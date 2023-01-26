Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kduz.com
Hockey Day Minnesota coming closer to home in 2025
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
KEYC
MSU opens new indoor golf facility
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s and women’s golf team unveiled their new indoor facility today on campus on the lower level of the Taylor Center. Two student athletes cut the ribbon to the new indoor practice facility. The new facility gives players a simulated practice screen that analyzes how far and where their swing can go. Head coach Alex Schmitz and senior Ben Laffen is proud to have a new facility for the team.
KEYC
Mankato East storms past Red Wing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East girls hockey team hosted Red Wing Saturday. Mankato East wins by a final of 8-1.
KEYC
Waseca tops St. Clair in Coaches vs. Cancer match-up
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Clair girls basketball team battled Waseca Saturday in a match-up between two of the top Coaches vs. Cancer hosts. Waseca goes on to win by a final of 53-38.
Jumping into the 2023 Polar Plunge season
MINNETONKA, Minn. — People jumping into freezing cold water is a tradtion in Minnesota this time of year. But it's all for a great cause of course. It's Polar Plunge season, to benefit Special Olympics Minnesota. The biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota is Polar Plunge season. This weekend's...
KEYC
St. Peter and Cleveland annual jazz concert welcomes special guest, Adrian Barnett
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New Richland native, Adrian Barnett, is a professional musician based in Nashville. Monday morning, Barnett spent a few hours sharing his experience as a musician with St. Peter students. “I started having the opportunity to do this with younger students. I can’t pass that up to...
agupdate.com
Erickson’s corn yield goals continue to rise each year
ALDEN, Minn. – Dan Erickson remembers his dad, Chuck Erickson, documenting 200-bushel per acre corn for the National Corn Yield Contest. He doesn’t remember the exact year, but it was worth celebrating. Now Dan has verified 300-bushel per acre corn with his 2022 entry in the conventional/non-irrigated class...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KEYC
Theaters around Mankato are preparing for a busy spring season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is shaping up to have a busy winter and spring performing arts season. Mankato Playhouse is just two weeks away from their production of Steven Sondheim’s “Assassins”, and held auditions for their Broadway Teens show on Sunday and Monday of this week, and says that their tendency to sell out shows is indicative of the community’s overwhelming support for the performing arts.
KIMT
Four electric co-ops in North Iowa and SE Minnesota issue a peak energy alert
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak energy alert starts at 5 pm for thousands of people in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar say their members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity due to expected high demand on the regional grid. Co-op members with grain dryers, voluntary manual standby generators, and dairy water heaters will be affected from approximately 4:50 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
KEYC
Former New Ulm investigator Gramentz expected to plead guilty
Former New Ulm investigator Gramentz expected to plead guilty
KEYC
Earlier this month, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs received a generous donation
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After raising money through charitable gambling, the Charles McLaughlin VFW Post 906 in Hutchinson collected about $100,000 to help veterans in the region. After a full year of collecting donations, more than $80,000 was sent to the MDVA for eight different state veteran houses. “That’s the...
Welters Way mystery involves federal investigation
Residents of the neighborhood of Welters Way in Eden Prairie were startled awake in the early hours of Jan. 12 as a group of heavily armed police officers descended upon a home located at 11631 Welters Way. The officers were serving a search warrant as part of a federal investigation being run by the United [...]
KEYC
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday Weather

A former New Ulm police investigator, Eric Gramentz, 43, is expected to plead guilty today to three counts of criminal sexual conduct.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions
Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
KEYC
A delicious delight, Infusion Baking Company
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - If you find yourself in downtown Lake Crystal, your nose is sure to take you inside the city’s newest bakery. Faye Nelson opened Infusion Bakery Company on Jan. 4, 2023, and her baked goods have been routinely selling out. Its baked goods have been...
Shutterfly to cut almost 100 jobs at Shakopee facility
Well-known digital photobook and printing company Shutterfly is planning to lay off 97 employees at its Shakopee facility. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development received a letter from the company stating two units within Shutterfly — books and gifting — will be relocated to other facilities, while some positions will be dissolved.
"People are getting ripped off": How to pick up on and avoid an ice dam scam
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Steve Kuhl, CEO of the Ice Dam Company, says his workers have been busier than ever this winter season. A combination of heavy snow and fluctuating temperatures has created the perfect combination to create ice dams, he says."This has turned into quite a season, something that I haven't seen in at least a decade," Kuhl said. "There have been days where our phone just does not stop ringing. We are not able to service everyone, that's for sure. So far, we've done over 600 projects this year."Ice dams can create long-term headaches for homeowners. They can lead to...
KAAL-TV
Three Albert Lea bars failed holiday alcohol checks
(ABC 6 News) – Three Albert Lea bar staffers appeared in Freeborn County Court Thursday on charges of providing liquor to persons under 21. The staffers work at Eddie’s Bar, the Elbow Room, and Trumbles 2, according to court documents. According to court documents, the three women all...
