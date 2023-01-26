Library board keeps every LGBT book in youth sections despite community opposition

Karen Hornaday Park will be closed to camping this summer following an uptick in crime in the Homer park, the city announced earlier this month. City Manager Rob Dumouchel said the city has had a number of challenges managing the campground, including difficulty finding staff to keep it up and running. He also said they’ve had what he called a “significant increase” in inappropriate uses of the park from campers.

HOMER, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO