WHEC TV-10
Le Roy entertaining possible football merger with Cal-Mum Byron Bergen
LE ROY, N.Y. Le Roy High School Football is considering a possible merger with the Cal-Mum Byron Bergen team. The District held a parent meeting on Monday night to hear about the proposed idea, which would have two long-time Section V Football rivals join forces. By rule, 18 kids or...
Mendon Ponds Winterfest featured sledding and roasting smores
MENDON, N.Y. — The Monroe County Winterfest returned over the weekend for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The free event at Mendon Ponds Park was packed with winter activities like sledding, hikes, and a wildlife scavenger hunt. Mendon Ponds is the largest park in the...
Ontario County man issued appearance ticket for stealing truck
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Cody P. Betts, 35 of Gorham, NY was issued an appearance ticket for grand larceny for stealing a truck from Mott Road in the Town of Seneca on November 2. That vehicle was recovered in Rochester. Betts is scheduled to appear in the Seneca Town Court...
Lyons man arrested for stealing from business in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. – Corddereal M. Tompkins was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that over the course of several months, he stole over $3,000 from a business in the Town of Geneva. He was arraigned and taken to the Ontario County Jail with no bail. He is scheduled to reappear in the Geneva Town Court at a later date to answer to the charge.
One woman without a home after Henrietta townhouse fire
HENRIETTA, N.Y. – A Henrietta townhouse caught fire at around 5:30 Sunday morning. Firefighters say they saw heavy flames coming from the windows at 56 Harrier Circle. Officials say the one occupant of the house made it out safety. The townhome is one of two attached to each other, though the fire did not spread past the initial townhouse.
