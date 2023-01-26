ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KDVR.com

Colorado car theft bill

A measure has been introduced to up the punishment for car thefts. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
COLORADO STATE
The Water Desk

Cash for Grass: Colorado to pay for turf removal, boost water conservation

A new turf replacement program, set to roll out in Colorado in 2023, will pay to convert some of the grass in urban areas and residential yards into more water-efficient landscaping. This is the first time the State of Colorado has dedicated funds expressly to turf replacement. It’s an important step to increase water conservation and get it closer to where it needs to be, said state officials and conservation leaders at a confab earlier this month. But this version of cash for grass will be just one of many tools — and maybe not the most influential one — that will transform landscaping in the state in response to climate change and reduced water availability.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Labor shortage impacting local in Colorado

The labor shortage is ongoing and really impacting small businesses in Colorado. Carly Moore reports.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much has fallen across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — The arctic front that brought sub-zero temperatures to Colorado over the last weekend in January also left some impressive snow totals across the region. The highest snow amounts have been recorded near the Colorado-Wyoming border, where 40 inches of snow were reported near Centennial, Wyo., and 37.5 inches at Mount Zirkel.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver ties 38 year old cold record

Denver ties 38 year old cold record, Meteorologist Kylie Bearse explains.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Is the rush to Colorado over?

For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong. State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming to a screeching halt. In 2015, nearly 58,000 people migrated to our state. In 2021, the number was less than 15,000. ...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Tips you can follow to keep "dry" even after January

Many people tried Dry January this month. FOX31 talked to an expert for some tips you can follow.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

U-Haul with urns of late husband, mother stolen from Denver single mom

Gabby Voeltner had a gut feeling it wasn't the best place to park. But with no other options, the Denver mom parked her locked, 20-foot U-Haul moving truck along a street near Washington Street and Court Place northeast of downtown Friday night.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Frigid temperatures with light snow

An arctic airmass has made its way into eastern Colorado and will also make Denver weather cold. The very cold temperatures will be sticking around as we will be below freezing through Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?

There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

2018 Weld County cold case solved using genetic genealogy

Detectives have identified a man found in Weld County in 2018 as Douglas Wayne Jackson. His identity was found using genetic genealogy.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Protest and march held in Denver after Tyre Nichols beating video released

Frustrated and angry. That's how demonstrators described their mood holding another protest against police brutality Saturday night outside of the State Capitol in Denver.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Students make blankets for homeless during cold snap

The timing on Monday could not have been better because of the bitter cold temperatures as students from Saint Thomas More Catholic School spent the morning making warm blankets for the homeless. Dan Daru reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

These volunteers are working hard to clear off icy Denver sidewalks

A group of volunteers have started working for Safe Snow Routes to School to help clean up snowy and icy sidewalks around Denver.
DENVER, CO

