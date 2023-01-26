Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Should Pets Be Banned In H-E-B Stores? H-E-B Staff Say YesAsh JurbergTexas State
Work Out for Free! San Antonio Parks and Rec Offers a Wide Range of Exercise Classes At No CostAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The five best craft breweries in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Finishes Near Last In National Coffee Rankings. Did They Get This Wrong?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Are you up for the challenge? Five food challenges you should try in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Fosters & adopters needed: 30 Dogs at risk of euthanasia
SAN ANTONIO — There are 30 dogs at risk of euthanasia due to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services being overcrowded. The related video above was originally published January 28, 2022. The dogs include a mom and her puppies who are at risk of being killed for...
Bexar County property taxes due Jan. 31, but relief may soon be on the way
The Texas State House and Senate are working on proposals that could save homeowners hundreds of dollars in property taxes.
Three men indicted in Texas for alleged $14.5M health care fraud scheme
Three men were indicted in Texas on charges related to a $14.5 million health care fraud scheme.
Missing teen found
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl. Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, 17, was last seen on the 14000 block of Vance Jackson Rd. on the northwest side of town. She is 5'4" tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds and has brown...
tourcounsel.com
Huebner Oaks Center | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
We find the shopping mall, Huebner Oaks Center, being an open-air mall which you can travel by vehicle. This place has an excellent variety of stores, good places to visit with the family, and unmissable offers in almost all its departments. Also, apart from finding what you need, you can...
KSAT 12
Activist group puts SAPD suspension records at your fingertips
SAN ANTONIO – A local activist group has put out a searchable dashboard of San Antonio Police Department suspension and arbitration information dating back more than a decade. The information in ACT 4 SA’s dashboard is compiled from open record requests, SAPD’s own website, and media reports and dates...
WSB Radio
DNA confirms skull found in San Antonio is woman who vanished in 2016, family says
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a Texas woman who vanished more than five years ago said DNA confirmed that a skull found near a San Antonio flea market belonged to the missing mother and grandmother. In a Facebook post, Maria Jesus Llamas’ said the skull, found near the...
kurv.com
Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.
Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
Suspect evading police enters Stevens High Schoool, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Two NISD schools were placed on lockdown after police chased three teenagers in a stolen car Friday morning. Police tried to pull over a stolen car on Dugas Drive, but the driver of the car took off and crashed. Three boys got out of the car...
San Antonio and Hill Country school closings and delays
SAN ANTONIO — The winter storm in our area has caused some school closures and delays over the next few days. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Bexar County and the Hill Country until Wednesday afternoon. Here is a look at the school districts that...
San Antonio-area man accused of killing parents, arrested after weekend manhunt
LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and their son is in custody following a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near U.S. 281, north of Pleasanton. Surveillance footage showing the suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Sean Sherwood, leaving his home led authorities to determine the killings happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio two-bedroom villa in Monticello Park
How much will it cost for this Spanish-style villa?
Popculture
Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI
A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
ATF rule change would make not registering this popular gun attachment a federal crime
SAN ANTONIO — If you have a "stabilizing brace" that could also be used as a stock, the ATF says it must be registered under the National Firearm's Act in roughly 120 days. An ATF publication states, "Violations of the NFA are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. 26 U.S.C. 5871."
San Antonio-area schools list closures, delay classes due to icy weather
Some school districts haven't canceled classes but are monitoring conditions.
KSAT sports anchor arrested and charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO — Longtime KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons was arrested and charged with DWI early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. According to an arrest report, a deputy spotted the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe going 20 mph on East Evans Road just before 3 a.m. The deputy pulled over the driver, identified as Gregory Simmons, and asked him to perform a field sobriety test. The report says he was unable to perform parts of the test and handed the deputy a credit card instead of his driver’s license.
KSAT 12
Lowest number of veterans experiencing ‘unsheltered’ homelessness in SA, according to Point in Time Count
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has made some changes to help more veterans get off the streets and into housing. The 2022 Point in Time (PIT) Count recorded the lowest number of unsheltered veterans in Bexar County and San Antonio since 2016. Haven For Hope Veterans Coordinator John Votts...
KSAT 12
Recipe: Texas Red Chili
SAN ANTONIO – What better way to keep warm this winter than with a chili recipe from Beef Loving Texans?. This Texas Red Chili is a well-loved dish that could warm any heart in the wintertime. It’s perfect for feeding the whole family or having leftovers to last throughout the week!
foxsanantonio.com
Coyote Season is a reminder to keep an eye on your pets
SAN ANTONIO - A man is warning others after he was forced to watch his cat get eaten by a pack of coyotes in his front yard. Experts say this is just the beginning, as San Antonio enters coyote season. Ray Sadh says he woke up in the middle of...
