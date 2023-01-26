Read full article on original website
Related
210 Democrats vote against bill requiring medical care for babies born alive after abortion attempt
Nearly every House Democrat voted against legislation on Wednesday to require medical care for infants who are born alive after an attempted abortion atttempt.
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law
Republicans in the House of Delegates passed legislation Wednesday to repeal a law tying Virginia to California vehicle emissions standards that are set to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035. Along party lines, the House of Delegates voted 52-48 to pass House Bill 1378, carried by Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham. Wilt’s bill […] The post Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com
Senate Committee considers gun bills
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun rights advocates and supporters of gun control squared off Monday in Richmond. The Senate Judiciary Committee considered more than a dozen bills, including a ban on assault weapons, and two measures that received attention following recent gun violence here in Virginia. Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax)...
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Kamala Harris calls House-passed Born Alive Act 'extreme,' claims it jeopardizes reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris accused Republican legislators in the House of trying to "control women's bodies" by passing the "extreme" Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional
On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
Democratic win in Virginia special election stymies Gov. Youngkin's push for 15-week abortion ban
Democrat Aaron Rouse has won a special election for a state Senate seat in Virginia after his Republican opponent conceded in a race that was widely viewed as a proxy fight over abortion. Rouse, a former NFL player who has served on the Virginia Beach City Council for the past...
After confusion, Virginia senators advance bill for year-round daylight saving time
A state Senate committee advanced a proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time after senators revealed their confusion about the difference between it and standard time.
House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session
The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would require that all infants born after attempted abortions get medical care, the first abortion-related legislation from the House GOP majority after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade over the summer. The measure, titled the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, passed in a mainly 220-210-1…
Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'
(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of new assault firearms manufactured after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms,...
Bill introduced in the House of Delegates would impose life sentences on fentanyl dealers
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates this week would impose a life sentence on individuals who are convicted of dealing fentanyl. House Bill 2847, introduced by Delegate Geno Chiarelli (R-Monongalia), would amend portions of state code to change the current 3-15...
Senate committee advances bill that would require state vehicle inspections to every two years
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the Senate Transportation & Infrastructure Committee advanced Senate Bill 254, a bill that would mandate state vehicle inspections every two years, instead of every year. The bill brought much discussion among members of the committee who questioned representatives from both the West Virginia State...
Despite expected failure, NC Democrats push to protect abortion by codifying Roe v. Wade
House and Senate Democrats introduced legislation to codify Roe v. Wade into state law, though it’s unlikely to get a vote in the Republican-controlled legislature.
Virginia Democrats Defeat 15-Week Abortion Ban And Glenn Youngkin's Anti-Choice Agenda
The Virginia governor introduced the idea of a 15-week ban last year, likely to bolster his anti-abortion record before a 2024 presidential run.
Delegate proposes bill that could legalize marijuana in the Mountain State
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– A new house bill proposal calls to legalize marijuana in West Virginia. House Bill 2091 would legalize the possession of one ounce or less of cannabis for adults aged 21 years or older. The bill would include a special tax on marijuana to bring more revenue to the Mountain State. Delegate Danielle […]
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
Two Virginia women charged for interrupting Supreme Court during Roe overturn protest
Three women, including two from Virginia, who interrupted oral arguments inside the United States Supreme Court to protest the overturn of Roe v. Wade, have each pleaded guilty to a federal crime.
Virginia Senate passes bill legalizing same-sex marriage in state code with bipartisan vote
A bill adding language in the state code legalizing same-sex marriage passed the Virginia Senate with a bipartisan vote.
Comments / 15