FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Trey Lance, not Brock Purdy, will be 49ers starting QB next season | What's Wright?
The San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl journey came to an end with a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Brock Purdy left due to an elbow injury but later returned after Josh Johnson exited with a concussion. With many of the Niners key pieces returning, one question remains: their quarterback situation. Purdy was 7-1 in his rookie season after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo (free agent) but Trey Lance remains on the roster. The team traded three first-round picks to select Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft and Tom Brady-San Francisco rumors are stirring up again. However, Nick Wright is not sold on TB12 returning home and explains why Lance will be the Bay Area's lead man, not Purdy.
FOX Sports
What statement did Patrick Mahomes make in AFC Championship Game? | SPEAK
Patrick Mahomes played in his own Michael Jordan flu game, sending the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes played through a high ankle sprain and finished with 326 yards and two touchdowns. He even set up the Harrison Butker game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss what statement Mahomes made in the AFC Championship Game.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Early lines for Chiefs-Eagles; Philadelphia opens as favorite
It will be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX in Super Bowl LVII in a battle of 16-3 teams on Feb. 12 in Arizona. From a gambling perspective, the Eagles opened as the favorite at FOX Bet. There is still...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes was BRILLIANT on one leg in AFC Championship | What's Wright?
Nick Wright celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs victory as they finally end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. AFC Champions once again, Nick details why this game in particular highlighted the strength of the Chiefs, including their quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was key in Kansas CIty's win, even with a high-ankle sprain.
FOX Sports
Manning vs. Brady, Mahomes vs. Burrow: Nick's problem with these QB comparisons | What's Wright?
The Cincinnati Bengals rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs was renewed once again with the AFC Championship game, and everyone is convinced we'll see Patrick Mahomes face off against Joe Burrow for years to come. But there's a comparison that isn't quite sitting well with Nick Wright, the comparison with two other feuding quarterbacks, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Watch as he pokes holes in the similarities between these legendary QBs and Mahomes and Burrow.
FOX Sports
With Kellen Moore headed to Chargers, what's next for Cowboys?
The expectation in Dallas has been clearly set, if Kellen Moore is any kind of guidepost. The Cowboys parted ways with their fourth-year offensive coordinator on Sunday, bringing an end to several days of speculation about Moore's future. The announcement came in the middle of the NFL's conference championship games, assuring that the Cowboys would be a topic of conversation on a day they haven't been a part of in 27 years — about as hilariously on-brand a decision as possible.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes is the 'greatest QB talent ever seen' | THE HERD
The Kansas City Chiefs silenced the Cincinnati Bengals, city and even mayor with a 23-20 AFC Championship Game win. Patrick Mahomes threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns on an injured ankle to send the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII. Colin Cowherd explains why Mahomes 'is the greatest QB talent' he has ever seen.
FOX Sports
Why Nick is nervous for his Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LVII | What's Wright?
The Eagles thoroughly beat down the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game 31-7 to advance to Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles facing Nick’s Chiefs in the Super Bowl Nick explains he is nervous ahead of the matchup. Nick believes the Eagles won their title game because of Brock Purdy’s injury but explains they were the better team in that matchup before Purdy’s early exit. Nick looks to the Chiefs defensive performance in the AFC Championship game and explains they played their part in the win.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes carries Chiefs to SBLVII on sprained ankle | THE CARTON SHOW
After a 3-game losing streak to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs are able to pull off an important win. Patrick Mahomes carried the Chiefs to an AFC Title win, and he did it on a sprained ankle. Craig Carton and James Jones talk the highlights of the game, including key plays missed by the Cincinnati Bengals that led to the Chiefs' win.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Primed for Milestone 10th Super Bowl With Star-Studded Cast of Dynamic Voices Telling the Story of Super Bowl LVII
Critically Acclaimed Duo of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to Call First Super Bowl Anchored by Award-Winning Reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. FOX Deportes Set to Broadcast Fourth Super Bowl Featuring Alejandro Villanueva, Adrian Garcia-Marquez, Jessi Losada and Rodolfo Landeros. FOX SUPER BOWL LVII PREGAME Features NFL Hall of...
FOX Sports
Chiefs beat Bengals in AFC title game rematch, punch ticket to Super Bowl
On Jan. 30, 2022, the Chiefs watched the Bengals punch a ticket to the Super Bowl on their field. They fumbled an 18-point lead in regulation, then saw Cincinnati's Evan McPherson drill the game-winning field goal in overtime, stunning them. A day short of a year later, again playing at...
FOX Sports
In Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid saw a version of Brett Favre
On the morning of April 27, 2017, FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt went to grab breakfast at a local Philadelphia hotel. Klatt was in the City of Brotherly Love because he was covering the 2017 NFL Draft, with the first round set to kick off later that evening.
FOX Sports
Chiefs lose CB Sneed, WRs Toney, Hardman in AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs lost cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the concussion protocol and versatile linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to a shoulder injury, depriving their defense of two key playmakers in their AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. The Chiefs also...
FOX Sports
Eagles, Chiefs were best teams all season, setting up an epic Super Bowl
If you want storylines — and of course you want storylines, because the Super Bowl is coming and narrative is king — they are clearly lined up for you. When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off a couple of Sundays from now, there will be tales within the tales. Going through them all, devouring all the paraphernalia and plot, well, it's the best way to fill time until football's greatest, grandest, loudest show.
FOX Sports
Will Super Bowl LVII be Brandon Graham's last game with Eagles?
Will star defensive lineman Brandon Graham move on from the Eagles after the Super Bowl?. Graham's wife Carlyne hinted at the possibility during an on-field interview Sunday after Philadelphia beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. CBS Sports' Josina Anderson's interview with Graham was crashed by Carlyne and their...
FOX Sports
Sportsbooks win thanks to Chiefs; Huge wager on NFC Under cashes
Betting on NFC Championship odds didn’t leave much to sweat on Sunday. The game was a wipeout, and that was in large part due to the San Francisco 49ers suffering yet another quarterback injury. Thankfully, betting on AFC Championship odds provided a sweat akin to Ted Striker trying to...
FOX Sports
Bucs looking at four young NFL assistants for vacant OC role
As the Buccaneers try to get their offense back to scoring regularly in the 30s, their search for a new offensive coordinator has focused primarily on up-and-coming offensive minds themselves still in their 30s. Former Bucs and current Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, 56, is still very much a candidate...
FOX Sports
Social media reacts as Eagles blow out banged-up 49ers to reach Super Bowl
The Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl after a 31-7 victory over the 49ers in the NFC Championship. Philadelphia has reached its fourth Super Bowl and third since 2004, and will look to win its second in franchise history. The Eagles controlled the line of scrimmage and greatly benefited from Niners penalties and injuries to Brock Purdy and fourth-string QB Josh Johnson.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII odds: Bettors hit Eagles early, causes huge line movement
On Sunday night, as Super Bowl LVII odds started to populate at U.S. sportsbooks, most operators were in the range of pick ‘em or Philadelphia Eagles -1 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, including FOX Bet. But Circa Sports isn’t most operators. Circa opened the Big Game at Chiefs -2.5,...
