David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo welcome third baby together just months after ‘cheating’ claims
ADAM Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have announced the birth of their third baby together. A source close to the couple exclusively told PEOPLE that they have welcomed their third baby. They have not shared any further details about their new addition to their growing family. The Victoria's Secret model...
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
A Woman’s TikTok About Getting A Pedicure Showed The Unexpected Ways Surviving A Mass Shooting Affects Everyday Life
Ellen Davis captioned her TikTok, “sorry if this is too niche,” but, unfortunately, it wasn’t at all. The 24-year-old wedding photographer from Southern California has a scar on her leg from crawling over broken glass as she fled the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas in October 2017. In her TikTok, she captured just one of the ways her traumatic experience comes up in everyday life. The video shows her getting a pedicure; overlaid text describes how the pedicurist asked if the scar was from a car accident.
"The Widow’s Children" Is A Masterclass In Compression
This is an excerpt from BuzzFeed News' culture newsletter, Cleanse the Timeline! You can subscribe here. Desperate Characters, an immaculate short novel about two married gentrifiers living in Brooklyn in the late ’60s, is Paula Fox’s most famous work, thanks in part to the advocacy of Jonathan Franzen. I reread it recently and was awed again at its quiet mastery and the feeling of nebulous dread it conjures. A New Yorker retrospective about the author informed me that The Widow’s Children, which came out in 1976, was in fact her masterpiece. And so I decided to check it out.
The “Vanilla Girl Aesthetic” is TikTok’s Latest Popular — And Exclusionary — Fashion Trend
This is an excerpt from BuzzFeed News' culture newsletter, Cleanse the Timeline! You can subscribe here. There’s a new It Girl on TikTok. Her name is the Vanilla Girl, and she’s marked by two characteristics: She’s cozy and “clean.” Dressed only in neutral tones like white, beige, or a very light brown, she might favor a loose comfy knit sweater over leggings with short Uggs. Her hair is slicked back, and her skin is free of heavy makeup — maybe just some lip gloss, eyebrow pencil, and cream blush. When she welcomes you into her home, she offers you a home-brewed latte, a white boucle chair to sit on, and a blanket to drape over your legs as the scent of sugar cookies wafts in the background. She’s chic, polished, and, above all else, effortless.
