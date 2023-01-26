Read full article on original website
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby BoomersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
WDBJ7.com
Virginia ABC opens up a liquor store in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia ABC opened up a liquor store on Monday in downtown Roanoke. Company and downtown Roanoke officials unveiled the store at 121 Campbell Avenue Southeast Monday afternoon. The store was originally an ABC store in the 1950′s. It closed in 1983 and then became a church....
WSLS
Roanoke ABC Store officially opens in downtown
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia ABC celebrated the grand opening of their new Downtown Roanoke location today. The location on Campbell Avenue is the newest store in the ABC network. This is not the first time an ABC store has lived in this building. The original Roanoke ABC store resided...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Institute Restoration
New Rail Trail From Craig Co. To Botetourt Co.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke community brainstorms solutions to address homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A community forum on homelessness in Roanoke City was held Sunday at Oakland Baptist Church. Around 50 people attended the meeting. Those who attended heard from organizations about their efforts and challenges in addressing homelessness. But the big topic was affordable housing. The Homeless Assistant Team known...
WDBJ7.com
Space Rabbit Coffee Welcomes Customers In Christiansburg
Deadly Danville House Fire Along Lewis Street Early Monday Morning. New Rail Trail From Craig Co. To Botetourt Co.
WSET
These spots in Central Virginia will be receiving VDOT maintenance over the next months
(WSET) — Drivers in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties may encounter some traffic changes from maintenance around the roads. Although work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues, lane closures or temporary traffic pattern changes are likely for most of the sites. Crews will be...
WSLS
Roanoke City leaders work to tackle homelessness in the area
ROANOKE, Va. – Building connections is top of mind for Roanoke City leaders. During a community forum on homelessness Sunday afternoon, city council members came together with the heads of homeless service providers across the valley. Pam Milkowski is the healthcare service manager of the Fralin Free Clinic. She...
WDBJ7.com
Space Rabbit Coffee opens drive-thru in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg. The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg. Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts. Owners say they are...
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby Boomers
If you were born between 1946-1964 and are between the ages of 59-77 you are officially a Baby Boomer who was born during the boom years. Some people refer to us as simple "Boomers" but in recent years some have tried to redefine us by saying those of us who were born between 1954-1965 are Generation Jones This is because studies indicate our values are different than older boomers but I will always consider myself as a proud Baby Boomer.
WSLS
Roanoke Mayor Lea encourages safety downtown as concerns grow over ABC store opening
ROANOKE, Va. – Some business owners have sounded alarms about a particular business opening in Downtown Roanoke. Some are for the new ABC store, and others have concerns. “I would hope and pray that everybody wants to see downtown successful,” said Pauline Wood, a Roanoke business owner. Wood...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke residents are still dealing with the aftermath of busted pipes one month after the winter cold snap
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke residents whose pipes busted during the December cold snap are still dealing with the aftermath a month later. E. Duane Howard had a busted pipe on Christmas that led to his basement flooding. More than a month later, he’s living in a hotel because of the mold.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.
WDBJ7.com
State politicians pushing for funding for Christiansburg Institute restoration
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Institute was the first high school for black students in southwest Virginia. Its doors were open until 1966 but now, only one building still stands on the former 200 acre campus. The Institute’s dream is to bring the Edgar Long Building back to life....
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Fundraising efforts for the SWVA Agrarian Commons to acquire Lick Run Farm in Roanoke going strong
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fundraising efforts for the Southwest Virginia Agrarian Commons to acquire Lick Run Farm in Northwest Roanoke are going strong. The cost of the project is $426,250. Over $287,000 has been raised. “We just crossed two-thirds of our fundraising goal raised, which feels like a really big...
WSLS
Lynchburg City Schools set to hold several hiring events in the coming months
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those in the Hill City looking for a career opportunity in education should mark their calendars for upcoming hiring events. Lynchburg City Schools is set to host a series of hiring events within the next few months as they prepare for the 2023-24 school year. Teacher...
Danville Police ask for help identifying person
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary investigation. DPD asks anyone who can identify the person in the picture below to call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Tips can also be entered […]
chathamstartribune.com
Audubon Drive project in Danville begins
The Audubon Drive improvement project, which will expand the storm drainage system and add a sidewalk from Riverside Drive to Apollo Avenue, is underway. The project also includes the addition of a crosswalk with pedestrian lights on Riverside Drive. Traffic between Riverside Drive and Apollo Avenue will be restricted periodically....
WDBJ7.com
The Hangout expands opportunities for entertainment in year two
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge is approaching its second anniversary in February. 2022 had quite a bit in store for the business. “The plan last year was to get started on cutting out the woods, which we did starting around February of last year. We continued on throughout the summer until we got the stage and everything finalized, where we could actually have this balance out here. Then we started in the fall time with the inside expansion,” said Lori Edwards, owner and operator of The Hangout.
cardinalnews.org
Warming Center sheds light on invisible problem of homelessness in Martinsville
There was a knock on Linda Pulliam’s door, seven years ago, on a night as cold as it was fateful. There stood one of her former students, freezing and asking for help to escape the cold. It proved to be a seminal experience in the now-retired educator’s life.
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham walking group provides friendship, fitness
After her husband died, Angeles Atkinson had time to fill. She also wanted to become more physically active, so she and a friend, Courtney Tucker, joined a Wednesday walking group in Danville. Initially, it began at 6 p.m., so it worked with their schedules, as both women live in Chatham.
