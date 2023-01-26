Read full article on original website
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Business Services Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. We...
Earnings Preview: United States Steel (X) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
X - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
NBHC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.75 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.75%. A...
Avita Medical Inc. (RCEL) Stock Jumps 6.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?
RCEL - Free Report) shares rallied 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $9.23. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 31.9% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Should You Hold on to Equity Residential (EQR) Stock for Now?
EQR - Free Report) well for growth. The company has a diversified presence in the urban and suburban markets of Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California. It focuses on adding affluent renters to its roster. The residential REIT has also been making concerted efforts to...
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
3 Equity REIT Stocks to Bet on Despite Industry Hiccups
Despite an improvement in the fundamentals of the real estate market from the onset of the pandemic, there are concerns stemming from rate hikes to tame inflation, geopolitical issues and an economic slowdown. These are affecting the leasing activity of several asset categories and hurting the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry’s overall prospects.
Can Humana's (HUM) Q4 Earnings Beat on Healthcare Services?
HUM - Free Report) is set to continue its earnings beat streak in the fourth quarter of 2022, the results of which are expected to be released on Feb 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $6.88, beating the...
GATX Cheers Investors, Announces 5.8% Dividend Increase
GATX - Free Report) for the past 105 years, it certainly makes its way to the portfolio of any dividend investor. GATX distributed $74.3 million as dividends during 2021 and bought back shares worth $13.1 million in 2021. In the latest shareholder-friendly move, GATX has announced a 5.8% increase in...
Is a Beat in Store for ConocoPhillips (COP) in Q4 Earnings?
COP - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the upstream energy company’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.60 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41, aided by higher oil-equivalent production volumes and realized commodity prices.
Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
CASY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question. Casey's General Stores is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 226 individual stocks...
United Airlines (UAL) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
UAL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 per share. This compares to loss of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.84%. A...
What's in Store for Meta Platforms ETFs in Q4 Earnings?
META - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 1 after market close. The stock has jumped 62.9% over the past three months and has underperformed the industry’s average of 12.2%. The outperformance might continue as Meta Platforms has a reasonable chance of beating on earnings.
Bear of the Day: Generac Holdings (GNRC)
GNRC - Free Report) . Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook, landing the stock into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Generac Holdings is a manufacturer of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products, including portable, residential, commercial, and industrial generators.
Philip Morris (PM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PM - Free Report) closed at $103.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro...
High Tide Inc. (HITI) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
HITI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
CMA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.78%. A...
Is Deere & Company (DE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
DE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 30th
AU - Free Report) : This independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 days. AngloGold Ashanti...
Here's Why PepsiCo (PEP) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
