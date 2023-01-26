Read full article on original website
Related
Kennewick man identified as Richland shooting victim. Woman accused of opening fire
Officers are still searching for another man in connection with the deadly shooting.
KEPR
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery at café
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man suspected of carrying out an armed robbery at a café in Weston, Oregon. The armed robbery happened on Jan. 30 around 3 a.m., at the Long Branch Café and Saloon in the 200 block of E. Main St., in Weston, Oregon.
kpic
Washington man arrested near Klamath Falls after traffic stop leads to vehicle search
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police says a Washington man was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway 97 near Klamath Falls Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to police, 30-year-old Sergio Luiz Salazar-Mercado of Wapato, Washington was originally stopped for a lane usage violation near milepost 276. During the...
KXLY
Man arrested near Moses Lake trying to escape from police car
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Moses Lake Police arrested a man they say tried to escape from a police car. Early Saturday morning, GCSO said a deputy saw a black 1989 Mercedes driving 76 MPH in a 50 MPH zone uncontrollably on McConihe Road, which is north of Moses Lake.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Multiple new duplexes burglarized
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police are looking for whoever broke into four newly-constructed duplexes last week on the 2300 block of Herbert Place, which is off Reser Road near Walla Walla High School. No one lives in the duplexes. They are currently vacant, and nearing completion. Police said...
yaktrinews.com
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington State Troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
Bad blood between former co-workers led to ambush shooting in Prosser, say police
A friend pulled the wounded man into a car and rushed him to the hospital.
Semi Truck Crash Leaves Apples Strewn Across I-82
YAKIMA - On Friday January 27th at around 5:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) was called to the scene of a two semi, injury collision on I-82 near Mile Post 49. The location was just outside Zillah Washington in Yakima County. According to WSP, A Keywest truck rolled and collided...
ifiberone.com
Sheriff: Gang members arrested in Adams County after making threats to kill on social media
OTHELLO - Two juveniles are behind bars following their arrest for allegedly threatening to kill rival gang members and parole officers on social media. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the threats were made on Instagram. After the threats were reported to the authorities, Adams County deputies swiftly responded by...
yaktrinews.com
Law enforcement operation ends on W Yakima St. in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - A law enforcement operation that lasted several hours Sunday on Yakima Street in Pasco has ended. Law enforcement agencies from around the area were on standby during the operation, including the Pasco Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Sheriff Mobile Command Unit and Tri-Cities Regional SWAT.
Walla Walla Fire Department and gas crews responding to ruptured gas line at Touchet and Rose
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla fire and gas crews are responding to a ruptured gas line in the vicinity of Touchet and Rose. At this time, barricades have been placed at Issacs and Touchet, as well as at Rose and Main. Residents impacted by the rupture have been evacuated.
Kennewick Neighbors Defend Candy Selling Kids Against Angry Karen
The irony is lost on some people and it looks like it's pretty easy to ruffle some feathers on social media especially on an app like Next Door. I live in Kennewick, follow the Next Door app, and periodically check in on comments. I noticed today a posting that I...
FOX 11 and 41
Fire destroys shed in Walla Walla Saturday night
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Fire crews were dispatched to the 300th block of Woodland Ave after an abandoned shed caught on fire. Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles with Walla Walla Fire District #4, tells us when crews from College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire Department arrived, the shed was destroyed.
‘Highly orchestrated’ car crash insurance fraud ends badly for Tri-Cities man
His crimes and lies to the FBI were “serious, complex,” said federal prosecutors.
Beloved Tri-Cities Chinese restaurant could be reopening + What’s replacing 2 closed Richland bars?
Longtime fans were sad to see the original China Cafe demolished last summer.
13 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
A Kennewick restaurant failed with the worst grade of the week, then failed its followup inspection the next day.
Chronicle
Eastern Washington Man Gets 42 Months for Insurance Fraud Scheme
SPOKANE — A Kennewick man has been sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for his role in a complex scheme involving staging fake automobile accidents to defraud insurance companies, making false statements to federal law enforcement and attempting to obstruct a federal investigation, according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Friday.
Vintage Swap Meet in Moses Lake WA Brought Back All the Fun Memories
Over the weekend I drove up to Moses Lake, Washington to attend a retro swap meet of sorts. Items from our childhood including toys, video games, comics and a lot more were all represented. It wasn't a very big event in downtown Moses Lake. It took over a youth center that already had some mini arcades upstairs and a couple playable video games. It was in downtown Moses Lake so it gave myself a reason to visit, even if for a few hours.
The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?
With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0