ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Man arrested near Moses Lake trying to escape from police car

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Moses Lake Police arrested a man they say tried to escape from a police car. Early Saturday morning, GCSO said a deputy saw a black 1989 Mercedes driving 76 MPH in a 50 MPH zone uncontrollably on McConihe Road, which is north of Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Multiple new duplexes burglarized

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police are looking for whoever broke into four newly-constructed duplexes last week on the 2300 block of Herbert Place, which is off Reser Road near Walla Walla High School. No one lives in the duplexes. They are currently vacant, and nearing completion. Police said...
WALLA WALLA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington State Troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

Law enforcement operation ends on W Yakima St. in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - A law enforcement operation that lasted several hours Sunday on Yakima Street in Pasco has ended. Law enforcement agencies from around the area were on standby during the operation, including the Pasco Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Sheriff Mobile Command Unit and Tri-Cities Regional SWAT.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Fire destroys shed in Walla Walla Saturday night

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Fire crews were dispatched to the 300th block of Woodland Ave after an abandoned shed caught on fire. Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles with Walla Walla Fire District #4, tells us when crews from College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire Department arrived, the shed was destroyed.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Chronicle

Eastern Washington Man Gets 42 Months for Insurance Fraud Scheme

SPOKANE — A Kennewick man has been sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for his role in a complex scheme involving staging fake automobile accidents to defraud insurance companies, making false statements to federal law enforcement and attempting to obstruct a federal investigation, according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Friday.
KENNEWICK, WA
92.9 The Bull

Vintage Swap Meet in Moses Lake WA Brought Back All the Fun Memories

Over the weekend I drove up to Moses Lake, Washington to attend a retro swap meet of sorts. Items from our childhood including toys, video games, comics and a lot more were all represented. It wasn't a very big event in downtown Moses Lake. It took over a youth center that already had some mini arcades upstairs and a couple playable video games. It was in downtown Moses Lake so it gave myself a reason to visit, even if for a few hours.
MOSES LAKE, WA
News Talk KIT

The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?

With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
TOPPENISH, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy