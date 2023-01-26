Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly DiesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WILX-TV
MSU Coach Suzy Merchant to miss Illinois game after car accident
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Universities’ head women’s basketball coach will miss Sunday’s MSU game against Illinois due to a car accident. MSU Athletics said Suzy Merchant will miss Sunday’s game after a minor car accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident. She was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and is said to be okay. MSU Athletics said coach Dean Lockwood will act as the head coach while she is in the hospital.
WILX-TV
MSU Coach Suzy Merchant out of the hospital after car accident
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Head Women’s Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant is out of the hospital after a car accident on Saturday. Michigan State Women’s Basketball’s Twitter announced that Merchant is at home resting. Merchant missed Sunday’s game after a minor car accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident. She was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and was said to be okay.
WILX-TV
In My View: LCC baseball has been rejuvenated
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Varsity sports at Lansing Community College don’t receive much publicity but baseball has been rejuvenated under coach Steve Cutter. In his first season last spring, the Stars had a 44-11 record and made the junior college division two World Series. Cutter has recruited players from all over the country and another big season is expected. And he is big into fundraising now and a first-time First Pitch Dinner is set for February 9th at the Lansing Center.
WILX-TV
Colder air returns, traffic updates, and Super Bowl LVII matchup is set
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the cold streak that will keep the snow around. Seth Wells crashes the Now Desk to talk about the matchup for Super Bowl LVII being set, pitting the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs. ALMANAC INFORMATION for...
WILX-TV
‘You can’t hide the truth’ - Traveling Black History Mobile Museum visits East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - History is often told in a way that favors one side, and there are two sides to every story. One Michigander is telling the story of “being Black” in America, one state at a time. His Black History Mobile Museum stopped in East Lansing Monday.
WILX-TV
East Lansing High School to see safety improvements
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Security will be increased at East Lansing High School. The school board held a special meeting Monday night to discuss the improvements that were put in place that day. The improvements come after several fights involving students and a gun fell out a backpack. The...
WILX-TV
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
WILX-TV
Body of missing 15-year-old found near Ann Arbor high school
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Washtenaw County Sherriff’s Office confirmed that the body of a missing 15-year-old girl was found Monday. According to authorities, Adrianna Davidson was found by a K-9 near the athletic fields of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School at about 1 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office said there is no indication of foul play.
WILX-TV
Tips to combat the winter blues
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The shorter, darker days of winter can be a difficult time for many people. Winter can deepen anxiety and make you feel isolated. Experts say one great way to pass the time is by starting a DIY project. Dr. Kia-Rai Prewitt, Cleveland Clinic, says “that could...
WILX-TV
How drinking impacts your health and alcohol alternatives
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The prevalence of binge-drinking has increased since the pandemic because of isolation. Alcohol sales increased by 2.9 percent during the first year of the pandemic. The largest annual increase in over 50 years. Jan. 31 is the last day of the month which means anyone who...
WILX-TV
McLaren Greater Lansing program helping people quit smoking for good
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - January is not quite over. There’s still time to act on those New Years Resolutions. The most popular New Years Resolutions are time and time again related to health and wellness. However, just decades ago, smoking was always a top contender. Health experts say it’s...
WILX-TV
Two bridges over US-127 and I-496 to be replaced
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Major construction is planned for two bridges in Ingham County over US-127. The construction project is part of the U*S-127 construction project that is expected to be completed in 2026. The two bridges are located within the US-127 and I-496 interchange in Lansing. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the southbound ramp of US-127 to the westbound and eastbound I-496 ramp will be closed during the project.
WILX-TV
Westbound I-94 reopens following multi-vehicle crash
CHELSEA, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound I-94 reopened Monday afternoon after being closed for several hours. The closure took place on I-94 in Chelsea, near Main Street. Police said a semi truck lost control due to the snow and jack-knifed, which caused other vehicles to crash. The crash had three semi trucks and three passenger vehicles involved.
WILX-TV
Suspects in string of home invasions in Jackson County arrested, charged
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Several people accused of a string of home invasions in Rives and Tompkins townships were taken into custody by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, the suspects were found at a hotel in Blackman Township, along with stolen property from more than a dozen home invasions and thefts from automobiles, including two stolen handguns.
WILX-TV
Suspect in custody after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old from Springport
SPRINGPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 20-year-old suspect has been taken into police custody in connection with the stabbing of a teen. According to authorities, Michigan State Police responded to Eaton Rapids Medical Center for a 19-year-old victim who was stabbed during a domestic-related incident at about 2:30 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim from Springport was stabbed multiple times and was transported to the hospital by a family member. The victim was later transferred to Sparrow Hospital.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Jail inmate dies after reportedly eating heroin
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 33-year-old man died Monday morning after reportedly ingesting heroin. According to authorities, the man was found Thursday afternoon unconscious and was rushed to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, where he died Monday morning. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the man was lodged at the...
WILX-TV
Sleep in Heavenly Peace holds build a bed community event
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People got a chance to help Sleep in Heavenly Peace Lansing Chapter build 40 beds for kids in need. On Saturday afternoon, the organization built 40 beds for kids in need. Their new warehouse allowed them to build inside instead of outdoors. The chapter helped about 27 children who were left without beds after The Knob Hill Apartment fire that burnt down in December 2022.
WILX-TV
Capital Area Libraries partner with Sleep in Heavenly Peace for bed drive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) partnered with the Lansing chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace to host a drive in February. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization that helps build and deliver beds to kids who need them. CADL announced on Monday that they have partnered with the non-profit organization to help host a drive From Feb. 6 to Feb. 28. Organizers said people can donate new twin-sized bedding, specifically for comforters, sheet sets, pillows, and bed-in-a-bag sets that are age-appropriate for boys and girls, ages 3 to 17. All 13 branches of CADL are open for donations and people can donate by placing items in a special Sleep in Heavenly Peace collection box.
Comments / 0