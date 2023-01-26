Library board keeps every LGBT book in youth sections despite community opposition

Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Peninsula Period Network Now Available Within KPBSD Schools
After several months of collecting basic menstrual hygiene products and fundraising, the Peninsula Period Network has signed and agreement with the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District (KPBSD) and is now supplying boxes of basic menstrual hygiene products across the district. According the the group Facebook page, they began collecting basic...
Flying community abuzz over indictment of restaurateur who endangered floatplane passengers in Halibut Cove
A federal grand jury charged Marian Tillion Beck of Halibut Cove last week with willfully harassing the pilot of an aircraft, Eric Lee, who was attempting to taxi his floatplane out of the cove on Aug. 23. Lee operates Alaska Ultimate Safaris in Homer and was preparing to take a group of people on a flight-seeing tour, when Beck operated a boat “in a grossly negligent manner that endangered the life, limb, or property of a person.”
kdll.org
City Manager closes Homer park to summer camping following uptick in crime
Karen Hornaday Park will be closed to camping this summer following an uptick in crime in the Homer park, the city announced earlier this month. City Manager Rob Dumouchel said the city has had a number of challenges managing the campground, including difficulty finding staff to keep it up and running. He also said they’ve had what he called a “significant increase” in inappropriate uses of the park from campers.
kdll.org
School district feeling effects of plateaued education funding
School districts statewide are feeling the effects of stagnant education funding. For the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, that’s adding up to a $13.1 million budget deficit. At a Board of Education on Jan. 9, Vice President Zen Kelly announced the deficit and said the district will need to...
alaskapublic.org
Officials warn against moose-pet encounters on Kenai Peninsula
Winter in Alaska can bring challenges for both humans and their animal friends. And learning how to keep pets warm and stay away from wildlife is important, according to local officials. Many wild animals are equipped with natural defenses against the cold, like thick fur or the ability to migrate....
