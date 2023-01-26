ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo County clerk warns homeowners of realty company offering fast cash

By Yasmeen Ludy
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29akAu_0kSiTZp500

The Kalamazoo County clerk is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program.

MV Realty offers something called a Homeowner Benefit agreement, it offers you cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list your home if you decide to sell.

According to the clerk, the deal seems sweet, but you should read closely before signing.

“What sets this agreement apart is that they offer fast cash anywhere from $300 to $5,000, upfront for an exclusive listing agreement,” said Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place.

Essentially, the reality is sliding you fast cash in exchange for a lifetime commitment.

Per the agreement document, if you ever decide to sell your home you have to list with MV Realty. Place says it has the potential to last up to 40 years.

“They typically take a 6% commission and if you do not want to list your property with MV Realty or you'd like to separate yourself from the agreement, you're looking at a stiff penalty of upwards to 3% of the home's value,” Place said.

She also said the company is currently facing civil lawsuits filed by attorneys general in Florida, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

“Individuals who are trying to remove themselves from the agreement are having a hard time getting out of it without paying that stiff penalty,” Place told FOX 17.

The clerk says out of 30 agreements in Kalamazoo county, there are two records of termination.

The county is working to notify Michigan Attorney General to look into the company.

MV Realty sent a statement to FOX 17 stating that while the homeowner benefit term is 40 years, the opportunity to represent the seller is for just 6 months.

The company added that claims made about the company engaging in unfair or deceptive practices are false.

To see the company's full statement, click here

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

Fraud alert issued on entity pretending to be employed by City of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert on Friday, January 26 on an entity pretending to be employed by the City of Kalamazoo. According to city officials, an entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer.
KALAMAZOO, MI
mibiz.com

Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Kzoo Parks pick up huge load of trash dumped at Spring Valley Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for the individuals who left dozens of trash bags and belongings at Spring Valley Park. Jogger Andy Boris stumbled upon mattresses, water jugs, clothes, ironing boards and several trash bags Sunday, Jan. 29, during his daily run, he said. Junk dumped: Runner finds...
KALAMAZOO, MI
US 103.1

This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home

This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
ALLEGAN, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

250 apartments OK’d on last vacant plot of Grand Rapids entertainment hub

The city of Grand Rapids approved a developer’s plan to build up to 250 market-rate apartments on the last open parcel of Celebration Village, a massive shopping and entertainment district on the city’s northeastern edge. The City Planning Commission on Thursday OK’d Victory Development Group’s request for a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Man Charged With Illegally Killing Eleven Deer In SW Michigan

A Kalamazoo man who admits that he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party Store

Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party …. Video shows people stealing from Tiny Giant Party Store around 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. The Downtown Market is looking to give people a chance to get out of the cold and really warm up this weekend with one of the hottest events of the year. (Jan. 27, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy