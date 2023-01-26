ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to stay cyber secure in 2023

By Mark Hiller
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Cyberhacking is not exactly new, but what is new are the ways hackers are trying to steal your personal information. Scammers are becoming even craftier at committing cyber crimes.

Just how secure is your cybersecurity? That’s a question to which you may think you know the answer, but your answer might be wrong.

“Technology has gotten a little bit better at protecting us, businesses have gotten a little bit better but as we’ve gotten better to a point, criminals certainly are advancing,” said J. Wolfgang Goerlich, Advisory Chief Information Security Officer for Cisco.

Those suspicious emails claiming you’ve won an inheritance have been replaced by trickier tactics and even more contact methods.

“They’re going after us by text message. They’re going after us by phone call and they’re being very specific and targeted. Not only is it just a broadcast of ‘can you help me’ but it’s, you know, ‘hey this is your CEO’ or ‘this is your local sheriff’. I need you to do this thing,” said Goerlich.

Not all of the schemes are brand-spanking new.

An oldie and definitely not a goodie according to Goerlich is malware, software designed to damage, disrupt or gain unauthorized access to your computer system. You are especially vulnerable to malware if you have older or out-of-date devices or older apps on your computers and phones.

Better heart health with simple 28-day challenge

Whether new or old tactics, the top goal of cyber hackers is to take over your personal accounts. The solution for starters is to trust your instincts and be on your guard about suspicious messages. Woerlich also says don’t feel pressured into action by an unsolicited message.

“If you feel like if you don’t do something right away you may lose something or you may lose out on an opportunity to have a discount or something along those ways,” said Goerlich.

While you’re focusing on your laptops, tablets, and phones, don’t forget about other technology and toys.

“Make a practice and a habit of checking your online appliances, your home internet router,” said Goerlich.

Cisco also recommends using a password manager to help change your passwords frequently.

Be mindful of apps and services you choose, and consent to revealing your location and sharing your information.

