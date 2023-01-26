Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist dies after hitting concrete median
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwest Amarillo. According to police, Travis Duvall Mitchell, 29 was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Western Street. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Mitchell hit the center concrete median at Western and SW 34th Street.
DPS operation to combat violent crime leads to several felony arrests, drug seizures
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety led a multi-agency operation resulting in nearly two dozen felony arrests last week, officials said on Monday. On Friday and Saturday, Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents and DPS Highway Patrol, along with the Amarillo Police Department (APD) Special Operations Division, APD Criminal Investigations Division, Potter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the Lubbock Texas Anti-gang Unit Officers, conducted an operation to combat the city’s violent crime.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers features 2016 Hyundai Azera stolen Sunday on 'Stolen Auto Day'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the community's help finding a Hyundai Azera reported stolen on Sunday in west Amarillo. According to police, a 2016 silver Hyundai Azera was reported stolen from the 3000 block of Curtis Drive on Sunday, Jan. 29. The car should...
Drivers call 911 after seeing flames from Adams Street overpass
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Drivers called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Friday after seeing flames from the Adams Street overpass in Amarillo. The flames were coming from an abandoned apartment complex at 209 N Madison. The Amarillo Fire Department said multiple units were on fire. "Crews went defensive from the...
TxDOT monitoring potentially dangerous road conditions
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Travel conditions across the state of Texas could be dangerous Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says. Drivers are urged to monitor local forecasts and visit DriveTexas.org before heading out so they can make an informed decision. Maintenance crews from...
Study shows Amarillo highway death rate 85% above national average
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A new study highlighting how "misaligned time-zones" impact Chronobiology revealed that not only does Amarillo join a slew of Texas towns that fall under what a release from Eastern New Mexico University refers to as a "misaligned time-zone"--but the largest city in the Panhandle also has "highway deaths skew high, with a death rate 85% above the national average."
Amazon warehouse worker files to run for Amarillo City Councilwoman Freda Powell's seat
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amazon warehouse worker filed to run for Amarillo City Councilwoman Freda Powell's seat. Sherie Lynn Wood filed her ballot application for Place 2 on Friday. Powell announced earlier this month she is running for Mayor. Wood said her "visions for a greater Amarillo" are:
Deep freeze continues for days for the south Plains with dangerous wind chills
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect this morning for the northern half of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles until 9 a.m.. Wind chill values are being observed between -5 and -15. If going outside, it will be an unpleasant experience to be out there for more than 15 minutes. The overall threat for hypothermia and frostbite are low but not zero. Make sure to cover up as much skin as you can before heading outside.
