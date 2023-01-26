ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

WNCT

Recycling pickup in Greenville put on hold

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re a Greenville resident and you recycle, you will have to wait for it to be picked up again. The city has suspended recycling collections until further notice. Those with the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, which conducts recycling services, say they’re having maintenance issues with their equipment. “We’ve had a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS 17

Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

ENC stores fined for overcharging customers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Robot food delivery begins on ECU campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students, faculty and staff at East Carolina University can now have food delivered by robots from main campus dining locations through an ECU Dining Services partnership with Starship Technologies and Grubhub. Starship has a fleet of on-demand autonomous robots that will deliver food and drinks through...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily South

This North Carolina Non-Profit Uses Retired School Buses As Mobile Food Pantries

Flash back to peak pandemic, circa 2020 and 2021. With a large percentage of restaurants closed or pivoting only to service via takeout, countless pounds of milk, fruits and vegetables had to be dumped, plowed over or tossed due to disruptions in the supply chain. At the same time, millions of Americans were struggling to afford enough food to feed their families.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ziva to get donation of body armor

KINSTON, N.C. — Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ziva will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ziva’s vest is sponsored by Christopher Campanale of North Kingstown, R.I., and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Truck overturns on Highway 11 North

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A gravel truck overturned on Hwy 11 N outside of Kinston early Monday morning. According to multiple emergency departments, Lenoir County Emergency Services, Sand Hill Vol. Fire Dept., and Hugo Volunteer Fire & Rescue are currently on the scene of a vehicle accident involving a heavy truck that occurred this morning on Hwy 11 N, just outside of Kinston. All southbound lanes of Hwy 11 are blocked from Ferrel Rd to Wallace Family Rd.
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Public's assistance requested in Winterville larceny

WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying persons of interest in a gas station larceny. According to the Winterville Police Department, the larceny occurred on Jan. 29 between 8:27 p.m. and 8:35 p.m. The incident occurred at the Speedway located at 4985 Old Tar Rd. Winterville, NC 28590. Three individuals took (4) 24 packs of Modelo Beer and the Children's Miracle Network donation box.
WINTERVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County Schools announce new principals

Craven County Schools announced one new principal, effective immediately, and another to start the job Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to a release from Craven County Schools, Craven County Schools is excited to announce that Mr. Mike Swain will be the new principal of HJ MacDonald Middle School starting today, Monday, January 30th. The school district is confident Mr. Swain will be a great leader for the Warcub Family.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI

RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Halifax County Family Dollar robbed, police looking for suspect

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed. The robbery took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Dollar on Highway 158 in South Rosemary, according to police. Officers said when they got to the scene,...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WNCT

PCC’s Small Business Center helps health care provider get new business started

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A new primary care facility began seeing patients this month, thanks, in part, to sage counseling and encouragement from the Pitt Community College Small Business Center.     Amazing Grace Healthcare, PLLC, owned and operated by certified nurse practitioner Cinthia Pineda, opened its doors to the community Jan. 3. Located on Johns Hopkins […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Driver dies in two-car crash in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A driver was killed in a crash in Jacksonville last Thursday. The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash after responding around 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023. They say a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 77-year-old Rudolf Batts was driving south in...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WRAL News

ALE joint operation leads to 31 arrests in Johnston County

On Jan. 20, the NC Alcoholic Law Enforcement (ALE) coordinated a joint operation to address criminal activity in and around ABC-permitted establishments in Johnston County, resulting in 31 arrests. The collaborative operation resulted in the seizure of two firearms, alcoholic beverages, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and an illegal drug called...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

