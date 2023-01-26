Bangladesh researchers: Transfer of immunity against Nipah virus from mother to child confirmed for the first time

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) announced seeing a significant decrease of Human African Trypanosomiasis (HAT), aka sleeping sickness today. “ … This government commitment has had promising effects such as the reduction of cases from 2012 to 2022 from 6,000 to 510. The commemoration of this day aims to raise awareness among stakeholders engaged in the fight and the international community in the sustainability of activities and the support and ownership of this fight with the objective of preserving the collective memory on the achievements obtained by this commitment on the one hand and on the other hand, on the devastating health and socio-economic consequences in the development of families and communities ,” said the Minister of Public Health, Hygiene and Prevention, Doctor Jean-Jacques Mbungani.

19 HOURS AGO