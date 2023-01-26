ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law

Republicans in the House of Delegates passed legislation Wednesday to repeal a law tying Virginia to California vehicle emissions standards that are set to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035.  Along party lines, the House of Delegates voted 52-48 to pass House Bill 1378, carried by Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham.  Wilt’s bill […] The post Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Senate Committee considers gun bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun rights advocates and supporters of gun control squared off Monday in Richmond. The Senate Judiciary Committee considered more than a dozen bills, including a ban on assault weapons, and two measures that received attention following recent gun violence here in Virginia. Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax)...
RICHMOND, VA
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Ballotpedia News

South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional

On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
KANSAS STATE
The Hill

House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session

The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would require that all infants born after attempted abortions get medical care, the first abortion-related legislation from the House GOP majority after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade over the summer. The measure, titled the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, passed in a mainly 220-210-1…
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'

(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of new assault firearms manufactured after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE

