consequences in the development of families and communities ,” said the Minister of Public Health, Hygiene and Prevention, Doctor Jean-Jacques Mbungani.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Hong Kong reports 11th imported H7N9 avian influenza case, Influenza pandemic alert raised
A Hong Kong woman with recent travel to the Longgang district of Shenzhen, China is being reported as the eleventh imported case of human H7N9 avian influenza, according to local media reports (computer translated). What we know about the case is the confirmed H7N9 bird flu case is a 68-year-old...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Cholera ‘Red alert’ issued in Haiti
A Red Alert has been issued in several municipalities in Haiti after a surge of cholera cases have been reported, according to a La Estrella report (computer translated). The outbreak, reported in the Southeast, has seen 268 cholera cases in the past week in the following cities: Gonaives, Saint-Marc, Saint-Michel de l’Attalaye, Lascahobas, Port au Prince, Tabarre and Marigot.
