Michigan State

WILX-TV

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Advocate

Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools

Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, struggling Michiganders who had lost jobs watched as their bank accounts dwindled.  As the world around them was engulfed by sickness and death, they saw their savings — often built over years — being depleted while they attempted to put food on their tables and pay their rent […] The post ‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wxpr.org

MI State of State: Whitmer Promises Seniors Tax Breaks, Better Care

In her fifth State of the State address this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer emphasized policies designed to put more money in Michiganders' pockets. The second-term Democrat included several proposals, including a plan to cut the tax on retirement income, that played well with Michigan seniors. Melissa Seifert, associate state director...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Five bills to watch in the Michigan legislature: January 2023

Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of. The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the month of January.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

COVID-positive Democrat cast votes at Michigan Capitol, despite protocols

LANSING — A Michigan Democratic lawmaker voted from the State Capitol Building last week after testing positive for COVID-19, an arrangement approved by House Speaker Joe Tate despite state House isolation protocols. Rep. Natalie Price, D-Berkley, was allowed to cast her vote from the gallery above the House floor...
MICHIGAN STATE
proclaimerscv.com

After February, Michigan Will No Longer Provide Additional 1.3 Million SNAP Benefits

Once the February Bridge Card deposits are finished, over 700,000 Michigan residents will no longer get additional SNAP food benefits. As the COVID-19 outbreak began, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been giving additional food aid for almost 3 years. The additional payments will soon come to an end due to a change in federal law.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

What Makes Up Michigan’s BEST Chili?

I love chili, especially in the winter. Chili is comfort food without the guilt. Usually, when I think of comfort food, I think of heavy, most likely unhealthy food like pizza or cake. Chili is actually pretty good for you AND delicious. How do you make your chili? What makes up Michigan’s best chili? What are Michigan’s favorite chili ingredients?
MICHIGAN STATE
sooleader.com

Eligible Michiganders urged to claim working families tax credit

State leaders had a message for working families during National Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks encouraged eligible Michiganders to claim both the federal and state Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for working families when filing their 2022 individual income tax returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Happy Michigan Day!

Today, January 28th is National Michigan Day! While I doubt there will be any picnics or parades today (we couldn’t get something in summer?) It’s still a great day to reflect on our great, Great Lakes state. First a grade school refresher course:. Nickname: The Wolverine State. Statehood:...
MICHIGAN STATE
