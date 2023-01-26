Read full article on original website
Related
KDVR.com
Colorado car theft bill
A measure has been introduced to up the punishment for car thefts. Gabrielle Franklin reports. A measure has been introduced to up the punishment for car thefts. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 41 degrees below zero …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 41 degrees below zero recorded in this...
Cash for Grass: Colorado to pay for turf removal, boost water conservation
A new turf replacement program, set to roll out in Colorado in 2023, will pay to convert some of the grass in urban areas and residential yards into more water-efficient landscaping. This is the first time the State of Colorado has dedicated funds expressly to turf replacement. It’s an important step to increase water conservation and get it closer to where it needs to be, said state officials and conservation leaders at a confab earlier this month. But this version of cash for grass will be just one of many tools — and maybe not the most influential one — that will transform landscaping in the state in response to climate change and reduced water availability.
KDVR.com
Labor shortage impacting local in Colorado
The labor shortage is ongoing and really impacting small businesses in Colorado. Carly Moore reports. The labor shortage is ongoing and really impacting small businesses in Colorado. Carly Moore reports. Students make blankets for homeless during cold snap. The timing on Monday could not have been better because of the...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Snow totals: Here's how much has fallen across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — The arctic front that brought sub-zero temperatures to Colorado over the last weekend in January also left some impressive snow totals across the region. The highest snow amounts have been recorded near the Colorado-Wyoming border, where 40 inches of snow were reported near Centennial, Wyo., and 37.5 inches at Mount Zirkel.
KDVR.com
Denver ties 38 year old cold record
Denver ties 38 year old cold record, Meteorologist Kylie Bearse explains. Denver ties 38 year old cold record, Meteorologist Kylie Bearse explains. 2018 Weld County cold case solved using genetic genealogy. Detectives have identified a man found in Weld County in 2018 as Douglas Wayne Jackson. His identity was found...
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for methamphetamine contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
EDITORIAL: Is the rush to Colorado over?
For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong. State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming to a screeching halt. In 2015, nearly 58,000 people migrated to our state. In 2021, the number was less than 15,000. ...
KDVR.com
Tips you can follow to keep "dry" even after January
Many people tried Dry January this month. FOX31 talked to an expert for some tips you can follow. Tips you can follow to keep “dry” even after January. Many people tried Dry January this month. FOX31 talked to an expert for some tips you can follow. U-Haul with...
KDVR.com
U-Haul with urns of late husband, mother stolen from Denver single mom
Gabby Voeltner had a gut feeling it wasn’t the best place to park. But with no other options, the Denver mom parked her locked, 20-foot U-Haul moving truck along a street near Washington Street and Court Place northeast of downtown Friday night. U-Haul with urns of late husband, mother...
This Colorado Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Frigid temperatures with light snow
An arctic airmass has made its way into eastern Colorado and will also make Denver weather cold. The very cold temperatures will be sticking around as we will be below freezing through Tuesday. Denver weather: Frigid temperatures with light snow. An arctic airmass has made its way into eastern Colorado...
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?
There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
KDVR.com
Nederland nature center looks to make history, donations sought to reach goal
A nature center in the town of Nederland is getting closer to it’s goal of being the first of it’s kind thanks to a grant from Boulder County. Nederland nature center looks to make history, donations …. A nature center in the town of Nederland is getting closer...
KDVR.com
2018 Weld County cold case solved using genetic genealogy
Detectives have identified a man found in Weld County in 2018 as Douglas Wayne Jackson. His identity was found using genetic genealogy. 2018 Weld County cold case solved using genetic genealogy. Detectives have identified a man found in Weld County in 2018 as Douglas Wayne Jackson. His identity was found...
KDVR.com
Protest and march held in Denver after Tyre Nichols beating video released
Frustrated and angry. That's how demonstrators described their mood holding another protest against police brutality Saturday night outside of the State Capitol in Denver. Protest and march held in Denver after Tyre Nichols …. Frustrated and angry. That's how demonstrators described their mood holding another protest against police brutality Saturday...
KDVR.com
Students make blankets for homeless during cold snap
The timing on Monday could not have been better because of the bitter cold temperatures as students from Saint Thomas More Catholic School spent the morning making warm blankets for the homeless. Dan Daru reports. Students make blankets for homeless during cold snap. The timing on Monday could not have...
The 10 Dumbest Questions People from Colorado get Asked by Out-of-Staters
Having worked for quite some time in the hotel business in Colorado, I've probably had more than my fair share of encounters with out-of-state visitors. More than most, to be honest, if we're going based on tourists encountered on a daily basis. As such, I've fielded some of the dumbest questions about our state that one can possibly imagine.
KDVR.com
These volunteers are working hard to clear off icy Denver sidewalks
A group of volunteers have started working for Safe Snow Routes to School to help clean up snowy and icy sidewalks around Denver. These volunteers are working hard to clear off icy …. A group of volunteers have started working for Safe Snow Routes to School to help clean up...
Comments / 0