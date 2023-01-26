Read full article on original website
Organic Advisory Council Nominations due February 19
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations for the Wisconsin Organic Advisory Council (OAC) until February 19, 2023. Seats are available in each of the following categories: non-profit organization, organic business, and at-large. Members serve three-year terms, and the council meets quarterly.
Dairy Innovation Hub advisory council elects Daniels as chair, welcomes new faces, honors retiring members
Members of the Dairy Innovation Hub advisory council recently elected a new chair, welcomed two members, and honored retiring members on Jan. 23 during the group’s first meeting of 2023. The Dairy Innovation Hub, which launched in 2019, is a $7.8 million per year investment by the State of...
Federal Funding to Help Expand and Modernize Electric Grid in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Oconto County company is getting a federal grant to expand and modernize Wisconsin’s rural electric grid. Oconto Electric Cooperative in Oconto Falls will receive a $12.9 million loan to connect 614 consumers and build and improve 157 miles of line. This loan includes $325,000 in smart grid technologies.
Wisconsin DNR Reports January Has Been Deadly For Snowmobilers
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — This month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed seven snowmobile related deaths. Many of these deaths are due to speed (particularly with negotiating turns), alcohol and drug use while riding, and operator inexperience. Jake Holsclaw with the DNR says the victims of these fatalities are all over the age of 40.
Suspect in Green By Double Homicide Arrested in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 48-year-old Green Bay man, initially being sought as a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women on Green Bay’s east side, is in custody in Arkansas. He is now the suspect of the double homicide investigation. Green Bay Police...
Gamblers sweep Madison
The Green Bay Gamblers extended their winning streak to a season high five games with a home and home sweep of Madison. On Friday night, Green Bay scored a 4-3 victory in Madison and on Saturday night at the Resch Center, Matthew DiMarsico delivered a hat trick in Green Bay’s 7-4 win. The Gamblers under first year coach Mike Leone now stand 21-10-1-1 on the year, good for 44 points, in second place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference race and just three points behind conference leading Chicago. The Gamblers have a busy three game weekend coming up with a lot of travel. A home and home set with Dubuque beginning on the road Friday night, returning home for a rematch Saturday before finishing off the set at Cedar Rapids on Sunday.
College Hoops Weekend
Highlights from a busy weekend in college basketball included the confounding slump of the Wisconsin Badgers, the impressive resurgence at Marquette and an improbable conference leading season in Milwaukee. The Badgers lost to Illinois at the Kohl Center Saturday 61-51, their sixth defeat in the last seven games. It was...
