California State

The Independent

You can tour America by train and save as Amtrak slashes price of US Rail Pass to $299

American rail operator Amtrak is currently offering reduced-cost train passes, allowing for cheaper train travel across the US.The price of its 30-day USA Rail Pass has been slashed by $200 to $299 (£246) per person for passengers who book between 10-20 January 2023. This multi-ride pass offers travellers 10 single journeys to or from 500 destinations nationwide, and covers both cross-country and town routes.Rail journeys include the Coast Starlight route from Seattle to Los Angeles, a 35-hour trip showcasing scenic American views. Additional options cover the California Zephyr between Chicago and Northern California; Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles; Sunset...
New York Post

7 tips to scoring cheap flights revealed by travel deals expert

Flight deals are taking off this year. Scott Keyes, founder of Going (previously Scott’s Cheap Flights), a subscriber-based travel aggregator, opened up a travel advice free-for-all on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” forum on Thursday, offering tips and tricks on getting the best deals for dream vacations. The original post has received over 1,000 comments as users clamor to get airfare advice for free. “I completely understand how daunting it all is — there’s so much to wade through,” Keyes wrote in a comment. “One of my core beliefs is travel is a muscle, something we get better at with practice. I have full...
Well+Good

‘I’ve Been a Hotel Manager for Almost 20 Years, and These Are the 4 Things I Wish Guests Would Stop Doing’

If you’re a guest in a hotel, it’s considered common courtesy to treat fellow guests with respect and express gratitude to the hotel staff who strive to make your stay a five-star experience. But when you’re in vacation mode, there are occasional lapses in etiquette, including unexpected, rude behaviors that are easy to overlook. So, how exactly can guests prevent these behaviors and ensure a smooth and pleasant experience for all involved? Here Kevin Gilbert, hotel manager at boutique hotel Senna House in Scottsdale, Arizona, shares some of his wisdom after 19 years in the hospitality industry.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Thrillist

JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now

Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
OurSentinel

Like to travel? 4 pro tips from seasoned travelers on luggage

Brandoint -Travel is back big time and whether you're racking up the miles for work or planning a relaxing getaway, there's one staple that travelers must have: luggage that can keep up with the journey. The right bag and approach to packing can make your trip a breeze, while the wrong luggage and poor planning can cause unnecessary frustration.
AFP

Uber drivers in top Mexican resort hope for easier ride after ruling

Uber drivers in Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cancun hope that a legal ruling in their favor will end alleged long-running threats and intimidation by taxi operators. The ruling also authorizes Uber to operate in the popular resorts of Playa del Carmen and Tulum.
ABC News

Airline, hotel elite status: Harder to get (or keep) in 2023

For the past couple of years, hotel and airline loyalty programs have extended elite status in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2023, that’s coming to an end. A tsunami of downgrades will wipe out some travelers’ elite status because pandemic-era offers are expiring and loyalty programs are upping the qualification requirements.
MindBodyGreen

Well Traveled In Lisbon, Portugal: Hotels, Hot Spots & More

Where to stay What to do Where to eat What to pack. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Travel can restore your well-being. We're here to help you on that journey...
The Independent

The world’s most overrated cities according to reviews – and London is in the top 10

The world’s most overrated cities have been revealed in a new analysis of travellers’ online reviews – and London is in the top 10.Based on analysis of thousands of reviews left on travel rating platforms for 85 destinations worldwide, the list evaluates the likelihood of tourists being “disappointed” by a trip.Bangkok was rated the most disappointing city, with a 16.6 per cent likelihood of travellers feeling let-down, according to data analysts’ assessment on behalf of kingcasinobonus.uk.The Thai capital’s most disappointing attraction was found to be Khaosan Road.In at number two was the Turkish beach resort city Antalya, with a disappointment...
Zacks.com

Hyatt (H) on Expansion Spree, to Open Hotel in Pakistan

H - Free Report) continues to expand its presence worldwide. Hyatt’s affiliate has reached a franchise agreement with FP Global (Private) Limited for Hyatt Regency Lahore DHA. This will mark the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Pakistan, portraying a consequential step taken by Hyatt to expand its brand portfolio in Southwest Asia. The hotel is expected to commence business in 2024and be operated by Valor Hospitality Partners.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Papa Johns' latest pizza features cheese on the bottom of the crust

Papa Johns launched a new Crispy Parm Pizza Monday, offering a preview of the double-cheesy experience to loyalty members. The new pizza is available to all customers on Thursday. The Crispy Parm Pizza has a layer of Parmesan and Romano cheeses baked underneath the bottom crust, creating an extra-crisp exterior...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Casa Bonita is hiring 500 for planned reopening in May

If your career training includes cliff diving, here’s a job for you. The iconic restaurant Casa Bonita in Denver, which was acquired last year by the creators of the TV series “South Park,” is scheduled to finally reopen in May after a complete overhaul. The new-and-improved restaurant plans to hire more than 500 people in all kinds of positions, from front- and back-of-the-house staff to entertainers—including cliff divers, who perform by leaping into a pool fed by a 30-foot waterfall.
DENVER, CO

