Read full article on original website
Related
This U.S. airline is one of the safest low-cost airlines in the world and it has flights as low as $44 right now
JetBlue has been rated among the 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world. The ratings have been compiled by AirlineRatings.com. AirlineRatings.com is an airline safety and product review website which monitors more than 380 airlines.
I moved into a 5-star Las Vegas hotel for a month in a suite that cost $1,942 per night. Here are 10 things I learned about living in luxury.
Insider's writer moved into a Wynn Las Vegas suite for a month and learned the best time to order room service and how to get hot dining reservations.
You can tour America by train and save as Amtrak slashes price of US Rail Pass to $299
American rail operator Amtrak is currently offering reduced-cost train passes, allowing for cheaper train travel across the US.The price of its 30-day USA Rail Pass has been slashed by $200 to $299 (£246) per person for passengers who book between 10-20 January 2023. This multi-ride pass offers travellers 10 single journeys to or from 500 destinations nationwide, and covers both cross-country and town routes.Rail journeys include the Coast Starlight route from Seattle to Los Angeles, a 35-hour trip showcasing scenic American views. Additional options cover the California Zephyr between Chicago and Northern California; Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles; Sunset...
7 tips to scoring cheap flights revealed by travel deals expert
Flight deals are taking off this year. Scott Keyes, founder of Going (previously Scott’s Cheap Flights), a subscriber-based travel aggregator, opened up a travel advice free-for-all on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” forum on Thursday, offering tips and tricks on getting the best deals for dream vacations. The original post has received over 1,000 comments as users clamor to get airfare advice for free. “I completely understand how daunting it all is — there’s so much to wade through,” Keyes wrote in a comment. “One of my core beliefs is travel is a muscle, something we get better at with practice. I have full...
‘I’ve Been a Hotel Manager for Almost 20 Years, and These Are the 4 Things I Wish Guests Would Stop Doing’
If you’re a guest in a hotel, it’s considered common courtesy to treat fellow guests with respect and express gratitude to the hotel staff who strive to make your stay a five-star experience. But when you’re in vacation mode, there are occasional lapses in etiquette, including unexpected, rude behaviors that are easy to overlook. So, how exactly can guests prevent these behaviors and ensure a smooth and pleasant experience for all involved? Here Kevin Gilbert, hotel manager at boutique hotel Senna House in Scottsdale, Arizona, shares some of his wisdom after 19 years in the hospitality industry.
Southwest Makes a Major Change to Its Boarding Process
The disgraced carrier keeps hoping you'll forget about those thousands of cancelled flights.
Marriott CEO Has Bad News for Your Summer Vacation
"We're quite bullish," Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano says of the coming summer.
Thrillist
JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now
Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
2 Virginia cities make Travel + Leisure's Best Cities in the US list
WASHINGTON — Two cities in Virginia made yet another best-of list, and we're sure residents are very proud. In December, WUSA9 told you about three cities in the state where "Americans are happiest." Now, the travel magazine Travel + Leisure has put two Virginia cities on another list for...
Like to travel? 4 pro tips from seasoned travelers on luggage
Brandoint -Travel is back big time and whether you're racking up the miles for work or planning a relaxing getaway, there's one staple that travelers must have: luggage that can keep up with the journey. The right bag and approach to packing can make your trip a breeze, while the wrong luggage and poor planning can cause unnecessary frustration.
Uber drivers in top Mexican resort hope for easier ride after ruling
Uber drivers in Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cancun hope that a legal ruling in their favor will end alleged long-running threats and intimidation by taxi operators. The ruling also authorizes Uber to operate in the popular resorts of Playa del Carmen and Tulum.
I stayed at the worst-rated hotel in New York City. Even for just $95 a night, it wasn't worth it.
The Bowery Grand Hotel in New York City is one of the worst-rated hotels in NYC on many travel booking sites even though it's cheap and well located.
ABC News
Airline, hotel elite status: Harder to get (or keep) in 2023
For the past couple of years, hotel and airline loyalty programs have extended elite status in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2023, that’s coming to an end. A tsunami of downgrades will wipe out some travelers’ elite status because pandemic-era offers are expiring and loyalty programs are upping the qualification requirements.
MindBodyGreen
Well Traveled In Lisbon, Portugal: Hotels, Hot Spots & More
Where to stay What to do Where to eat What to pack. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Travel can restore your well-being. We're here to help you on that journey...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Taste Tracker: Breakfast booms at Tim Horton’s, Another Broken Egg, Eggs Up Grill and Huddle House
Members help make our journalism possible. Become a Restaurant Business member today and unlock exclusive benefits, including unlimited access to all of our content. Sign up here.
The world’s most overrated cities according to reviews – and London is in the top 10
The world’s most overrated cities have been revealed in a new analysis of travellers’ online reviews – and London is in the top 10.Based on analysis of thousands of reviews left on travel rating platforms for 85 destinations worldwide, the list evaluates the likelihood of tourists being “disappointed” by a trip.Bangkok was rated the most disappointing city, with a 16.6 per cent likelihood of travellers feeling let-down, according to data analysts’ assessment on behalf of kingcasinobonus.uk.The Thai capital’s most disappointing attraction was found to be Khaosan Road.In at number two was the Turkish beach resort city Antalya, with a disappointment...
For Great Winter Deals, Book Flights on These Affordable Airlines Now
If a late-winter getaway is calling your name, don't let the thought that it's too late or too expensive to fly discourage you. The reality is that airlines right now are offering some great deals....
Zacks.com
Hyatt (H) on Expansion Spree, to Open Hotel in Pakistan
H - Free Report) continues to expand its presence worldwide. Hyatt’s affiliate has reached a franchise agreement with FP Global (Private) Limited for Hyatt Regency Lahore DHA. This will mark the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Pakistan, portraying a consequential step taken by Hyatt to expand its brand portfolio in Southwest Asia. The hotel is expected to commence business in 2024and be operated by Valor Hospitality Partners.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Papa Johns' latest pizza features cheese on the bottom of the crust
Papa Johns launched a new Crispy Parm Pizza Monday, offering a preview of the double-cheesy experience to loyalty members. The new pizza is available to all customers on Thursday. The Crispy Parm Pizza has a layer of Parmesan and Romano cheeses baked underneath the bottom crust, creating an extra-crisp exterior...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Casa Bonita is hiring 500 for planned reopening in May
If your career training includes cliff diving, here’s a job for you. The iconic restaurant Casa Bonita in Denver, which was acquired last year by the creators of the TV series “South Park,” is scheduled to finally reopen in May after a complete overhaul. The new-and-improved restaurant plans to hire more than 500 people in all kinds of positions, from front- and back-of-the-house staff to entertainers—including cliff divers, who perform by leaping into a pool fed by a 30-foot waterfall.
Comments / 0