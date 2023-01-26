ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey Day Minnesota coming closer to home in 2025

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KEYC

MSU opens new indoor golf facility

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s and women’s golf team unveiled their new indoor facility today on campus on the lower level of the Taylor Center. Two student athletes cut the ribbon to the new indoor practice facility. The new facility gives players a simulated practice screen that analyzes how far and where their swing can go. Head coach Alex Schmitz and senior Ben Laffen is proud to have a new facility for the team.
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

Jumping into the 2023 Polar Plunge season

MINNETONKA, Minn. — People jumping into freezing cold water is a tradtion in Minnesota this time of year. But it's all for a great cause of course. It's Polar Plunge season, to benefit Special Olympics Minnesota. The biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota is Polar Plunge season. This weekend's...
MINNESOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Erickson’s corn yield goals continue to rise each year

ALDEN, Minn. – Dan Erickson remembers his dad, Chuck Erickson, documenting 200-bushel per acre corn for the National Corn Yield Contest. He doesn’t remember the exact year, but it was worth celebrating. Now Dan has verified 300-bushel per acre corn with his 2022 entry in the conventional/non-irrigated class...
ALDEN, MN
KEYC

Theaters around Mankato are preparing for a busy spring season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is shaping up to have a busy winter and spring performing arts season. Mankato Playhouse is just two weeks away from their production of Steven Sondheim’s “Assassins”, and held auditions for their Broadway Teens show on Sunday and Monday of this week, and says that their tendency to sell out shows is indicative of the community’s overwhelming support for the performing arts.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Four electric co-ops in North Iowa and SE Minnesota issue a peak energy alert

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak energy alert starts at 5 pm for thousands of people in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar say their members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity due to expected high demand on the regional grid. Co-op members with grain dryers, voluntary manual standby generators, and dairy water heaters will be affected from approximately 4:50 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KEYC

Former New Ulm investigator Gramentz expected to plead guilty

KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-30-2023 - clipped version. Dangerously cold wind chills stick around today leading to a morning wind chill advisory with bitter cold temperatures the rest of the week. Updated: 12 hours ago. More than 50 teams total took part in the 14th annual Anthony...
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday Weather

A former New Ulm police investigator, Eric Gramentz, 43, is expected to plead guilty today to three counts of criminal sexual conduct. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-30-2023 - clipped version. Updated: 18 hours ago. Dangerously cold wind chills stick around today leading to a morning wind chill...
NEW ULM, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions

Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KEYC

A delicious delight, Infusion Baking Company

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - If you find yourself in downtown Lake Crystal, your nose is sure to take you inside the city’s newest bakery. Faye Nelson opened Infusion Bakery Company on Jan. 4, 2023, and her baked goods have been routinely selling out. Its baked goods have been...
LAKE CRYSTAL, MN
Bring Me The News

Shutterfly to cut almost 100 jobs at Shakopee facility

Well-known digital photobook and printing company Shutterfly is planning to lay off 97 employees at its Shakopee facility. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development received a letter from the company stating two units within Shutterfly — books and gifting — will be relocated to other facilities, while some positions will be dissolved.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

"People are getting ripped off": How to pick up on and avoid an ice dam scam

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Steve Kuhl, CEO of the Ice Dam Company, says his workers have been busier than ever this winter season. A combination of heavy snow and fluctuating temperatures has created the perfect combination to create ice dams, he says."This has turned into quite a season, something that I haven't seen in at least a decade," Kuhl said. "There have been days where our phone just does not stop ringing. We are not able to service everyone, that's for sure. So far, we've done over 600 projects this year."Ice dams can create long-term headaches for homeowners. They can lead to...
MINNETONKA, MN
KAAL-TV

Three Albert Lea bars failed holiday alcohol checks

(ABC 6 News) – Three Albert Lea bar staffers appeared in Freeborn County Court Thursday on charges of providing liquor to persons under 21. The staffers work at Eddie’s Bar, the Elbow Room, and Trumbles 2, according to court documents. According to court documents, the three women all...
ALBERT LEA, MN

