Love triangle escalates into shooting, stabbings that land 3 people in hospital, sheriff says
ALDINE, Texas — In what's believed to be a domestic violence-fueled situation, a woman and two men were injured and taken to an area hospital on Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The incident happened at a trailer near the intersection of Strawn and Chrisman roads in...
HPD: 17-year-old hospitalized after gunfire leaves car riddled with bullets in SE Houston
HOUSTON — A 17-year-old is in the hospital after a gunman opened fire on a vehicle in southeast Houston, according to police. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Cullen and Airport Blvd before the teen was taken to a fire station on Van Fleet St.
cw39.com
Man arrested for double shooting that left girlfriend dead at south Houston motel
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been arrested for killing a woman and injuring another at a south Houston motel last week. Christopher George Edwards, 52, was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after last Monday night’s shooting at the Cushingberry Motel at 4510 Idaho Street near Cullen Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.
KHOU
Video: Robber uses gun to force employee to open cash register at Houston store
This happened at a convenience store on Cullen Boulevard in southeast Houston. Houston police are looking for the robber.
Heavy police activity can be seen as suspected 'fentanyl' lab raid underway in northwest Houston
Authorities told ABC13 the possible drug bust involves the manufacturing of pills, possibly fentanyl.
News reports lead to arrest of man accused of killing girlfriend, shooting daughter at motel, police say
HOUSTON — Police have arrested the suspected gunman in the shooting of a mother and her daughter at a southeast Houston motel last week. The 41-year-old mother died at the scene and her 21-year-old daughter was shot and wounded, according to the Houston Police Department. Christopher George Edwards, 52,...
Tony Buzbee to represent family whose home was raided by Galveston police
GALVESTON, Texas — High-profile attorney Tony Buzbee is representing a family whose home was raided by Galveston police earlier this month. Buzbee posted to social media, saying a news conference would be held at his law firm on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In the post, Buzbee laid out what the family said happened that night.
HPD: Trail of blood leads police to scene where man shot to death in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A trail of blood led police to the discovery of a body inside an apartment complex in southwest Houston overnight. Officers were called to the West Bellfort Apartments just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man acting suspiciously leaving one of the units. After a brief search for the man, officers went into the unit and discovered another man shot to death.
cw39.com
Man killed in fatal auto ped in Jersey Village, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead Monday morning after he was struck by a car near Jersey Village. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night at the 7800 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway North. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the man was walking in the middle...
Car shot at while waiting at red light drives to SE Houston fire station, police say
The teen was with three other people in the car when they were shot at while at an intersection, police said. The group then drove to a Houston fire station for help.
Man holds gun to store clerk's head during robbery, police say
HOUSTON — A man was caught on surveillance video using a gun to force a store clerk to open a cash register in southeast Houston. It happened on Dec. 26, at a convenience store at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Hull Street. Police said the robber walked into...
Woman shot, killed after allegedly standing in sunroof of car during road altercation in SW Houston
According to investigators, the woman was standing outside on the sunroof of the vehicle before she was shot multiple times.
cw39.com
Teen wounded in shooting of car that was hit 11 times, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenager is recovering Monday morning after the car he was travelling in was shot 11 times. Police say the 17-year-old was taken to Houston Fire Station 35 around 3 a.m. Monday morning with a gunshot wound. It was reported the juvenile was in the car...
Tomball police searching for missing boy
TOMBALL, Texas — Tomball police said they're searching for a missing boy. Anthony "Tony" Reyes, was last seen Monday when he was leaving school. TJ Dimas said Tony was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. He also had a gray backpack. His father said he goes to Tomball...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while riding electric scooter in downtown Houston, police say
Police said they are looking for the suspects involved in two separate hit-and-runs involving an electric bike and now a scooter. Both drivers allegedly failed to stop and help the victims, who both died.
HPD: Man shot to death in north Houston after altercation over woman
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a gunman they say shot a man to death after two separate altercations. The man was shot to death just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Collingsworth St. near the Elysian St. intersection in north Houston. According to police, the two men got...
Motorcyclist killed in apparent road rage in Spring was husband and father of 3, his mother says
Jesse Metzger, 32, was a husband and father of three and has a fourth child on the way, his mother said. Officials said his friends found him shot to death in a Home Depot parking lot.
fox26houston.com
AJ Armstrong case: 'Drop the charges' banner goes up across U.S. 59 in Houston
HOUSTON - There is a new banner across U.S. 59 in Houston calling to "drop the charges" against AJ Armstrong, who is accused of murdering his parents as a teenager in 2016. Drivers traveling north toward Downtown Houston on Monday morning could see the banner hanging from a bridge near Main Street.
Raid at Galveston home leads to police chief being placed on leave
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli was placed on leave after officers raided a house on Avenue O near 53rd Street while searching for a teen who had been accused of killing a man a few days prior. The homicide. On Jan. 20, Galveston police said officers...
HCSO sergeant injured in deadly crash on I-45, department says
HOUSTON — A Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant was injured in a deadly crash on I-45 Sunday, the department said. The sergeant was on his way to work when he was involved in a possible head-on crash on the northbound lanes of I-45 near Gulf Bank Road, officials said. He's expected to be OK, according to HCSO.
KHOU
Comments / 2