Recycling pickup in Greenville put on hold
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re a Greenville resident and you recycle, you will have to wait for it to be picked up again. The city has suspended recycling collections until further notice. Those with the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, which conducts recycling services, say they’re having maintenance issues with their equipment. “We’ve had a […]
Sunday is 20 years since deadly NC pharmaceutical explosion
Twenty years ago on Sunday, the deadly explosion at the West Pharmaceutical Services plant happened in North Carolina.
wcti12.com
Greenville community and law enforcement gathers for Tyre Nichols prayer vigil
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — As a sixth police officer in Memphis, Tennessee, was relieved of his duties in connection with the January 7th beating death of Tyre Nichols, the Greenville community came together in a prayer vigil to pray for Nichols and law enforcement. The vigil was held at...
Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
WITN
Robot food delivery begins on ECU campus
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students, faculty and staff at East Carolina University can now have food delivered by robots from main campus dining locations through an ECU Dining Services partnership with Starship Technologies and Grubhub. Starship has a fleet of on-demand autonomous robots that will deliver food and drinks through...
The Daily South
This North Carolina Non-Profit Uses Retired School Buses As Mobile Food Pantries
Flash back to peak pandemic, circa 2020 and 2021. With a large percentage of restaurants closed or pivoting only to service via takeout, countless pounds of milk, fruits and vegetables had to be dumped, plowed over or tossed due to disruptions in the supply chain. At the same time, millions of Americans were struggling to afford enough food to feed their families.
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ziva to get donation of body armor
KINSTON, N.C. — Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ziva will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ziva’s vest is sponsored by Christopher Campanale of North Kingstown, R.I., and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” […]
wcti12.com
Truck overturns on Highway 11 North
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A gravel truck overturned on Hwy 11 N outside of Kinston early Monday morning. According to multiple emergency departments, Lenoir County Emergency Services, Sand Hill Vol. Fire Dept., and Hugo Volunteer Fire & Rescue are currently on the scene of a vehicle accident involving a heavy truck that occurred this morning on Hwy 11 N, just outside of Kinston. All southbound lanes of Hwy 11 are blocked from Ferrel Rd to Wallace Family Rd.
wcti12.com
Public's assistance requested in Winterville larceny
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying persons of interest in a gas station larceny. According to the Winterville Police Department, the larceny occurred on Jan. 29 between 8:27 p.m. and 8:35 p.m. The incident occurred at the Speedway located at 4985 Old Tar Rd. Winterville, NC 28590. Three individuals took (4) 24 packs of Modelo Beer and the Children's Miracle Network donation box.
wcti12.com
Craven County Schools announce new principals
Craven County Schools announced one new principal, effective immediately, and another to start the job Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to a release from Craven County Schools, Craven County Schools is excited to announce that Mr. Mike Swain will be the new principal of HJ MacDonald Middle School starting today, Monday, January 30th. The school district is confident Mr. Swain will be a great leader for the Warcub Family.
Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI
RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
cbs17
Halifax County Family Dollar robbed, police looking for suspect
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed. The robbery took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Dollar on Highway 158 in South Rosemary, according to police. Officers said when they got to the scene,...
PCC’s Small Business Center helps health care provider get new business started
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A new primary care facility began seeing patients this month, thanks, in part, to sage counseling and encouragement from the Pitt Community College Small Business Center. Amazing Grace Healthcare, PLLC, owned and operated by certified nurse practitioner Cinthia Pineda, opened its doors to the community Jan. 3. Located on Johns Hopkins […]
WITN
Driver dies in two-car crash in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A driver was killed in a crash in Jacksonville last Thursday. The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash after responding around 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023. They say a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 77-year-old Rudolf Batts was driving south in...
NC YouTube star ‘MrBeast’ helps 1,000 people with eyesight issues see again
In MrBeast's newest video, he does something very special.
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured after ‘rapid gunfire from a high-powered rifle’ targeted at car driving in Tarboro neighborhood
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Tarboro Police Department said one person died and another was injured after there was “rapid gunfire from a high-powered rifle” aimed at a car as it drove through the town Sunday evening. The incident was reported after an off-duty officer heard gunfire...
ALE joint operation leads to 31 arrests in Johnston County
On Jan. 20, the NC Alcoholic Law Enforcement (ALE) coordinated a joint operation to address criminal activity in and around ABC-permitted establishments in Johnston County, resulting in 31 arrests. The collaborative operation resulted in the seizure of two firearms, alcoholic beverages, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and an illegal drug called...
Thousands in taxpayer dollars used to fix state auditor’s Toyota after crash, NC agency says
The North Carolina Department of Administration tells CBS 17 they spent thousands of tax payer dollars to repair a vehicle involved in a collision with state auditor Beth Wood.
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
