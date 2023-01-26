This is an excerpt from BuzzFeed News' culture newsletter, Cleanse the Timeline! You can subscribe here. There’s a new It Girl on TikTok. Her name is the Vanilla Girl, and she’s marked by two characteristics: She’s cozy and “clean.” Dressed only in neutral tones like white, beige, or a very light brown, she might favor a loose comfy knit sweater over leggings with short Uggs. Her hair is slicked back, and her skin is free of heavy makeup — maybe just some lip gloss, eyebrow pencil, and cream blush. When she welcomes you into her home, she offers you a home-brewed latte, a white boucle chair to sit on, and a blanket to drape over your legs as the scent of sugar cookies wafts in the background. She’s chic, polished, and, above all else, effortless.

