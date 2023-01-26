Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 31st
SEOAY - Free Report) : This integrated forest products company which produces magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days. Stora Enso...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 30th
AU - Free Report) : This independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 days. AngloGold Ashanti...
Zacks.com
Sun is Shining on Solar: 3 Top Stocks to Buy
TAN - Free Report) has produced returns of nearly 400% over the past 10 years. The solar industry has benefitted from several tailwinds in recent years, including:. · Wider Adoption: A growing number of developing nations worldwide are adopting solar amid environmental concerns. · Technological Improvements: Advancements in solar...
Zacks.com
4 Low-Beta Stocks to Buy to Sail Through the Volatile Market
PEN - Free Report) , Patria Investments Limited (. LW - Free Report) and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (. BJ - Free Report) are worth betting on. Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for RPC (RES) Stock
RPC (. RES - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions,...
Zacks.com
Avita Medical Inc. (RCEL) Stock Jumps 6.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?
RCEL - Free Report) shares rallied 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $9.23. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 31.9% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Climb Further
Stocks hitting their 52-week high and delivering consistent performance in the past few quarters offer attractive opportunities to investors while building a portfolio. This is because stocks near that level are perceived to be winners. However, stocks touching a new 52-week high are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.
Zacks.com
Add Value to Your Investment With These 4 Low P/CF Stocks
The Federal Reserve has been successful in its attempt to tame inflation, as the Consumer Price Index fell 0.1% sequentially in the month of December. With inflation steadily easing, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell might further lower the magnitude of the rate hike. Economists are eyeing a quarter basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate.
Zacks.com
Should Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
DJD - Free Report) was launched on 12/16/2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $302.74 million, making it one of the...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in Store for ConocoPhillips (COP) in Q4 Earnings?
COP - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the upstream energy company’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.60 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41, aided by higher oil-equivalent production volumes and realized commodity prices.
Zacks.com
Is Deere & Company (DE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
DE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
Liberty (LBRT) Posts Q4 Earnings Beat on Execution, Pricing
LBRT - Free Report) announced fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of 82 cents, which handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents and turned around from the year-earlier loss of 31 cents. The Denver-CO-based oil and gas equipment company’s outperformance reflects the impact of strong execution and increased service...
Zacks.com
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
Coca-Cola European (CCEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CCEP - Free Report) closed at $55.32, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the seller of Coca-Cola drinks in...
Zacks.com
GATX Cheers Investors, Announces 5.8% Dividend Increase
GATX - Free Report) for the past 105 years, it certainly makes its way to the portfolio of any dividend investor. GATX distributed $74.3 million as dividends during 2021 and bought back shares worth $13.1 million in 2021. In the latest shareholder-friendly move, GATX has announced a 5.8% increase in...
Zacks.com
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
HEES - Free Report) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 9.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $49.51 in the previous session. H&E Equipment has gained 8.6% since the start of the year compared to the -8.4% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 22.9% return for the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry.
Zacks.com
Bear of the Day: Generac Holdings (GNRC)
GNRC - Free Report) . Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook, landing the stock into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Generac Holdings is a manufacturer of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products, including portable, residential, commercial, and industrial generators.
Zacks.com
Small-Cap Value ETF (RZV) Hits New 52-Week High
RZV - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of RZV are up approximately 31.8% from their 52-week low of $55.19/share. But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
Zacks.com
Oceaneering International (OII) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know
OII - Free Report) closed at $20.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
Southern Co. (SO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SO - Free Report) closed at $70.34, marking a -1.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the power company had gained 0.63%...
Comments / 0