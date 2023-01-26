ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for double shooting that left girlfriend dead at south Houston motel

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been arrested for killing a woman and injuring another at a south Houston motel last week. Christopher George Edwards, 52, was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after last Monday night’s shooting at the Cushingberry Motel at 4510 Idaho Street near Cullen Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.
HPD: Trail of blood leads police to scene where man shot to death in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A trail of blood led police to the discovery of a body inside an apartment complex in southwest Houston overnight. Officers were called to the West Bellfort Apartments just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man acting suspiciously leaving one of the units. After a brief search for the man, officers went into the unit and discovered another man shot to death.
Man killed in fatal auto ped in Jersey Village, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead Monday morning after he was struck by a car near Jersey Village. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night at the 7800 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway North. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the man was walking in the middle...
Teen wounded in shooting of car that was hit 11 times, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager is recovering Monday morning after the car he was travelling in was shot 11 times. Police say the 17-year-old was taken to Houston Fire Station 35 around 3 a.m. Monday morning with a gunshot wound. It was reported the juvenile was in the car...
Tomball police searching for missing boy

TOMBALL, Texas — Tomball police said they're searching for a missing boy. Anthony "Tony" Reyes, was last seen Monday when he was leaving school. TJ Dimas said Tony was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. He also had a gray backpack. His father said he goes to Tomball...
HCSO sergeant injured in deadly crash on I-45, department says

HOUSTON — A Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant was injured in a deadly crash on I-45 Sunday, the department said. The sergeant was on his way to work when he was involved in a possible head-on crash on the northbound lanes of I-45 near Gulf Bank Road, officials said. He's expected to be OK, according to HCSO.
