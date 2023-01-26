Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for RPC (RES) Stock
RPC (. RES - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions,...
Zacks.com
Should You Hold on to Equity Residential (EQR) Stock for Now?
EQR - Free Report) well for growth. The company has a diversified presence in the urban and suburban markets of Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California. It focuses on adding affluent renters to its roster. The residential REIT has also been making concerted efforts to...
Zacks.com
Should Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
VONV - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $6.60 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Encore Wire (WIRE) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know
WIRE - Free Report) closed at $157.80, marking a -0.01% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the copper wire...
Zacks.com
Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
CMA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.78%. A...
Zacks.com
Is Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
NBHC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.75 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.75%. A...
Zacks.com
Here's Why PepsiCo (PEP) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Zacks.com
GATX Cheers Investors, Announces 5.8% Dividend Increase
GATX - Free Report) for the past 105 years, it certainly makes its way to the portfolio of any dividend investor. GATX distributed $74.3 million as dividends during 2021 and bought back shares worth $13.1 million in 2021. In the latest shareholder-friendly move, GATX has announced a 5.8% increase in...
Zacks.com
Philip Morris (PM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PM - Free Report) closed at $103.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro...
Zacks.com
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Business Services Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. We...
Zacks.com
Is Deere & Company (DE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
DE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
Factors Likely to Influence Snap-on's (SNA) Q4 Earnings
SNA - Free Report) is slated to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.09 per share, suggesting a decline of 0.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has moved down 1% in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.15 billion, indicating a rise of 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.
Zacks.com
Small-Cap Value ETF (RZV) Hits New 52-Week High
RZV - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of RZV are up approximately 31.8% from their 52-week low of $55.19/share. But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
Zacks.com
Should Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
DJD - Free Report) was launched on 12/16/2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $302.74 million, making it one of the...
Zacks.com
Cummins (CMI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
CMI - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 30th
BFC - Free Report) is a banking company which offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Should iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IWY - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/22/2009. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $4.66 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. Why Large Cap...
Zacks.com
Southern Co. (SO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SO - Free Report) closed at $70.34, marking a -1.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the power company had gained 0.63%...
Zacks.com
Is Axa (AXAHY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Comments / 0