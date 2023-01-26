Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
Advocate
Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools
Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Michigan Republican goes to bat for Ohio & Indiana after Whitmer’s call out
Republicans did not applaud Governor Gretchen Whitmer when she singled out Indiana and Ohio for being "bigoted."
‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, struggling Michiganders who had lost jobs watched as their bank accounts dwindled. As the world around them was engulfed by sickness and death, they saw their savings — often built over years — being depleted while they attempted to put food on their tables and pay their rent […] The post ‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wxpr.org
MI State of State: Whitmer Promises Seniors Tax Breaks, Better Care
In her fifth State of the State address this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer emphasized policies designed to put more money in Michiganders' pockets. The second-term Democrat included several proposals, including a plan to cut the tax on retirement income, that played well with Michigan seniors. Melissa Seifert, associate state director...
Michigan Daily
Five bills to watch in the Michigan legislature: January 2023
Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of. The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the month of January.
gamblingnews.com
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
Why Are People In Michigan Changing Their Facebook Profile Picture To This?
This morning, my co-host Laura and I both noticed that a co-worker had changed her profile picture on Facebook to this photo:. It appears to be the letter "E" with the Upper Penisula going through it and two white wings, one in the upper left and the other in the bottom right of the "E".
lansingcitypulse.com
COVID-positive Democrat cast votes at Michigan Capitol, despite protocols
LANSING — A Michigan Democratic lawmaker voted from the State Capitol Building last week after testing positive for COVID-19, an arrangement approved by House Speaker Joe Tate despite state House isolation protocols. Rep. Natalie Price, D-Berkley, was allowed to cast her vote from the gallery above the House floor...
wkar.org
Secretary of State wants Michiganders to double check list of cancelled voter registrations
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office is working to make the process of removing people from the state’s voter registration list more transparent. The Secretary of State is tasked with regularly maintaining its list of registered voters. This involves removing people from the list who have either moved or died.
What Are Those Balls That Hang on Power Lines In Michigan For?
I remember as a kid looking out the window of my mom's car and seeing the different colored balls that were on the power lines. I wondered to myself what the heck were those things for. Well now I'm an adult and with the power of the internet, I have...
Committee of Karens Might Ruin Michigan Fireworks Fun, With Law
Fireworks have always been the American way of celebrating Independence Day. Michiganders do the same thing other states do. Celebrate on all the days around the holiday, and now, any holiday or occasion you can think of.. as long as the weather cooperates. Now, a bunch of "Karens" want to ruin fireworks, too.
AG Nessel reacts, offers proposals following death of Tyre Nichols
MICHIGAN, USA — Following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after a Jan. 7 traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, officials across the nation have begun to again call for widespread policy reform when it comes to holding officers accountable for misconduct. In Michigan, the state's top law enforcement officer,...
proclaimerscv.com
After February, Michigan Will No Longer Provide Additional 1.3 Million SNAP Benefits
Once the February Bridge Card deposits are finished, over 700,000 Michigan residents will no longer get additional SNAP food benefits. As the COVID-19 outbreak began, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been giving additional food aid for almost 3 years. The additional payments will soon come to an end due to a change in federal law.
Michigan Democrats pass over $1 billion in spending
The Michigan Legislature will set aside $200 million out of about $1 billion in spending for a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula
wcsx.com
What Makes Up Michigan’s BEST Chili?
I love chili, especially in the winter. Chili is comfort food without the guilt. Usually, when I think of comfort food, I think of heavy, most likely unhealthy food like pizza or cake. Chili is actually pretty good for you AND delicious. How do you make your chili? What makes up Michigan’s best chili? What are Michigan’s favorite chili ingredients?
sooleader.com
Eligible Michiganders urged to claim working families tax credit
State leaders had a message for working families during National Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks encouraged eligible Michiganders to claim both the federal and state Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for working families when filing their 2022 individual income tax returns.
wcsx.com
Happy Michigan Day!
Today, January 28th is National Michigan Day! While I doubt there will be any picnics or parades today (we couldn’t get something in summer?) It’s still a great day to reflect on our great, Great Lakes state. First a grade school refresher course:. Nickname: The Wolverine State. Statehood:...
Michigan to Automatically Expunge Some Criminal Records Under ‘Clean Slate’ Program
A new system that will automatically expunge Michigan residents’ criminal records based on certain criteria means that as many as 1 million people will have easier access to jobs, housing and education. Run by the Michigan State Police (MSP), the expungement process has historically been labor-intensive: Offenders submit an...
